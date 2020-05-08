Global SIP Trunking Services Market Comprehensive Analysis Reveals Superb Growth | Flowroute Inc., 3CX Ltd., Nextiva, Inc., XO Communications, LLC, Twilio, Inc., 8×8, Inc.

SIP Trunking Services market report is the best source that gives CAGR values with variations during the forecast period of 2019 – 2027 for the market. It provides CAGR (compound annual growth rate) values along with its fluctuations for the specific forecast period. Most-detailed market segmentation, systematic analysis of major market players, trends in consumer and supply chain dynamics, and insights about new geographical markets are also key aspects of this report. The SIP Trunking Services report has been prepared based on the market type, size of the organization, availability on-premises and the end-users’ organization type.

The Global SIP Trunking Services Market is expected to reach USD 28.8 billion by 2025 from USD 7.4 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 18.5% in the forecast period. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period .

Session Initiation Protocol (SIP) trunk helps in the reduction of commonly used analog, T1-based Public Switched Telephone Network (PSTN) and allows the company to get a public or private internet connection by the SIP provider. All these types of session initiation protocol providers are also known as internet telephony service providers. Session initiation protocols are widely used for internet telephony, instant messaging, over Internet Protocol (IP) networks and others. According to statista, in 2017, the telecommunication market was valued at around USD 1.4 trillion and estimated to grow to around USD 1.46 trillion by 2020. As per the ACS Chemical Neuroscience, in 2016, in U.S., the global pharmaceutical industry was stated to be USD 446 billion alone. For instance, in 2016, 3CX (Unified communication solution provider) had come into partnership with Partner-Netwerk, a VoIP provider. This partnership would have helped both the companies to offer various services like internet connectivity, IPTV and SIP trunking to their customers. Thus, the above factors prove that the telecommunication and healthcare sectors are growing and will derive the demand of SIP trunking services.

South America

North America

Asia and Pacific region

Middle east and Africa

Europe

By Type (On-premise, Hosted),

Applications (Telecom, IT, Health Care, Retail, Media, Entertainment, Government, Education, Others)

The global SIP trunking services market is fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market in order to sustain in long run. The report includes market shares for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Topmost Outstanding Market Players are Flowroute Inc., 3CX Ltd., Nextiva, Inc., XO Communications, LLC, Twilio, Inc., 8×8, Inc., KPN International N.V., 3CX, Allstream Inc., ShoreTel Inc., Level 3 Communications, LLC, NTT Communications Corp., Digium, Inc., One Source Network, Sangoma Technologies Corp., and many more.

Presenting the global market by regions, market share and with revenue and sales for the projected period.

Displays the competitive nature among key manufactures, with the market share, revenue and sales.

Introduction, market driving force product scope, market risk, market overview and market opportunities of the global market.

Evaluates the market by segments by countries and by manufactures with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Table Of Content:

Global SIP Trunking SErvices Market: Research Methodology Executive Summary Strategic Recommendations SIP Trunking SErvices Products Outlook Global SIP Trunking SErvices Market: Growth and Forecast Global SIP Trunking SErvices Market: Company Share Global SIP Trunking SErvices Market: Regional Analysis North America SIP Trunking SErvices Market: An Analysis Europe SIP Trunking SErvices Market: An Analysis APAC SIP Trunking SErvices Market: An Analysis ROW SIP Trunking SErvices Market: An Analysis Global SIP Trunking SErvices Market: Market Dynamics Porter Five Force Analysis SWOT Analysis Competitive Landscape: Product Benchmarking Company Profiles

