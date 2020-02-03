Global Smart Electric Meter Market | Global Industry, Overview, Growth, Demand, Competitive Analysis, Key Manufacturers and 2024, Says FSR

Smart Electric Meter Market: Summary

The Global Smart Electric Meter Market is estimated to reach USD 16.8 Billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 6.1%. Increasing adoption of smart grid growing and customer centric approach of the energy sector is expected to drive the smart electric meter market during the forecast period. However, the high initial investment is expected to restrain the market during the forecast period. Internet of Things (IoT) enabled smart grid is expected to become an opportunity for global market.

Smart electric meter is an electronic device which sends meter readings to energy supplier digitally. The smart electric meter captures units of power consumed at certain time intervals. This captured data is then communicated to the energy supplier for the billing and monitoring purpose. Some key players in smart electric meter market are Itron Inc., Landis+Gyr, Siemens AG, Honeywell International In., and Xylem among others.

To Gain More Insights Around the Global Smart Electric Meter Market@ https://www.forencisresearch.com/smart-electric-meter-market/

Smart Electric Meter Market: Report Synopsis

This market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of key market trends in the global smart electric meter market. It includes detailed discussion on historical market trends, current market dynamics, consumer landscape, growth opportunities and challenges backed by factful feedbacks.

On the basis of phase, the market is segmented into single phase and three phase. By communication technology, the global market is segmented into radio frequency, cellular, power line communication, fiber optics. By end use sector, global market is segmented into residential, commercial and industrial.

Request The Report Sample PDF of Global Smart Electric Meter Market @ https://www.forencisresearch.com/smart-electric-meter-market-sample-pdf/

Companies Covered

Itron Inc. (Company Description, Company Overview, Product Synopsis, Key Developments, SWOT Analysis)

(Company Description, Company Overview, Product Synopsis, Key Developments, SWOT Analysis) Landis+Gyr.

Siemens AG

Honeywell International Inc.

Xylem

Aclara Technologies LLC.

Holley Technology UK Ltd.

Iskraemeco d.d.

Networked Energy Services

Microchip Technology Inc.

Other Key Companies

Request Report Methodology On Competition On Global Smart Electric Meter Market @ https://www.forencisresearch.com/smart-electric-meter-market-request-methodology/

Smart Electric Meter Market: Report Segmentation

For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research

Smart Electric Meter Market by Phase

Single Phase

Three Phase

Smart Electric Meter Market by Communication Technology

Radio Frequency

Cellular

Power Line Communication

Fiber Optics

Smart Electric Meter Market by End Use Sector

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Read Press Release of Global Smart Electric Meter Market for More [email protected] https://www.forencisresearch.com/smart-electric-meter-market-to-reach-usd-16-8-billion-in-2024/

Smart Electric Meter Market by Region

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

Italy

UK

The Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Purchase Global Smart Electric Meter Market Premium Industry Research Report with Analysis @ https://www.forencisresearch.com/smart-electric-meter-market-purchase-now/

About Forencis Research

Forencis Research is a B2B market research, intelligence and advisory firm engaging in market research and consulting services across leading industries, globally. Our robust and meticulous research team provides high growth and niche syndicated reports, customized reports and consulting reports to the diverse global fortune clientele and intellectual institutions. Forencis Research database is a constantly evolving pool of reports and white paper studies which helps companies to foster accelerated revenue growth in global and regional markets. Forencis Research delivers market research and consulting reports on high growth markets to help companies dominate their competition and set themselves apart by attaining increased revenue growth. To enable exclusive insights around the target market, Forencis Research employs robust research Methodology & Design which includes data acquisition, data synthesis and data correlation, through Primary and Secondary Research. Through the obtained data, Top-down and bottom-up methods are exercised to attain and verify data sanity within the entire market. This market data is yet again correlated with Forencis Research’s internal database before presenting it in any of our final publications. These methods of data correlation and amalgamation benefit us to put forward accurate market estimates enabling our clients to transform their business, markets and most importantly their “REVENUES”.

Contact Us

FORENCIS RESEARCH

Phone: +1 (720) 306 9020

Email: [email protected]

For more market research insights, please visit https://www.forencisresearch.com