Global Silicon Carbide Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) by Product, by Application, by Region

Global Silicon Carbide Market was valued US$ 3.66 Bn in 2018 and is anticipated to reach US$XX Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of about XX % during a forecast.

Global Silicon Carbide market is segmented by product, by application and by region. In terms of product, Silicon carbide market is segmented by Black silicon carbide, green silicon carbide and others. Steel & Energy, Automotive, Aerospace & Aviation, Military & Defence, Medical, Electronics & Semiconductors and Others are application segment of silicon carbide market. Geographically into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Silicon carbide is extremely hard compound of crystalline compound of silicon and carbon produced synthetically and has been popularly used as abrasives and in cutting tools world over. More recent applications driving the market are in refractory linings for industrial furnaces and in wear-resistant parts for pumps. Over the last seven years, the global silicon carbide market has witnessed steady growth and it is moving towards growth expansion mode.

Global Silicon Carbide Market, by Product

Black Silicon carbide dominated the global market, accounting for 66.7% of the revenue in 2017. Increasing applications such as ceramic plates in bullet proof vests as well as car brakes and clutches in automobiles are expected to play a major role in driving market growth over the forecast period. Green silicon, on the other hand, is projected to expand at a CAGR of 17.0% over the forecast period.

Steel and energy leads the global silicon carbide market in terms of application, with a global share of 25.6% in 2017. Furthermore, factors such as substitution of existing pure silicon technology that is strengthening the global demand for silicon carbide, are fostering the market growth extensively.

The Asia-Pacific led the pack and held over half the share the global market in 2017. Of the remaining regional segments, Europe and RoW contributed a share of over 30% in the global market. In terms of revenue, Asia-Pacific is considered to be the largest regional market, accounting for 53.4% of the global demand in 2017. It is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period due to larger demand from the medical and others sector.

AGSCO Corporation, Carborundum Universal Ltd, Dow Chemical Co, Entegris Inc., ESD-SIC b.v., ESK-SIC GmbH, Gaddis Engineered Materials, Grindwell Norton Ltd, Saint-Gobain Ceramics Materials GmbH, Infineon Technologies AG, CREE Inc., ROHM Semiconductor, STMicroelectronics N.V., United Silicon Carbide Inc., General Electric, GeneSiC Semiconductor Inc., Fuji Electric Co Ltd., Renesas Electronics Corporation, Toshiba Corporation, Bruckewell Technology Corporation, Tankeblue Semiconductor Co. Ltd., DOW Corning Corporation, Sanken Electric Co Ltd, Graphensic AB are key players included in the sulfuric acid market.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Global Silicon Carbide Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted Market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes Market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the Market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Silicon Carbide Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the Market segments, and project the Global Silicon Carbide Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Silicon Carbide Market the report investor’s guide.

