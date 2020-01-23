ENERGY
Global Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic Soda) Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ X5X.X Bn by 2027, at CAGR of 5.9% during forecast period.
Global Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic Soda) Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ X5X.X Bn by 2027, at CAGR of 5.9% during forecast period.
Global Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic Soda) Market
Sodium Hydroxide Market Overview:
USA, China, India, Germany, France and Russia are some of the largest manufacturing countries of caustic soda. Thanks to its applications in almost all industrial sectors, the market of Sodium Hydroxide is estimated to grow at XX% in forecast period. The market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness XX% growth in the forecast period, due to the growth of paper as well as textile industries across the region.
Sodium Hydroxide Market Outlook:
REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample//24510/
Mostly, manufacturing Industries use membrane cell technology method for the production of Caustic soda, due to the high concentration of the product is recovered by using these method. The market share for Caustic Soda is expanded over several industries with primary consumers which are following in order of consumption capacity such as Textiles, Aluminum production, pulp and paper, Organics, Inorganics, Soaps and Detergents, Dyes and inks, Pesticides, Pharmaceuticals, Soaps and Detergents and others. The pricing for Caustic Soda has been on the increasing trend since 2008, with the current pricing being around $400-$500/Dry metric ton (DMT).
Sodium Hydroxide (TNPP) Market Growth drivers:
Increasing adoption of PVC products
PVC is a thermoplastic polymer and is largely used in polymers industries across the globe. It is used in the construction, packaging, automotive, consumer goods, electrical and electronics, textiles, and other industries. Currently, PVC is replacing an extensive range of conventional products in several applications. Conventional materials such as copper, iron, and steel are substituted by PVC pipes and fittings in construction applications. In flooring applications, PVC products are substituting wood, stone, concrete, marble, ceramic tiles, and other products. This need for PVC products will assist to the growth of the global caustic soda market at a CAGR of over X2% during the forecast period.
Increasing the production capacity of caustic soda
One of the emergent trend is growing production capacity of caustic soda producers and also vendors are investing in increasing their caustic soda production capacity to encounter the rising need from end-user industries. The consumption volume of pulp & paper and alumina are rising in MEA, South America, and APAC resulting in the capacity enlargement of caustic soda. Additionally, the high need for caustic soda from the alumina and organics industry will increase the overall necessity for caustic soda throughout the forecast period. This development is anticipated to have an encouraging impact on the whole market growth.
Sodium Hydroxide (TNPP) Market Challenges:
Challenges for the Caustic Soda Market include, alternatives for the pH adjustment market and its high rick nature because of its heavy protocols on it storage, use and let off after use. The advancement and substitution of other alike performing chemicals in the treatment and textile sector is sure to pose a limit on the caustic Soda Market. As of now, these only pose as minor limits to the market out of which the market remains to grow, as the use for Caustic soda is very massive, with important and useful by products in its value chain.
Key Market Trends:
Increasing Demand from the Pulp and Paper Industry
Caustic soda is employed in the pulp & paper industry generally for digesting wood to make wood pulp, and as a bleaching agent for neutralizing bleached pulp and paper. It is also consumed for deinking of waste papers. Caustic soda is offered in solid, flake, or powder form, while its water solution is used in the pulp & paper industry. In Asia-Pacific, India and China are the key countries for pulp & paper manufacturing markets, while in Europe, Finland and Sweden registered for around 60% of the European pulp production. In North America, more than 110 pulp mills in United States and Canada, which employed over 3 million metric ton of caustic soda each year. All these factors are anticipated to amplify the global market throughout the forecast period.
China to Dominate the Asia-Pacific Region
In Asia-Pacific, China is leading manufacturer as well as buyer of caustic soda. Furthermore, the country is the maximum pulp and paper production nation in the world, as a result of its huge forest reserves. With the growth in the pulp and paper industry, together with the increasing demand from other sectors, the utilization of caustic soda is estimated to rise in the country in the forecast period.
Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and MEA. The Asia-Pacific region holds a leading position in the market and is anticipated to grow with XX% CAGR during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific and North America together registered for around 7X.4% share in 2019, with the previous constituting around X1.4% share. Asia-Pacific and Europe are anticipated to grow with the XX% CAGR during the forecast period. The cumulative share of these two segments was X6X.X5% in 2019, and is expected to reach X9.X% by 2027.
The report covers the market leaders, followers and new entrants in the industry with the market dynamics by region. It will also help to understand the position of each player in the market by region, by segment with their expansion plans, R&D expenditure and organic & in-organic growth strategies. Long term association, strategic alliances, supply chain agreement and M&A activities are covered in the report in detail from 2014 to 2019. Expected alliances and agreement in forecast period will give future course of action in the market to the readers. More than ten companies are profiled, benchmarked in the report on different parameters that will help reader to gain insight about the market in minimum time.
The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic Soda) Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by Vehicle. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by Vehicle on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic Soda) Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic Soda) Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic Soda) Market make the report investor’s guide.
DO INQUIRY BEFORE PURCHASING REPORT HERE: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying//24510/
Scope of the Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic Soda) Market
Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic Soda) Market, By Form
• Liquid Form
• Solid Form
Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic Soda) Market, By Grade
• ACS Grade
• Rayon Grade
• Laboratory Reagent Grade
• Food Grade
• Pharmaceutical grade
• Industrial grade
• Others
Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic Soda) Market, By Manufacturing
• Membrane electrolytic Cell
• Diaphragm Electrolytic Cell
• Mercury Electrolytic Cell
• Lime Soda Process
• Others
Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic Soda) Market, By Packaging
• HDPE/PP Bags with LDPE lining
• Plastic Bottles
• Plastic Cans
• Plastic Pails
• Plastic Drums
• Others
Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic Soda) Market, By Application Type
• Chemical Reagent & Intermediate
• Soaps and Detergents
• Water Treatment
• Leaching agent
• pH Adjustment
• Pharmaceutical Synthesis
• Petroleum Refining
• Textile Dyeing
• Mercerizing & Bleaching
• Others
Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic Soda) Market, By End User Industry
• Pharmaceutical Industry
• Oil & Gas Industry
• Waste Management & Treatment Industry
• Metal Manufacturing Industry
• Healthcare & Hygiene Industry
• Textile Industry
• Pulp & paper Industry
• Food & Beverages Industry
• Specialty Chemicals
• Academic research
• Others
Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic Soda) Market, By Region
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa
• South America
Key players operating in the Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic Soda) Market
• DOW Chemical Company
• BASF SE
• Ciech S.A.
• Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Limited
• Kemira Chemicals, Inc.
• Shandong Haihua Group Co., Ltd.
• INEOS Newton Aycliffe Ltd.
• Solvay Chemicals
• Tokuyama Corporation
• Formosa Plastics Corp.
• Aditya Birla Chemicals (India) Limited
• Saudi Arabia Basic Industries Corporation
• Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.
• Tata Chemicals Ltd.
• LG CHEM, LTD.
• PPG Industries
• Bayer AG
• Axiall LLC
• Hanwha Chemical Corporation
• Shin-Etsu Chemical Co.
• Occidental Chemical Corporation and among others
MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT
Chapter One: Sodium Hydroxide Market Overview
Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles
Chapter Three: Global Sodium Hydroxide Market Competition, by Players
Chapter Four: Global Sodium Hydroxide Market Size by Regions
Chapter Five: North America Sodium Hydroxide Revenue by Countries
Chapter Six: Europe Sodium Hydroxide Revenue by Countries
Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Sodium Hydroxide Revenue by Countries
Chapter Eight: South America Sodium Hydroxide Revenue by Countries
Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Sodium Hydroxide by Countries
Chapter Ten: Global Sodium Hydroxide Market Segment by Type
Chapter Eleven: Global Sodium Hydroxide Market Segment by Application
Chapter Twelve: Global Sodium Hydroxide Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)
Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Sodium Hydroxide Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-sodium-hydroxide-caustic-soda-market/24510/
About Us:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.
Contact info:
Name: Vikas Godage
Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.
Email: [email protected]
Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908
Website: www.maximizemarketresearch.com
Latest posts by [email protected] (see all)
- Global Cooling Fabrics Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Type, Application, and, Region. - January 23, 2020
- Global Laminated Glass Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Interlayer, End-Use Industry, and, Region. - January 23, 2020
- Global Subsea Thermal Insulation Materials Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) –By Type, Application, and Region. - January 23, 2020
ENERGY
Global Customer Care BPO Market 2019 Trending Players – Teleperformance SA, Convergys, Arvato
Industry Research Report On Global Customer Care BPO Market – Quantitative And Qualitative Analysis
Fior Markets has freshly done a market study, Global Customer Care BPO Market Growth 2019-2024 which employs both primary and secondary research techniques analyze segment as well as forecast the total revenue generated by the industry across different regions. The report explains the market by presenting the combinations, methods, summarized study, and gathering data from various sources. Moreover, the report gives thorough research, improvement, and assessment of information from various sources. It studies and investigates market performance across different product categories and geography to determine the size, share, and development rate Customer Care BPO market.
DOWNLOAD FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/global-customer-care-bpo-market-growth-status-and-379739.html#sample
Some of the major players operating in the global automotive door latch market are profiled in this report to give a better competitive analysis and these include: Teleperformance SA, Convergys, Arvato, Sykes Enterprises, Atento, TeleTech Holdings, Serco, Acticall (Sitel), Alorica, Webhelp, Amdocs, Transcom, Comdata, West Corporation, Infosys BPM, StarTek Inc
In this report, the market has been bifurcated based on various parameters such as organizations, development improvement and end-customer applications for an ordinary estimation of well-organized data from 2019 to 2024. Authenticate estimations offered in this report enables clients to grow universally by competing among themselves and provides agreeable administrations. Major influential factors taken into consideration in this report include changing dynamics, geographic trends, pricing structure, market fluctuations, and demand-supply proportions.
READ FULL REPORT: https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/global-customer-care-bpo-market-growth-status-and-379739.html
Dealing With Competition And Competitors:
The report has included organizations, vendors, firms, & manufacturers in the Customer Care BPO industry. The report also traces the key market players’ production, capacity, price, market share, cost, revenue, gross margin, consumption, growth rate, export, and import. Additionally, a complete seller-buyer scenario, along with a SWOT analysis of the chief market players has been covered in the report.
The market acquires a number of areas of making the growth of the market. Manufacturers try to obtain massive profit and revenue from these areas that are why the market broadcasts its arm in various regions and countries such as: Americas (United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil), APAC (China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain), Middle East & Africa (Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries)
In full, The Report Highlights:
- The report pinpoints the segments of the market value chain
- The report explores the biggest challenges firms face in implementing their adoption strategy.
- It highlights key players in the Customer Care BPO market.
- Discusses how firms can overcome the major barriers to adoption in order to fully capitalize their revenue in the industry.
Furthermore, various plan matrices utilized in assessing the global market would supply stakeholders, manufacturers, vendors as well as government companies, consulting and research firms, new entrants, and fiscal analysts, important inputs to create strategic decisions so. In short, the report rescues time on the entry-level analysis because the report serves very crucial info regarding Customer Care BPO market growth, size, key players and segments of the business.
Customization of the Report: This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please connect with our sales team ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs. You can also get in touch with our executives on +1-201-465-4211 to share your research requirements
Latest posts by [email protected] (see all)
- Global Cooling Fabrics Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Type, Application, and, Region. - January 23, 2020
- Global Laminated Glass Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Interlayer, End-Use Industry, and, Region. - January 23, 2020
- Global Subsea Thermal Insulation Materials Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) –By Type, Application, and Region. - January 23, 2020
ENERGY
Global Cross-linked Polyethylene Foam (XLPE) Market 2019 Trending Players – Armacell, Sekisui Chemical, BASF, Furukawa
Research study on Global Cross-linked Polyethylene Foam Market – Examination of Market Segmentation Including Product Type, Application, And Regions
Global Cross-linked Polyethylene Foam Market Growth 2019-2024 delivers knowledge about the current Cross-linked Polyethylene Foam market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint, and status. The report takes into account the past year as the base year to analyze the market scope, size, estimation, growth, and forecast from 2019-2024. The report encompasses an actual industry viewpoint, future trends and dynamics for market growth rate, trading and key players of the industry with a forecast period from 2019 to 2024. Under the geographical analysis, the report covers market manufacturers by product and application. The report features different trends and dynamics, new and innovative technology and mergers and acquisitions that are relied upon to have a constructive outcome overall industry.
DOWNLOAD FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/global-cross-linked-polyethylene-foam-xlpe-market-growth-2019-2024-379738.html#sample
Outline of The Market:
The basic objective of this report is to provide company officials, industry investors, and industry members with consequential insights to help the users to make reliable essential decisions regarding opportunities available in the Cross-linked Polyethylene Foam market. In the next section, the research report features a thorough evaluation of all of the segments including the type of product, application, and region. The segments are investigated concerning their market share, revenue, market growth rate, and other vital factors. Top companies in the Global Cross-linked Polyethylene Foam Market: Armacell, Sekisui Chemical, BASF, Furukawa, W. K PP GmbH, Toray Plastics, Zotefoams, Zhejiang Jiaolian, Huzhou Huaming Plastic Products, Zhejiang Runyang New Material, Hubei Xiangyuan New Material, Palziv Group
READ FULL REPORT: https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/global-cross-linked-polyethylene-foam-xlpe-market-growth-2019-2024-379738.html
Moreover, the statistics associated with the competitive landscape are showcased and well-explained with the help of charts, graphs and graphic images, which can be easily incorporated in the business or corporate presentations. The report gives a comprehensive analysis of all the regional and major player segments. The study also classifies the latest developments, Cross-linked Polyethylene Foam market shares, and strategies employed by the major market players.
The researchers have analyzed analyze the market through regional segmentation as the influence of various factors varies from region to region. On the basis of geographical boundaries, the market is classified into Americas (United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil), APAC (China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain), Middle East & Africa (Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries)
Some of The Important Question For Stakeholders And Business Professional For Expanding Their Position In The Global Cross-linked Polyethylene Foam Market:
- Which region offers the most rewarding open doors for the market in 2019?
- What are the business threats and variable scenarios concerning the market?
- What are probably the most encouraging, high-development scenarios for movement showcase by applications, types, and regions?
- What segments grab most noteworthy attention in 2019 and beyond?
- Who are the significant players confronting and developing in the market?
- What is the contribution from regional manufacturers?
Customization of the Report: This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please connect with our sales team ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs. You can also get in touch with our executives on +1-201-465-4211 to share your research requirements.
Latest posts by [email protected]ch.com (see all)
- Global Cooling Fabrics Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Type, Application, and, Region. - January 23, 2020
- Global Laminated Glass Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Interlayer, End-Use Industry, and, Region. - January 23, 2020
- Global Subsea Thermal Insulation Materials Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) –By Type, Application, and Region. - January 23, 2020
ENERGY
Global Dental Implants and Prosthesis Market 2019 Trending Players – Straumann, Danaher, Dentsply, Zimmer Biomet
Industry Research Report On Global Dental Implants and Prosthesis Market – Quantitative And Qualitative Analysis
Fior Markets has freshly done a market study, Global Dental Implants and Prosthesis Market Growth 2019-2024 which employs both primary and secondary research techniques analyze segment as well as forecast the total revenue generated by the industry across different regions. The report explains the market by presenting the combinations, methods, summarized study, and gathering data from various sources. Moreover, the report gives thorough research, improvement, and assessment of information from various sources. It studies and investigates market performance across different product categories and geography to determine the size, share, and development rate Dental Implants and Prosthesis market.
DOWNLOAD FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/global-dental-implants-and-prosthesis-market-growth-2019-2024-379743.html#sample
Some of the major players operating in the global automotive door latch market are profiled in this report to give a better competitive analysis and these include: Straumann, Danaher, Dentsply, Zimmer Biomet, Henry Schein, Osstem, Dentium, GC, DIO, Neobiotech, Kyocera Medical, Keystone Dental, Southern Implant, Bicon, Dyna Dental, B & B Dental, BEGO, Huaxi Dental Implant
In this report, the market has been bifurcated based on various parameters such as organizations, development improvement and end-customer applications for an ordinary estimation of well-organized data from 2019 to 2024. Authenticate estimations offered in this report enables clients to grow universally by competing among themselves and provides agreeable administrations. Major influential factors taken into consideration in this report include changing dynamics, geographic trends, pricing structure, market fluctuations, and demand-supply proportions.
READ FULL REPORT: https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/global-dental-implants-and-prosthesis-market-growth-2019-2024-379743.html
Dealing With Competition And Competitors:
The report has included organizations, vendors, firms, & manufacturers in the Dental Implants and Prosthesis industry. The report also traces the key market players’ production, capacity, price, market share, cost, revenue, gross margin, consumption, growth rate, export, and import. Additionally, a complete seller-buyer scenario, along with a SWOT analysis of the chief market players has been covered in the report.
The market acquires a number of areas of making the growth of the market. Manufacturers try to obtain massive profit and revenue from these areas that are why the market broadcasts its arm in various regions and countries such as: Americas (United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil), APAC (China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain), Middle East & Africa (Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries)
In full, The Report Highlights:
- The report pinpoints the segments of the market value chain
- The report explores the biggest challenges firms face in implementing their adoption strategy.
- It highlights key players in the Dental Implants and Prosthesis market.
- Discusses how firms can overcome the major barriers to adoption in order to fully capitalize their revenue in the industry.
Furthermore, various plan matrices utilized in assessing the global market would supply stakeholders, manufacturers, vendors as well as government companies, consulting and research firms, new entrants, and fiscal analysts, important inputs to create strategic decisions so. In short, the report rescues time on the entry-level analysis because the report serves very crucial info regarding Dental Implants and Prosthesis market growth, size, key players and segments of the business.
Customization of the Report: This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please connect with our sales team ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs. You can also get in touch with our executives on +1-201-465-4211 to share your research requirements
Latest posts by [email protected] (see all)
- Global Cooling Fabrics Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Type, Application, and, Region. - January 23, 2020
- Global Laminated Glass Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Interlayer, End-Use Industry, and, Region. - January 23, 2020
- Global Subsea Thermal Insulation Materials Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) –By Type, Application, and Region. - January 23, 2020
Global Customer Care BPO Market 2019 Trending Players – Teleperformance SA, Convergys, Arvato
Adapter Cards Market Technological Growth and Precise Outlook 2019 to 2026
Global Cross-linked Polyethylene Foam (XLPE) Market 2019 Trending Players – Armacell, Sekisui Chemical, BASF, Furukawa
Global Dental Implants and Prosthesis Market 2019 Trending Players – Straumann, Danaher, Dentsply, Zimmer Biomet
Animal Ultrasound Scanner Market Expert Guide to Boost the Industry in Global Market Share
Plumbing Fixtures Market Analysus Report by Product Type, Industry Application and Future Technology 2024
Industrial Machine Vision System Market – Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Segment, Trends And Forecast, 2025
Global Fiber to the x Market to Grow at the Highest CAGR by 2024
Global Death Care Market 2019 Trending Players – Service Corporation International, Batesville
Global Data Center Busway Market 2019 Trending Players – UEC, ABB, Eaton, Schneider Electric
The splitting of Bitcoin to shake markets of cryptocurrency
What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Sawmill Market?
Venus Parker Solar investigation makes the Second Planetary Flyby
Fruits and Vegetables Processing Equipment Market by Types, Applications, Countries, Companies and Forecasts to 2026 covered in a Latest Research
Engineered Wood Products Market Report Forecast by Capital Investment, Industry Outlook, Opportunities & Trends 2024
Sawmill Machinery Market Trends Analysis 2019-2026
Starlink Simulation produced Low Latency when Inter-Satelite Laser Links is left out
New Lithium-ion manifest brings Tesla entity near the aimed 1 Million-Mile Battery
Boeing Chief Executive Officer resigns after the Starliner’s historic landing
Boeing Starliner Astronauts are training to fly via simulations
Trending
-
MARKET REPORT4 weeks ago
The splitting of Bitcoin to shake markets of cryptocurrency
-
MARKET REPORT2 months ago
New breakthrough in organoids
-
MARKET REPORT5 days ago
What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Sawmill Market?
-
MARKET REPORT2 months ago
Deep brain stimulation to treat severe tinnitus: encouraging results
-
MARKET REPORT4 weeks ago
Venus Parker Solar investigation makes the Second Planetary Flyby
-
MARKET REPORT2 months ago
Earth’s crust has grown much more during the first billion years than ever before
-
MARKET REPORT1 month ago
Children allergic to cow’s milk are smaller and lighter according to study
-
MARKET REPORT5 days ago
Fruits and Vegetables Processing Equipment Market by Types, Applications, Countries, Companies and Forecasts to 2026 covered in a Latest Research