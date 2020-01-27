Connect with us

Global Smart Speaker Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026)

Global smart speaker market size was estimated at US$ 5,387.80 Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2026, registering a CAGR of XX % during a forecast period.


The smart speaker is a wireless speaker enabled by Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, or other wireless protocols and powered artificial intelligence. A primary function of AI in a smart speaker is that it allows the smart speaker to learn about a user’s habits and preferences over time, thus permitting the speaker to process and improve its search responses over time.

It is the latest technological revolution dominating the consumer technology market. It also performs other activities, such as acquiring weather information, latest news, listing day to day activities, and integrating with the smart home devices. These multiple features of smart speaker provide an edge to smart speaker market over other substitute technological products and services.

The rise in demand for smart home devices, increase in consumer preparation to invest in present technologies and a rise in the usage of smart devices between the younger generations. These are the significant factors that drive the growth of the smart speakers market. Also, the development of partnerships between smart home manufacturers and creators of smart speakers enables smooth integration of smart home devices with the smart speaker. This proves to be a key factor in the adoption of smart speakers.

The smart speaker gives personalized service to its users by collection and examination of the user data. The main restraint of the global smart speaker market is the capacity of exploitation of user’s private data by the makers and the threat of illegal cyber-attacks. This restricts the demand for smart speakers from the consumers. Also, difficulty in training the virtual assistants with different languages spoken around the world restrict the growth of the global smart speaker market.

The key factors of growing the global smart speaker market are an expansion of smart home devices, Increase in demand for multifunctional devices, Rise in Disposable Income and Greater Inclination toward technological products among Millennial’s. The major challenges in the global smart speaker market are especially for appearing players in the smart speaker market is the challenge of localization and Privacy and Security Concern.

Formation of 5G infrastructure is expected to drive the growth of smart speakers and other smart devices. The delivery of quick and efficient response by the smart speakers is possible with high-speed internet since this wireless standard is anticipated to provide explosive data transfer speed up to 10 GBPS.

The Alexa smart speakers are expected to dominate during the forecast period. As growing due to its low cost and compatibility with many smart devices and apps, such as smart switches, garage doors, sprinklers, locks, and security cameras.

The personal end-user segment is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period due to the increasing usage of the devices in smart homes.

North America is currently leading the smart speaker market and is expected to be in the leading position for the next few years owing to the high adoption of smart speakers. The penetration of smart speakers is more in this region owing to the presence of early adopters.

The key players operating in the smart speaker market include Amazon.com, Inc., Apple, Inc., Alibaba Group, Alphabet Inc, Tmall Genie, Sonos one, Bose Corporation, Xiaomi, Panasonic SC-GA10, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., JBL Link 20, Sonas Beam, Google home mini, Insignia voice,Baidu Inc., and Plantronics, Inc. (Altec Lansing/AL Infinity, LLC) and other players include AliGenie, Xiaomi Al Assistant, DuerOS, SKT NUGU, NaverClova, and Kakao.

Among the companies, Amazon.com, Inc. captured the highest smart speaker market size.In September 2017, Amazon launched Echo (2nd Gen.) and Echo Plus. Echo Plus has a built-in smart home hub that can be connected to smart devices to perform operations such as control lights and locks.In October 2017, Harman united with Microsoft to integrate Cortana, a personal digital assistant, into implore smart speaker.

Scope of the Smart Speaker Market

Smart Speaker Market, by Intelligent Virtual Assistant

• Amazon Alexa
• Google Assistant
• Siri
• Cortana
• Other
Smart Speaker Market, by End User

• Personal
• Commercial
Smart Speaker Market, by Distribution Channel

• Online
• Offline
Smart Speaker Market, by Price

• Low (Less than 100)
• Mid ($101 to $200)
• Premium (Above $200)
Smart Speaker Market, by Region

• North America
• Europe
• Asia-Pacific
• Middle East & Africa
• South America
Key Market Players in Smart Speaker Market

• Amazon.com, Inc.
• Apple, Inc.
• Alibaba Group
• Alphabet Inc.
• Tmall Genie
• Sonos one
• Bose Corporation
• Xiaomi
• Panasonic SC-GA10
• Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
• Baidu Inc.
• JBL Link 20
• Sonas Beam
• Google home mini
• Insignia voice
• AliGenie
• DuerOS
• SKT NUGU
• NaverClova

Chapter One: Smart Speaker Market Overview

Chapter Two: Smart Speaker Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Smart Speaker Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Smart Speaker Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Smart Speaker Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Smart Speaker Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Smart Speaker Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Smart Speaker Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Smart Speaker by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Smart Speaker Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Smart Speaker Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Smart Speaker Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Social Business Intelligence Market Development Trends, Growth Rate, Share, Top Players, Segmentation and 2025 Forecast

Orian Research recently published a latest research report titled ‘Global Social Business Intelligence Market 2019’ is a collation of valuable insights related to market size, market share, profitability margin, growth dynamics and regional proliferation of this business vertical. The study further includes a detailed analysis pertaining to key challenges, growth opportunities and application segments of the Social Business Intelligence market.

Major market player included in this report are:

• Lithium Technologies
• Beevolve
• Evolve24
• SAS Institute
• IBM
• NetBase Solutions
• Adobe Systems
• Google
• …

Social Business Intelligence market report offers thorough details on the basic business profiles of all the market players included in the report along with their product portfolios. Details about the product specifications and applications have also been facilitated. Social Business Intelligence market report also provides details about the market players’ individual capacities along with their product prices, manufacturing costs, growth margins, and the revenue stake held by them in the Social Business Intelligence market landscape.

Social Business Intelligence market study report, has been categorized into numerous individual parts, of which one includes basic market definitions. Additionally, the analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream consumer base, and equipment have been carried out and presented duly in the aforementioned research report. Moreover, novel development trends that distinguish the industry in together with the several marketing channels deployed by product manufacturers have been assessed and included in the study report.

Social Business Intelligence market research report delivers an exhaustive analysis of the market landscape that is assessed through the perspective of two primary parameters – production and consumption. With respect to the industry’s production perspective, the report facilitates insightful information about product manufacturing, revenue, and gross margins of the manufacturers that are known across the field for production of the same. The total unit costs offered by manufacturers working out of a number of geographies within a specified timespan has been included in the report.

Most important types of Social Business Intelligence products covered in this report are:
• On-premises
• Cloud

Most widely used downstream fields of Social Business Intelligence market covered in this report are:
• SMEs
• Large Enterprises
• Government Organizations

An overview of the regional landscape:
Regional segmentation: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America.
What does the section elaborate on?
The report provides a detailed assessment of the regional landscape of this industry.

Insights provided in the study:
• Social Business Intelligence market report provides details pertaining to the production across all these economies.
• Information has been given about the returns that every geography will account for, by the end of the forecast period, as well as the production capacity.
• Details pertaining to the Social Business Intelligence market CAGR that the regions will record over the projected timeframe have been given.
• Additionally, information about the product imports and exports, as well as the Social Business Intelligence market consumption volume and consumption remuneration has been given.

Collectively, the global research report on Social Business Intelligence market enhances the decision-making process by understanding the standard operating procedures, methodologies, and strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to different products or services offered by the companies.

There are Chapters to thoroughly display the Social Business Intelligence Market. This report included the analysis of market overview, market characteristics, industry chain, competition landscape, historical and future data by types, applications and regions.

Chapter 1: Social Business Intelligence Market Overview, Product Overview, Market Segmentation, Market Overview of Regions, Market Dynamics, Limitations, Opportunities and Industry News and Policies.

Chapter 2: Social Business Intelligence Industry Chain Analysis, Upstream Raw Material Suppliers, Major Players, Production Process Analysis, Cost Analysis, Market Channels and Major Downstream Buyers.

Chapter 3: Value Analysis, Production, Growth Rate and Price Analysis by Type of Social Business Intelligence.

Chapter 4: Downstream Characteristics, Consumption and Market Share by Application of Social Business Intelligence.

Chapter 5: Production Volume, Price, Gross Margin, and Revenue ($) of Social Business Intelligence by Regions (2014-2019).

Chapter 6: Social Business Intelligence Production, Consumption, Export and Import by Regions (2014-2019).

Chapter 7: Social Business Intelligence Market Status and SWOT Analysis by Regions.

Chapter 8: Competitive Landscape, Product Introduction, Company Profiles, Market Distribution Status by Players of Social Business Intelligence.

Chapter 9: Social Business Intelligence Market Analysis and Forecast by Type and Application (2019-2024).

Chapter 10: Market Analysis and Forecast by Regions (2019-2024).

Chapter 11: Industry Characteristics, Key Factors, New Entrants SWOT Analysis, Investment Feasibility Analysis.

Chapter 12: Market Conclusion of the Whole Report.

Chapter 13: Appendix Such as Methodology and Data Resources of This Research.

Infrastructure Asset Management Market 2019-2026 Is Booming Worldwide | Leading Key Players are WSP Global Inc.,RPS Group Plc.,Brookfield Asset Management Inc.,Macquarie Group Limited,SIMCO Technologies

Global Infrastructure Asset Management Market Report 2019

This report provides in depth study of “ Infrastructure Asset Management Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Infrastructure Asset Management Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Global Infrastructure Asset Management Market Research Reports provides information regarding market trends, competitive landscape, market analysis, cost structure, capacity, revenue, gross profit, business distribution and forecast 2024.

The key manufacturers covered in this report are WSP Global Inc.,RPS Group Plc.,Brookfield Asset Management Inc.,Macquarie Group Limited,SIMCO Technologies,Pitney Bowes Inc.,WS Atkins Limited,Aabasoft,ThomasLloyd Group,EverStream Capital Management

This report also includes the overall and comprehensive study of the Infrastructure Asset Management market with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is exhaustive quantitative analyses of the Infrastructure Asset Management industry and provides data for making strategies to increase the market growth and effectiveness.

The Global Infrastructure Asset Management market 2019 research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Global Infrastructure Asset Management market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status.

Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

In addition to this, regional analysis is conducted to identify the leading region and calculate its share in the global  Infrastructure Asset Management market. Various factors positively impacting the growth of the Infrastructure Asset Management market in the leading region are also discussed in the report. The global  Infrastructure Asset Management market is also segmented on the basis of types, end users, geography and other segments.

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Infrastructure Asset Management consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Infrastructure Asset Management market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Infrastructure Asset Management manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Infrastructure Asset Management with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Infrastructure Asset Management submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content:

Chapter One Industry Overview of Infrastructure Asset Management

Chapter Two Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

Chapter Three Development and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of Infrastructure Asset Management

Chapter Four Key Figures of Major Manufacturers

Chapter Five Infrastructure Asset Management Regional Market Analysis

Chapter Six Infrastructure Asset Management Segment Market Analysis (by Type)

Chapter Seven Infrastructure Asset Management Segment Market Analysis (by Application)

Chapter Eight Infrastructure Asset Management Major Manufacturers Analysis

Chapter Nine Development Trend of Analysis of Infrastructure Asset Management Market

Chapter Ten Marketing Channel

Chapter Eleven Conclusion

Global Coupling Market by Manufacturers, States, Type And Application, Forecast to 2020-2025

KandJ Market Research reports titled “Global Coupling Market CAGR, Share and Growth Rate, and Forecast (2020-2025) of the Industry Major Players” helps the readers to maximize their profits and business making ventures by gaining complete insights of Coupling Industry. The newest developments and growth opportunities in Coupling market are covered. Development trends, revenue analysis, Global Coupling market share and market dynamics are accessible to enhance the business.

Global Coupling Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2025 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast” the new research report adds in the kandjmarketresearch.com research reports database. This Research Report spread across 112 Pages, with briefing Top companies and detailed with tables and figures.

The vital Coupling insights, opportunities in existing and emerging parts are explained in this report as well as an in-depth analysis of the present state of Coupling, progressive future trends, and comprehensive analysis based on Coupling type, application, players, key segments, key drivers and regions are covered. The report carefully analyzes the Coupling competitor’s profiles, SWOT analysis, industry chain structure, CAGR (Compound annual growth rate) and production process view.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the Industrial Wax market. Leading players of the Coupling Market profiled in the report include:

  • Siemens
  • Regal Beloit
  • Voith Turbo
  • Rexnord
  • SKF
  • Altra Industrial Motion
  • ABB
  • Lovejoy
  • John Crane
  • CENTA
  • Vulkan
  • Eriks
  • Lord
  • Renold
  • Ruland
  • Many More..

Product Type of Coupling market such as: Non-shifting Couplings, Shifting Couplings, Hydrodynamic Couplings, Magnetic Couplings.

Applications of Coupling market such as: Machinery, Chemical, Electronic, Others.

The report starts with an introduction, definition, objectives, and Global Coupling market scope. The industry size is projected based on market value, revenue, concentration ratio and Coupling growth rate. The report covers major industry trends, drivers, threats which will depict the market growth during the forecast period.

The complete perspective in terms of Coupling revenue, geographical regions namely North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.), South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.), Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.) is described. The key information on distributors and suppliers of Coupling industry indicates the present and forecast trends.

A complete market strategies are explained in this research report which is segmented into by product type, end users, applications, etc. Forecast industrial statistics will roll on the way to predict the futuristic industry growth opportunities. The related facts and market numbers are presented which are gathered from regulatory authorities. Dominating factors influencing the growth of dominant market players and their position is analyzed in this report. 

Report Summary:

  • In the first section, the report presents industry overview, definition, and scope.
  • The second part clear about the Coupling industry bifurcation by Type, Application and Geographical regions.
  • The major market players of Industry and their market share, revenue analysis, sales margin, etc. are presented in this in depth analysis.
  • The Import-Export policy, capitals utilized, study of raw materials, demand and supply of the products is offered for the better understanding of new competitors and their market position is clarified.
  • The Strength, Weakness, Opportunity & Threats are examined in such a manner that it will be helpful for future decision making procedures.
  • The researcher analysis is surveyed along with the 5-year forecast scope of the report for this industry.
  • All these will lead to successful & profitable business plans and informed moves.

Trending