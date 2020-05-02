Global Smart Home Market Dynamic Outlook : ABB, Robert Bosch GmbH, Apple Inc., United Technologies, Johnson Controls, Siemens and Honeywell International

All the statistical and numerical that has been forecasted in this Smart Home Market report is represented with the help of graphs, charts, or tables which makes this report more user friendly. The research and analysis performed in this Smart Home Market report assists clients to forecast investment in an emerging Smart Home Market , expansion of market share or success of a new product. It also encompasses analysis, estimation, and discussion of important industry trends, market size, and market share. The Smart Home Market research report provides a comprehensive study on production capacity, consumption, import and export for all major regions across the world.

Some of leading key Players working in Smart Home Market are Schneider Electric, Sony Corporation, SAMSUNG, GENERAL ELECTRIC, Alphabet Inc., ABB, Robert Bosch GmbH, Apple Inc., United Technologies, Johnson Controls, Siemens and Honeywell International Inc among others.

Smart Home Market is expected to reach USD 80.88 billion growing at a substantial CAGR of 12.20% in the forecast period of 2020-2029. The growth of this market is attributed to growing number of internet users.

SSmart Home Market competitive landscape provides details by competitors. Details included are company overview which includes Company focus, business segment, product categories, revenue generated, and global presence. Smart Home Market report also provides information on recent financials and R&D expenditures over the years from 2020 to 2029.

Rising Need for energy saving and low-carbon emission-oriented solutions drives the market growth.

Rapid production of smartphones and smart gadgets drives the market growth.

Increasing importance of home monitoring in remote locations driving the market growth.

Growing concern about safety, security, and convenience among people is expected to drive the market growth.

Smart Home Market Restraints:

High initial cost hampering the growth of market.

Issues related to breach in security and privacy hindering the market growth.

Smart Home Market Scope and Market Size

Smart Home Market has been segmented on the basis of application, technology, services and end users.

On the basis of application, Smart Home Market is segmented into safety and security systems, smart appliances, HVAC, home entertainment, lighting systems, energy management and others.

On the basis of technology, Smart Home Market is segmented into wireless technology and wired technology. Based on the wireless technology the market is further segmented into Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Zigbee and Z- Wave. Wired technology is further segmented into ethernet, power line communication and fiber optics.

On the basis of services, Smart Home Market is segmented into installation and repair, and customization.

Based on the end users, Smart Home Market is segmented into Residential and Commercial.

In October 2018, Johnson Controls has acquired Lux Products Corporation, a leading provider of residential thermostats and smart home products. LUX markets many popular residential and commercial products, including Kono and Geo, ranging from timers to smart home thermostats. This acquisition has been expanded the portfolio as well as market size of the company.

Country Level Analysis of Smart Home Market

On the basis of region, Smart Home Market is segmented into North America and South America, Asia Pacific, Europe and Middle East and Africa. Countries covered under North and South America region are Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Rest of Americas, along with Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe covered under Europe region and Japan, China, India, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific covered under Asia-Pacific region. U.K. has largest share in Smart Home Market.

