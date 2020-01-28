Global Scenario: Customer Experience (CX) Journey Mapping Tools Market 2020 by Key Vendors: Microsoft, Gliffy, Canvanizer, Xmind, OmniGraffle, etc.

Global Trichomonas Rapid Testing Market – Overview

In a recent report by the World Health Organization, there are around 170 million people across the globe suffering from trichomoniasis. The growing prevalence of the trichomonas infection is greatest among other forms of STDs such as Neisseria gonorrhea and Chlamydia trachomatis. It is thus labelled as one of the most commonly and non-viral sexually transmitted disease across the globe. It is curable and thus, the trichomonas rapid testing market is experiencing a high demand in recent years. With the advancements in the testing technology, the growth of the market is expected to achieve newer heights.

Global Trichomonas Rapid Testing Market – Notable Developments

Some of the key developments in the global trichomonas rapid testing market are given below:

In June 2019, Quidel Corporation, a leading brand in the global trichomonas rapid testing market, announced that the company has successfully got an approval for Quidel Triaage® TOX Drug Screen, 94600, from the US FDA.

In July 2019, Hologic Inc., another prominent name in the global trichomonas rapid testing market, announced that the company has agreed to enter into a partnership with MagView to develop a unique product called Unifi™ EQUIP.

Global Trichomonas Rapid Testing Market – Drivers and Restraints

There are several factors that are having a positive impact on the overall growth of the global trichomonas rapid testing market. The biggest driving factor for the growing demand for these trichomonas rapid testing kits is that they are quite easy to use. Moreover, these kits are affordable and have a lesser turn around time as compared to the older kits. Such advantages have also helped in pushing up the popularity of the trichomonas rapid testing market.

In addition to this, with the developments in technology, the trichomonas rapid testing kit manufacturers are bringing in more innovative and high-tech kits. The objective behind this is to cater to the growing demands from the large sections of the global population. Naturally, it has been working in favor of the development of the trichomonas rapid testing market.

Moreover, with the introduction of new kits they can be used anywhere including at home. Naturally, the sales of such kits have soared up to due to their usability and affordability. Additionally, the new kits are more reliable, efficient, and accurate. Thus, the trichomonas rapid testing market is on course to achieve stellar growth in coming years.

Global Trichomonas Rapid Testing Market – Geographical Outlook

The global trichomonas rapid testing market has five key regional segments viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Of these, the global market is currently led by the North America region. The regional market is expected to be the leading contributor over the course of the given forecast period of 2019 to 2027. The growth of the North America trichomonas rapid testing market is primarily attributed to the growing research and development activities. More and more big names in the global market are investing heavily to support such research and development activities. This is thus helping the market to develop more rapidly in the region. In addition to this, the North America region is home to large number of African-American and Hispanic population. In recent studies, it has been observed that the trichomonas infection particularly infects this section of the population. Naturally, the growth of the trichomonas rapid testing market is high in the North America region.