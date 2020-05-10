Global Sleep Apnea Devices Market Industry Analysis and Forecast (2017-2024)

Sleep Apnea Devices Market will reach up to USD 6.6 Billion is expected to grow at CAGR of around 7.6% by 2024.

Sleep Apnea is sleep disorder characterized by pauses in breathing or periods of shallow breathing occurs due to change in lifestyle, obesity, family history condition etc. Sleep Apnea Devices Market is primarily driven by increasing incidence of sleep disorders, increasing geriatric population. Increasing drinking, smoking habits, obesity will leather d to increase in the incidence of sleep Apnea that will demand sleep testing and it will increase in Sleep Apnea Devices Market.

Avoiding treatment of Apnea will cause serious problems like heart attack, stroke, diabetes, irregular heartbeats. Therefore sleep Apnea awareness programs to educate people about sleep Apnea will boost the Sleep Apnea Devices Market.

North America will account for maximum share in Sleep Apnea Devices Market followed by Europe. Maximum share in the region is due to increasing obesity in US, leads to increases in levels of Apnea disorders that will increase in sleep testing and as a result; Sleep Apnea Devices Market will increase. Increase in use of home sleep testing devices, issuance of grants and funds by private and government institutions to promote awareness of sleep Apnea will fuel the global Sleep Apnea Devices Market.

Asia pacific region is projected to be fastest growing Apnea devises market due to large number of sleep Apnea patients, growing number of hospitals, advancements in the region etc.

Sleep Apnea devices like APAP, BPAP and CPAP are used to reduce Apnea disorder. CPAP (continuous positive airway pressure) uses continue blow with constant pressure through mask, APAP (auto positive air pressure) adjust the pressure as you needed and BPAP has two levels of pressure; high for inhalation and low for exhalation. Above mentioned specifications reduces the Apnea disorder and satisfies the patients that leads to increase in Sleep Apnea Devices Market.

Devices like polysomnogram, Oximeters, sleep screening devices are used for diagnosis of sleep Apnea by observing and recording the brain waves, oxygen level etc. increasing level of incidence of sleep disorders demands the sleep tests that will fuel the Sleep Apnea Devices Market.

Sleep Apnea devices are used in hospitals, sleep laboratories for diagnosis and treatment and, at home by individuals..

Scope of the Global Sleep Apnea Devices Market:

Global Sleep Apnea Devices Market, By Type:

• Therapeutic Devices

o Positive Airway Pressure (PAP) Devices

o Facial Interfaces

o Adaptive Servo-Ventilation (ASV)

o Accessories

o Oral Appliances

o Other Therapeutic Devices

• Diagnostic Devices

o Polysomnography (PSG) Devices

o Home Sleep Testing Devices

o Oximeters

o Actigraphy Systems

o Sleep Screening Devices

Global Sleep Apnea Devices Market, By End User:

• Sleep Laboratories & Hospitals

• Home Care/Individuals

Global Sleep Apnea Devices Market, By Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating In Global Sleep Apnea Devices Market:

• ResMed, Inc.

• Koninklijke Philips

• Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Ltd.

• SomnoMed Ltd.

• Compumedics Limited

• Löwenstein Medical GmbH & Co. KG

• Whole You, Inc.

• BMC Medical Co., Ltd.

• Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare

• Braebon Medical Corporation

• GE Healthcare

