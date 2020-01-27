MARKET REPORT
Global Serious Games Market 2020 : Which region will gain the largest growth?
Los Angeles, United State, January 27th ,2020:
The report titled, Global Serious Games Market has been recently published by QY Research.The report has offered exhaustive analysis of the global Serious Games market taking into consideration all the crucial aspects like growth factors, constraints, market developments, future prospects, and trends. At the start, the report lays emphasis on the key trends and opportunities that may emerge in the near future and positively impact the overall industry growth. Key drivers that are fuelling the growth are also discussed in the report. Additionally, challenges and restraining factors that are likely to curb the growth in the years to come are put forth by the analysts to prepare the manufacturers for future challenges in advance.
Key companies functioning in the global Serious Games market cited in the report:
BreakAway, Ltd.,Designing Digitally, Inc.,DIGINEXT,IBM Corporation,Intuition,Learning Nexus Ltd,Nintendo Co., Ltd.,Promotion Software GmbH,Revelian,Tata Interactive Systems
The report has focused on the strategic initiatives ta ken up by the competitors to acquire a major share in the global Serious Games market. This section can prove to be beneficial for the market players to understand the competitive scenario and devise new strategies with an aim to improve their sales as well as profit margins.
Global Serious Games Market: Segment Analysis
To broaden the understanding of the reader, the report has also studied the segments including product type, application, and end user of the global Serious Games market in a comprehensive manner. Apart from that, the market professionals have laid emphasis on the key regional markets and their respective countries having growth potential.
Global Serious Games Market: Regional Analysis
Furthermore, to broaden the understanding, researchers have studied the global Serious Games market from a geographical point of view, considering the potential regions and countries. The regional analysis will assist the market players in taking sound decisions regarding their future investments.
What the Report has to Offer?
- Market Size Forecasts: The report has provided accurate and precise estimations of the global Serious Games market size in terms of value and volume
- Market Trend Analysis: Here, the report has shed light on the upcoming trends and developments anticipated to impact the Serious Games market growth
- Future Prospects: The analysts have focused on the growth opportunities that may prove beneficial for the market players to make their mark in the Serious Games market
- Segmental Analysis: Exclusive analysis of the product type, application, and end user segments is provided in this unit of the report
- Regional Analysis: This section explores the growth opportunities in key regions and countries, which will help the market players to focus on the potential regions
- Vendor Competitive Analysis: The report has focused on the strategies considered by the market participants to gain a major share in the global Serious Games market. This will help the competitors to get an overview of the competitive landscape so as to make sound business decisions
Fluid Coupling Market is expected to reach US$ 1,273.3 Mn by 2026
According to a new market report published by Transparency Market Research titled ‘Fluid Coupling Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018 – 2026, the global fluid coupling market is expected to reach US$ 1,273.3 Mn by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2018 to 2026. In terms of volume, the market is expected to reach 435 thousand units, expanding at a CAGR of 2.9% from 2018 to 2026. Asia Pacific held a prominent share in the global fluid coupling market in2017.
The oil & gas industry is a major consumer of fluid couplings across the world. According to OPEC (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries), the global demand for oil stood at 92.0 mb/day (million barrels per day) in 2014 which has increased at a CAGR of 1.8% to reach 97.0 mb/ day.
In the Asia Pacific region, oil demand from China is increasing at a healthy rate due to increasing demand from the transportation and petrochemical sector. In China and India, rising sale of automobiles is increasing the demand for gasoline, which is subsequently increasing the demand for oil. In India, there is increasing demand for oil from agricultural, residential, industrial, and transportation sectors. All these factors are increasing the demand for oil & gas in India, China, and other Asia Pacific countries. Fluid couplings are extensively used in oil & gas industry. Thus, increasing demand for oil & gas is driving the demand for fluid couplings.
Global demand for cement production is expected to be a major opportunity for the global fluid coupling market. Among the regions, the most significant growth in the cement industry is expected from the Asia Pacific region. In Asia Pacific, China and India are the largest producers of cement. The Government of India intends to increase the investment in infrastructure which is expected to increase the demand for cement up to 45 million tons (MT) in the next three to four years. Overall, India’s cement demand is expected to increase to approximately 550-600 million tons per annum (MTPA) by 2025. This is expected to present a good opportunity for the growth of fluid coupling in the cement sector.
In certain applications, VFDs (Variable Frequency Drive) act as a substitute for fluid couplings. VFD can replace a fluid coupling in certain applications such as electrical motors. Also, the cost and time associated in designing and manufacturing fluid couplings are more than VFDs. A VFD can control the amount of current that flows into an electric motor which is not possible in fluid coupling. This removes unwanted spikes in current flow, better manages overload, and by-passes extra current flow in the motor. Thus, a VFD acts a substitute of fluid couplings in certain applications.
Automatic Barriers Market Sales and Demand Forecast 2018 to 2026
Automatic Barriers Market Growth Projection
The new report on the Automatic Barriers Market is an extensive study on the overall prospects of the Automatic Barriers Market over the assessment period 2018 to 2026. Further, the report provides a thorough understanding of the key dynamics of the Automatic Barriers Market including the current trends, opportunities, drivers, and restraints. The report introspects the micro and macro-economic factors that are expected to nurture the growth of the Automatic Barriers Market in the upcoming years.
The report suggests that the Automatic Barriers Market is projected to reach a value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029 and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% through the forecast period 2018 to 2026. The key indicators such as the year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth and CAGR growth of the Automatic Barriers market are discussed in detail in the presented report. This data is likely to provide readers an understanding of qualitative and quantitative growth prospects of the Automatic Barriers Market over the considered assessment period.
The report clarifies the following doubts related to the Automatic Barriers Market:
- How has the growth of end-use industry 1 impacted the growth of the Automatic Barriers Market?
- Why are market players eyeing opportunities in region 1 and region 2?
- How are companies in the Automatic Barriers market reducing their environmental footprint?
- Why are consumers highly in favor of purchasing product 1?
- What is the scope for innovation in the current Automatic Barriers Market landscape?
Vital Information Enclosed in the Report
- Market structure in various regions
- Impact of the evolving environmental and regulatory norms on the Automatic Barriers Market
- Recent mergers, collaborations, acquisitions, and strategic alliances
- Business prospects of leading players in the Automatic Barriers Market
- The projected growth of each market segment and sub-segment
Competitive landscape
Latest Research on Military Lighting Market 2019 Comprehensive study by key players: Oxley Developments Company Ltd, STG Aerospace, Astronics
Key Companies Analyzed in Military Lighting Market Report are: – Oxley Developments Company Ltd (UK), STG Aerospace (UK), Astronics (US), and OSRAM GmbH (Germany) among others.
Increasing need to use cost effective and energy effective lights, increasing advancements in warfare technologies, increasing modernization of military weapon systems, up gradation of combat vehicles, enhanced safety and quality features of LED lights are main driving factor for the growth of market.
North America region is expected to dominate the market by region in future the dominance is supported by government initiatives for advanced technological products in the region, increasing budget from government expenditure for defense, are some of the other factors to support the growth of the market.
Compatibility of LED lights within military operations and increased demand for intelligence military lighting solutions are opportunity for market growth. High initial cost and existing backlogs for adoption in defense are challenge for the market.
The market is dominated by LED segment attributed to increasing awareness about various benefits on comparing traditional incandescent and fluorescent are supporting the segment dominance.
Moreover, the market is classified based on regions and countries as follows:
North America- U.S., Canada
Europe- Germany, U.K., France, Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific- China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America- Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa- UAE, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Rest of Middle East & Africa
Key Benefits of the Report:
*Global, regional, country, propulsion type, and application market size and their forecast from 2019-2025
*Identification and detailed analysis on key market dynamics, such as, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing growth of the market
*Detailed analysis on industry outlook with market specific Porter’s Five Forces analysis, PESTLE analysis, and Value Chain, to better understand the market and build expansion strategies
*Identification of key market players and comprehensively analyze their market share and core competencies, detailed financial positions, key products, and unique selling points
*Analysis on Key players strategic initiatives and competitive developments, such as joint ventures, mergers, and new product launches in the market
Target Audience:
*Military Lighting Manufacturers & Technology Providers
*Traders, Importers, and Exporters
*Raw Material Suppliers and Distributors
*Research and Consulting Firms
*Government and Research Organizations
*Associations and Industry Bodies
Research Methodology:
The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective, such as, analyst reports of investment banks. The secondary research is the primary base of our study wherein we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources, such as, white papers, government and regulatory published articles, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.
For forecasting, regional demand & supply factors, recent investments, market dynamics including technical growth scenario, consumer behavior, and end use trends and dynamics, and production capacity were taken into consideration. Different weightages have been assigned to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the market growth rate.
The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs), which typically include:
* Manufacturers
* Suppliers
* Distributors
* Government Body & Associations
* Research Institutes
