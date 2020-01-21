ENERGY
Global Silicon Carbide Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) by Product, by Application, by Region
Global Silicon Carbide Market was valued US$ 3.66 Bn in 2018 and is anticipated to reach US$XX Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of about XX % during a forecast.
Global Silicon Carbide market is segmented by product, by application and by region. In terms of product, Silicon carbide market is segmented by Black silicon carbide, green silicon carbide and others. Steel & Energy, Automotive, Aerospace & Aviation, Military & Defence, Medical, Electronics & Semiconductors and Others are application segment of silicon carbide market. Geographically into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.
Silicon carbide is extremely hard compound of crystalline compound of silicon and carbon produced synthetically and has been popularly used as abrasives and in cutting tools world over. More recent applications driving the market are in refractory linings for industrial furnaces and in wear-resistant parts for pumps. Over the last seven years, the global silicon carbide market has witnessed steady growth and it is moving towards growth expansion mode.
Global Silicon Carbide Market, by Product
Black Silicon carbide dominated the global market, accounting for 66.7% of the revenue in 2017. Increasing applications such as ceramic plates in bullet proof vests as well as car brakes and clutches in automobiles are expected to play a major role in driving market growth over the forecast period. Green silicon, on the other hand, is projected to expand at a CAGR of 17.0% over the forecast period.
Steel and energy leads the global silicon carbide market in terms of application, with a global share of 25.6% in 2017. Furthermore, factors such as substitution of existing pure silicon technology that is strengthening the global demand for silicon carbide, are fostering the market growth extensively.
The Asia-Pacific led the pack and held over half the share the global market in 2017. Of the remaining regional segments, Europe and RoW contributed a share of over 30% in the global market. In terms of revenue, Asia-Pacific is considered to be the largest regional market, accounting for 53.4% of the global demand in 2017. It is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period due to larger demand from the medical and others sector.
AGSCO Corporation, Carborundum Universal Ltd, Dow Chemical Co, Entegris Inc., ESD-SIC b.v., ESK-SIC GmbH, Gaddis Engineered Materials, Grindwell Norton Ltd, Saint-Gobain Ceramics Materials GmbH, Infineon Technologies AG, CREE Inc., ROHM Semiconductor, STMicroelectronics N.V., United Silicon Carbide Inc., General Electric, GeneSiC Semiconductor Inc., Fuji Electric Co Ltd., Renesas Electronics Corporation, Toshiba Corporation, Bruckewell Technology Corporation, Tankeblue Semiconductor Co. Ltd., DOW Corning Corporation, Sanken Electric Co Ltd, Graphensic AB are key players included in the sulfuric acid market.
The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Global Silicon Carbide Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted Market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes Market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the Market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.
The report also helps in understanding Global Silicon Carbide Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the Market segments, and project the Global Silicon Carbide Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Silicon Carbide Market the report investor’s guide.
The Scope of Global Silicon Carbide Market:
Global Silicon Carbide Market, by Product
• Black Silicon Carbide
• Green Silicon Carbide
• Others
Global Silicon Carbide Market, by Application
• Steel & Energy
• Automotive
• Aerospace & Aviation
• Military & Defence
• Medical
• Electronics & Semiconductors
• Other
Global Silicon Carbide Market, by Region
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa
• Latin America
Key Player Analysed in the Global Silicon Carbide Market Report:
• AGSCO Corporation
• Carborundum Universal Ltd
• Dow Chemical Co
• Entegris Inc.
• ESD-SIC b.v.
• ESK-SIC GmbH
• Gaddis Engineered Materials
• Grindwell Norton Ltd
• Saint-Gobain Ceramics Materials GmbH
• Infineon Technologies AG
• CREE Inc.
• ROHM Semiconductor
• STMicroelectronics N.V.
• United Silicon Carbide Inc.
• General Electric
• GeneSiC Semiconductor Inc.
• Fuji Electric Co Ltd.
• Renesas Electronics Corporation
• Toshiba Corporation
• Bruckewell Technology Corporation
• Tankeblue Semiconductor Co. Ltd
• DOW Corning Corporation
• Sanken Electric Co Ltd
• Graphensic AB
Global Propylene Glycol Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Source, Application, End-Use Industry, and, Region.
Global Propylene Glycol Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at CAGR of 5.47% during forecast period.
Global Propylene Glycol Market
Increasing the use of the global propylene glycol market in processed food and drink is estimated to hold the largest market share during forecast period. Because of propylene glycol’s unique properties, it is widely used in several applications, like automotive, personal care products, food products, etc. However, the fluctuating raw material prices and high investment needed for R&D may hamper this market over the estimated timeframe. Alternatively, the growing demand for bio-based propylene glycol is expected to provide new opportunities in the global propylene glycol market.
Global propylene glycol market ether finds application across diverse industry verticals for various applications. Each application requires specific properties and features and hence, manufacturers have been focusing on improving the product mix and providing customized & tailored products according to customer-specific requirements. The electronic segment requires tailored products with particular properties and improved qualities. Hence, product difference and customization are estimated to create new development avenues in the market.
Propylene glycol is a petrochemical that does not change in grades between manufacturers. Industrial grade propylene glycol is used as a feedstock to produce other chemicals. Therefore it acts as a base feed with little change at the time of application. This provides constructors very little scope for product difference.
On the basis of the source segment, the global propylene glycol market is divided into petroleum-based and bio-based propylene glycol. The petroleum-based global propylene glycol market segment is estimated to hold the largest market share during the forecast period, because of its growing use in the transportation and building & construction industries.
Based on the application segment, the unsaturated polyester resin segment is estimated to hold the largest market share during the forecast period, followed by food, pharmaceuticals & cosmetics. Increasing the building & construction industry, coupled with growing investments in emerging economies like India, China, and Brazil for the infrastructural development is driving this segment.
In terms of region, Asia-Pacific dominated the global propylene glycol market because of its large industrial base consuming global propylene glycol market in various applications. Asia-Pacific was followed by North America and Europe as the second and third largest markets for propylene glycol. Asia-Pacific region is estimated to remain the fastest-growing region driven by expanding industrial based and growing demand from India, China which is witnessing rapid industrialization and improved living standards.
The report offers a complete evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative visions, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The estimates featured in the report have been derived using proven research organizations and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a source of analysis and information for every facet of the market.
The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding global propylene glycol market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the modest analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in global propylene glycol market.
Scope of the Global Propylene Glycol Market
Global Propylene Glycol Market, By Source
• Petroleum-based Propylene Glycol
• Bio-based Propylene Glycol
Global Propylene Glycol Market, By Application
• Unsaturated Polyester Resin
• Food, Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics
• Antifreeze & Functional Fluid
• Liquid Detergents
• Plasticizers
• Others
Global Propylene Glycol Market, By End-Use Industry
• Transportation
• Building & Construction
• Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics
• Food & Beverage
• Others
Global Propylene Glycol Market, By Region
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Middle East and Africa
• South America
Key players operating in Global Propylene Glycol Market
• Archer Daniels Midland Company
• BASF SE
• The DOW Chemical Company
• Global Bio-Chem Technology Group Co., Ltd.
• Lyondellbasell Industries N.V.
• Huntsman Corporation
• SKC Co., Ltd.
• Royal Dutch Shell PLC.
• Temix International S.R.L.
• Dupont Tate & Lyle Bio Products Company, LLC
• Ineos Oxide
• Asahi Glass Co., Ltd.
• Adeka Corporation
• Manali Petrochemicals Limited
• Qingdao Shida Chemical Co., Ltd.
• Tongling Jintai Chemical Industrial Co., Ltd.
• Dongying Hi-Tech Spring Chemical Industrial Co., Ltd.
• Shandong Depu Chemical Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd
• Chaoyang Chemicals, Inc.
• Oleon Nv
• Golden Dyechem
• Haike Chemical Group
• Helm AG
• Oxyde Belgium B.V.
• Arrow Chemical Group Corp.
• Trinternational, Inc.
Global Grease Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) – by Thickeners, End user Industry and Region.
Global Grease Market is driven by rise in automotive manufacturing and shipbuilding business. Global grease market to grow at a CAGR of 2.05 %.
Global Grease Market
Rise in automotive manufacturing and shipbuilding business drives the grease market. Growing usage of high-performance greases further propels the market growth. Numerous upcoming construction projects in North America and Asia Pacific to create an opportunity for grease market. Innovation in bio-greases in environmentally sensitive nations and the demand for more high-performance products is foreseen as an opportunity for the global grease market. However, high prices of synthetic greases and volatile oil prices act as a restraining factor for grease market. Development of self-lubricant equipment, unfavorable availability of raw material are some other limiting factor for the grease market growth over the forecast timeframe.
Grease is highly used in the automotive industry for wheel bearings, universal joints, suspensions, gears, and connectors. Automotive is the largest and fastest-growing end-use industry for grease market. 80% of the world’s bearings are lubricated with grease. Excellent properties such as temperature tolerance, mechanical stability, water resistance, and anti-oxidants. Rising in manufacturing of machines and equipment for end-use industries.
More than 90% of the thickeners used worldwide are soap based. Metallic soap thickener possess multifunctional properties that make it suitable to be used in construction & off-highways, automotive, general manufacturing industries. Metallic soap thickener has greater capability of maintaining excellent stability at higher temperature along with other favorable properties such as load bearing, shear stability, water resistance, and rust protection.
Asia Pacific is foreseen to grow at faster rate in grease market. Emerging economies such as China and India are expected to lead the production in the global grease market in the forecast timeframe. Asia Pacific is home to some of the largest light vehicle producers in the world with China, Japan, and Korea comprising just over 37 million units of production or 42 % of the global production market. Vehicles production are growing in several ASEAN countries, with Vietnam and the Philippines leading the charge. North America automotive industry is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.27% thereby boosting grease market.
The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding grease market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the market size. Further, the report also focuses on a competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in grease market.
Scope of the Global Grease Market
Global Grease Market, By Thickeners:
• Metallic Soap Thickener
• Non-Soap Thickener
• Inorganic Thickener
• Others
Global Grease Market, By End-User Industry:
• Power Generation
• Automotive
• Heavy Equipment
• Food & Beverage
• Metallurgy & Metal Working
• Chemical Manufacturing
• Others
Global Grease Market, By Region:
• North America
• South America
• Asia Pacific
• Europe
• Middle East & Africa
Key Player analyzed in the Report:
• Castrol
• Exxon Mobil
• Dow Corning Ltd.
• Chevron Corporation
• Lukeoil
• Royal Dutch Shell PLC
• Sinopec Corporation
• Balmer Lawrie & Co. Ltd
• Petronas
• Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd.
• Citgo Petroleum Corporation
• Harrison Manufacturing Co. PTY Ltd.
• China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation
• DowDuPont
• Shell International
Global Linear Low-Density Polyethylene (LLDPE) Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Process Type, by Application and by Geography
Global Linear Low Density Polyethylene Market is expected to reach USD XX Billion by 2026 from USD XX Billion in 2018 at a CAGR of XX %.
Global Linear Low Density Polyethylene Market
Linear low density polyethylene possess better mechanical properties including high tensile strength and impact resistance as compared to other polyethylene derivatives. Linear low density polyethylene films are widely used geo-membrane liners, hazardous waste liners, miming, canal linings and packaging industry. These all factor drives the linear low density polyethylene market. Stringent government regulation enacted about plastic use will restrain the market.
Linear low density polyethylene market based on process type is segmented into gas phase, slurry loop and solution phase. The gas phase segment is dominating the market followed by slurry loop.
Linear low density polyethylene market based on application is segmented into films, rotomolding, injection molding and others. Films segment is expected to hold largest shares of the market during the forecast period. Linear low density polyethylene make thinner films, with better environmental stress cracking resistance and has good resistance to chemicals. Injection molding is second largest application segment.
Geographically, the linear low density polyethylene market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. Improved lifestyle & standard and high disposal income in developing countries has propel the demand of linear low density polyethylene in Asia Pacific. Asia Pacific is about to register highest CAGR.
Linear Low-Density Polyethylene Market, By Process Type:
• Gas Phase
• Slurry Loop
• Solution Phase
Linear Low-Density Polyethylene Market, By Application:
• Films
• Rotomolding
• Injection Molding
• Others
Global Linear Low-Density Polyethylene (LLDPE) Market, by End Use Industry
• End Use Industry
• Packaging
• Building and Construction
• Automotive
• Electrical and Electronics
• Agriculture
• Household
• Leisure and Sports
Linear Low-Density Polyethylene Market, By Geography:
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa
• Latin America
Key Players analysed in the Report:
• Exxon Mobil Corporation
• Lyondellbasell Industries Holdings B.V.
• The DOW Chemical Company
• Sabic
• Formosa Plastics Corporation
• Borealis AG
• China Petrochemical Corporation
• Westlake Chemical Corporation
• Ineos
• Nova Chemicals Corporation
• Braskem
• Sasol Limited
• Reliance Industries Limited
• Mitsui & Co.
• Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC
