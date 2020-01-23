Global Sebacic Acid Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – By Source, Application, and Region.

Global Sebacic Acid Market was valued at US$ XX Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2027, at a CAGR of XX % during a forecast period.

Global Sebacic acid Market, by Region

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Sebacic acid market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, report also focus on competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies and regional presence. The report also provide PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in near future to emerging segment in Sebacic acid market.

Sebacic acid derived from castor oil exceptional concoction with a good type of applications and edges. It is utilized within the producing bio-polyamides, conferring important properties like ability, solidness, property, and lower dissolving temperatures. Additionally, it is utilized as polyesters, as its flexibility, chemical resistance, and strength supports the acid nature of acid. These polyesters are used in numerous coating applications like coils, field of study, and high solids paints.

Castor oil is the key raw used for its production process. Changing castor seed costs may hinder industry profitability and affect sebacic acid market price development. Shift in trends towards industrial bio-based polymers from environment friendly and renewable sources like castor oil is beneficial compared to petroleum derived polymers. These polymers are used in industrial bio-engineered plastics which finds wide use in automotive, construction, electronics and consumer goods industry fueling industry growth.

The growth of the world sebacic acid market is driven by wide selection of applications & bio-based nature of acid and low producing price. However, increase in health and environmental considerations is predicted to hamper the market growth. Adoption of bio-based lubricants decreases harmful environmental effects thus driving industry growth. Increasing automotive sector for utilizing bio-based and synthetic lubricants along with to improve fuel efficiency is expected to favor product demand.

Based on source, the castor oil segment is anticipated to contribute major revenue share to the global market and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. Mostly castor oil is found in the industrial application where it is used for the production of paints, soap, cosmetics, varnishes, adhesives, lubricants etc. Additionally it is also used for the production of castor oil derivatives which again are valuable chemicals used for industrial application.

In terms of application, the personal care & cosmetics segment accounts for highest share in terms of revenue in the global market. Increasing population with growing awareness about personal health and skin care products is enhancing the demand for good quality cosmetics. Which, in turn, is boosting the market growth of Sebacic acid. Furthermore, widely used in several end-use industries such as lubricants, paints and adhesives, and polymers is contributing to the product demand.

Geographically, Asia Pacific is a develop market, followed by North America. The demand in the area is high owing to the presence and development of end-use application for the product. Asia Pacific holds a largest share of the market and is likely to show the same trend during the forecast period. The growing urbanization and industrial development in the emerging economies are the major aspects driving the growth of the sebacic acid market. Furthermore, adoption rate in the paints and coatings industry along with the growing demand for cosmetic & personal products is anticipated to have a positive impact on the growth of the market. Moreover, with the increasing investment in the building & construction sector, the demand for adhesives and paints & coatings is growing significantly.

Scope of Global Sebacic acid Market:

Global Sebacic acid Market, by Source:

• Castor Oil

• Adipic Acid

Global Sebacic acid Market, by Application:

• Personal care & cosmetics

• Lubricants

• Textiles

• Household care

• Paints & coatings

• Plasticizers

Global Sebacic acid Market, by Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East & Africa

• Asia Pacific

• South America

Key Players Operating in Global Sebacic acid Market:

• Akrema Group

• EVONIK

• HOKOKU KOGYO Co. Ltd

• Casda biomaterials co. ltd

• Sebacic India Limited

• Tianxing Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

• Shanxi Zhengang Chemical Co., Ltd.

• Croda International Plc

• Inolex incorporation

