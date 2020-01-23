Global Smart Kitchen Appliances Market – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Product Type, By Application, By Distribution Channel, and By Region.

Global Smart Kitchen Appliances Market was valued US$ 18.81 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % during a forecast period.

The smart kitchen appliances market is segmented into product type, application, distribution channel, and region.

In terms of product type, global smart kitchen appliances market is classified into smart ovens, smart dishwashers, smart refrigerators, smart cookware and cooktops, smart scales and thermometers, and others.

Based on application, global smart kitchen appliances market is divided into residential applications, and commercial applications. Further distribution channel, global smart kitchen appliances market is split into offline retail stores, and online retail stores.

Based on regions, the global smart kitchen appliances market is divided into five main regions are America, Europe, Asia-pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa.

Global Smart Kitchen Appliances Market, by Application

On the basis of applications, residential applications are expected to account for largest share in terms of revenue due to rising expenditure on household devices.

Based on product type, smart refrigerator and smart cookware smart kitchen appliance segments is expected to grow at highest CAGR in overall smart kitchen appliance market during the forecast period. Moreover, rising innovation through smartphones is anticipated to positively impact the growth of the global smart kitchen appliance market.

The major driving factor of global smart kitchen appliances market are changing lifestyles, energy saving, time consumption, waste reduction and proper cooking as well as increasing awareness pertaining to the benefits of kitchen appliances devices and growing preference towards eco-friendly measures worldwide in the wake of power conservation initiatives by regulatory bodies. High energy consumption and high energy-efficiency of traditional appliances is expected to play a pivotal role in market growth. Growing government initiatives for the implementation of energy-efficient devices is also one of the key factors expected to boost global smart kitchen appliances market.

Lack of awareness about kitchen appliances and their benefits over the traditional devices are anticipated to hinder market growth. Compared to traditional kitchen appliances, smart kitchen appliances are expensive which are restraining the market growth at some extent.

High initial and maintenance costs of the devices are expected to pose a challenge to industry growth.

In terms of region, North America is expected to hold major share in the smart kitchen appliances market due to growing number of smart grid projects and changing preferences of consumers coupled with the subsequent rise in their purchasing power. Asia Pacific is also anticipated to witness a considerable growth over the forecast period.

The key players in the global smart kitchen appliances market include AB Electrolux., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Whirlpool Corporation., LG Electronics, Inc., BSH Home Appliances Corporation., Panasonic Corporation., Haier Group., Miele & Cie KG., Sub-Zero, Inc., Dongbu Daewoo Electronics Corporation., Breville Group Ltd., and Hestan Cue, Inc.

