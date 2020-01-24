ENERGY
Global Snack Pellets Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) – By Type, Form, Technique, Flavour and Geography.
Global Snack Pellets Market was valued US$ 1.80 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 2.90 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.14 % during a forecast period.
Global Snack Pellets Market
Snack pellets are non-expanded products. These non-expanded products are commonly processed like frying and hot air baking to change them into finished and expanded snacks.
Increasing demand for readymade and convenience foods, an upsurge innovation in food extrusion processes and expansion of retail landscape in developing countries across the globe are expected to drive the growth in the global snack pellets market. Furthermore, High acrylamide content in snack foods and increasing health problems concerning with the greater consumption of processed potato snacks are limiting the growth in the global snack pellets market.
The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments by material, type, end-user and region and, project the global snack pellets market size. The report also provides a clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the g global snack pellets market. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders in arranging the efforts and investment in the near future to a particular market segment.
The potato segment is projected to dominate the snack pellets market. Potato starch is the extensively used ingredient in the production of snack pellets. The potato is used to obtain extruded snacks with the desired texture and properties in the rice meal. Potato-based snack pellets are generally consumed owing to its long shelf-life, low-cost transport, simple availability, and storage convenience. It also delivers high bulk density, numerous flavours, and choices for consumers of all age groups.
Twin-screw extruders are projected to share significant growth in the global snack pellets market. These extruders are consist of two intermeshing and co-rotating screws, which are fixed on splined shafts in a closed barrel. This extruder offers many advantages over single-screw extruders. Twin-screw extruders include numerous possible configurations for preparation of the altered shapes of snack pellets with the help of counter-rotating screws over the single-screw extruders. These extruders have advantages, which includes extrusion of heat-sensitive products, fast mixing characteristics, and condensed volatilization of flavours.
North America is estimated to lead the global snack pellets market. The leading position in the market is accredited to wide range availability of raw materials and the presence of a strong food processing industry. The growing demand of the ready to eat snacks owing to a busier lifestyle among the consumers with the enhanced taste, ingredients, and the flavour is the primary driver of the snack pellets market in this region. The global market for the snack pellets is growing rapidly owing to a great variety of products in terms of shapes, textures, colours and flavours.
Scope of the Report for Global Snack Pellets Market
Global Snack Pellets Market, By Type
• Potato
• Corn
• Rice
• Tapioca
• Multigrain
Global Snack Pellets Market, By Form
• Laminated
• Tridimensional
• Die-face
• Gelatinized
Global Snack Pellets Market, By Technique
• Twin-screw extruder
• Single-screw extruder
Global Snack Pellets Market, By Flavour
• Plain
• Flavored
• Nutritional
Global Snack Pellets Market, By Geography
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa
• South America
Key players
• Limagrain Cereales Ingredients
• Liven S.A.
• Grupo Michel
• Leng-Dor
• Pellsnack Products
• J. R. Short Milling
• Noble Agro Food
• Bach Snacks
• Mafin
• LE Caselle
• Van Marcke Foods
• Akkel Group
• Dalmaza Food Industries Company
• Intersnack Group GmbH & Co. KG,
• Pasta Foods Ltd.
• Classic Foods Inc.
Extra Virgin Camellia Oil Market by Scope, Growth Prospective, Application & Forecast
[160 Pages Report] PMI’s publication of the Extra Virgin Camellia Oil Market-Size, Share, Trends, forecast 2030 examines the market for Extra Virgin Camellia Oil and the considerations involved in implementation. The 66-page report reviews the growing market for Extra Virgin Camellia Oil, plus the latest trends, opportunities and challenges.
In this report you will learn:
- Who the leading players are in Extra Virgin Camellia Oil
- What you should look for in a Extra Virgin Camellia Oil solution
- What trends are driving the adoption
- About the capabilities Extra Virgin Camellia Oil provide
Vendors profiled in this report:
Key players in the global extra virgin camellia oil market include:
- Jinhao Inc.
- Wilmar International Limited
- Green-sea Ltd.
- Guitaitai Inc.
- Runxinoil Inc.
- Deerle Inc.
- Acemeliai Ltd.
- Waltt Products Co., Ltd
- Shanrun Inc.
- Laozhiqin (Fujian) Oil Co., Ltd
|Attribute
|Details
|Base Year for estimation
|2019
|Forecast Period
|2020-2030
|Actual Estimates/Historical Data
|2014-2019
|Regional Scope
|North America, Europe and Central Asia, APAC, MEA, and Latin America
|Report Coverage
|Growth Factors, Trends, Volume Forecast, Revenue Forecast
The Report is segmented as:
Global extra virgin camellia oil market by type:
- Expelling
- Lixiviation Process
Global extra virgin camellia oil market by application:
- Cosmetics
- Food
Global extra virgin camellia oil market by region:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
Critical questions the report answers:
Where will all these developments take the industry in the long term?
What are the upcoming trends for the mobile money market?
Which segment provides the most opportunities for growth?
Who are the leading vendors operating in this market?
What are the opportunities for new market entrants?
Get More Details @ https://prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Global-Extra-Virgin-Camellia-Oil-2677
Latest Release: Epoxy Curing Agents Market Is Thriving Worldwide
[160 Pages Report] PMI’s publication of the Epoxy Curing Agents Market-Size, Share, Trends, forecast 2030 examines the market for Epoxy Curing Agents and the considerations involved in implementation. The 66-page report reviews the growing market for Epoxy Curing Agents, plus the latest trends, opportunities and challenges.
In this report you will learn:
- Who the leading players are in Epoxy Curing Agents
- What you should look for in a Epoxy Curing Agents solution
- What trends are driving the adoption
- About the capabilities Epoxy Curing Agents provide
Vendors profiled in this report:
- Evonik Industries
- Cardolite Corporation
- Dow Chemical Company
- DIC Corporation
- BASF SE
- Hexicon Inc.
- Incorez Ltd.
- Gabriel Performance Products
- Momentive Speciality Chemicals
- Brenteg Specialities Inc.
|Attribute
|Details
|Base Year for estimation
|2019
|Forecast Period
|2020-2030
|Actual Estimates/Historical Data
|2014-2019
|Regional Scope
|North America, Europe and Central Asia, APAC, MEA, and Latin America
|Report Coverage
|Growth Factors, Trends, Volume Forecast, Revenue Forecast
The Report is segmented as:
By Type (Amine-Based Curing Agents, Anhydride Curing Agents, and Other Curing Agents)
By Application (Coatings, Electrical and Electronics, Wind Energy, Construction, Composites, Adhesives and Other Applications)
By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa)
Critical questions the report answers:
Where will all these developments take the industry in the long term?
What are the upcoming trends for the mobile money market?
Which segment provides the most opportunities for growth?
Who are the leading vendors operating in this market?
What are the opportunities for new market entrants?
Get More Details @ https://prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Global-Epoxy-Curing-Agents-Market-463
Dental Polymerization Flasks Market Growth Opportunities by 2030
A recent market study published by PMI consists of a detailed evaluation of the key market dynamics. The report provides past as well as present growth parameters of the global Dental Polymerization Flasks Market. The report features important and unique factors, which are expected to significantly impact the growth of the global Dental Polymerization Flasks Market throughout the forecast period 2020-2030.
The Dental Polymerization Flasks market report includes comprehensive information about the market’s major competitors, including various organizations, companies, associations, suppliers and manufacturers competing for production, supply, sales, revenue generation, and after-sales performance expectations. The bargaining power of numerous vendors and buyers have also been included in the research report.
Key Players Included in This Report are:
- AiXin Life International, Inc.
- Candulor AG
- Dentalfarm Srl
- Handler Manufacturing Co., Inc.
- Kentzler-Kaschner Dental Gmbh
- Merz Dental GmbH
- Mestra Talleres Mestraitua
- P.P.M. Srl
- Prodont-Holliger SAS
- Schuler-Dental AG
Region-wise share:
|Regions
|2018
|2020
|2022
|2024
|2026
|2028
|2030
|North America
|XXX
|XXX
|XXX
|XXX
|XXX
|XXX
|XXX
|Europe
|XXX
|XXX
|XXX
|XXX
|XXX
|XXX
|XXX
|APAC
|XXX
|XXX
|XXX
|XXX
|XXX
|XXX
|XXX
|Rest of the World
|XXX
|XXX
|XXX
|XXX
|XXX
|XXX
|XXX
The Report can be Segmented as:
-
By Type (Round, Square, Triangular, and Other)
-
By Application (Dental Laboratories and Scientific Research)
-
By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa)
Key Question Answered in Report:
- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the Dental Polymerization Flasks Market?
- What are the different marketing and distribution channels?
- What is the current CAGR of the Dental Polymerization Flasks Market?
- What are the Dental Polymerization Flasks market opportunities in front of the market?
- What are the highest competitors in Dental Polymerization Flasks market?
- What are the key outcomes of SWOT and Porter’s five techniques?
- What is the Dental Polymerization Flasks market size and growth rate in the forecast period?
To conclude, Dental Polymerization Flasks Industry report mentions the key geographies, market landscapes alongside the product price, revenue, volume, production, supply, demand, market growth rate, and forecast etc. This report also provides SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.
Get In-depth TOC @ https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Global-Dental-Polymerization-Flasks-Market-1632
