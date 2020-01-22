Global Sodium Hypophosphite Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026): By Function, Grade, Application and Region

Global Sodium Hypophosphite Market was valued US$ XX Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 975.12 Mn by 2026, at a CAGR of around XX % during a forecast period.

The sodium hypophosphite market is expected to grow because of its increased demand from various end-use industries like automotive, aerospace & defense, electrical & electronics, industrial machinery, medical device, and construction.

The electroplating of the metal surface help to expand its properties like corrosion resistance, abrasion resistance, strength, and hardness, among others. Because of which, demand for electroplated metal products is growing in the fabrication of types of machinery, automotive component, aviation component, and marine part, among other application. Along with this, the growing use of sodium hypophosphite as a reducing agent in electroplating of non-metallic materials like plastics, glass, ceramics, and quartz, among others, offers impetus for growth of the market.

However, stringent government regulations over the manufacturing industry will hinder the demand for sodium hypophosphite within the Europe region. The Middle East and Latin America Sodium Hypophosphite market will experience steady demand and is projected to register steady growth over the forecast period.

The report provides detailed information related to dynamics, segmentation of the global sodium hypophosphite market and categorizes it at various levels, thereby providing valuable insights at micro and macro levels.

The reducing agent’s segment is expected to account for the major share of the global sodium hypophosphite market shortly. Sodium hypophosphite is employed as a reducing agent for several elements for instance metals, plastics, glass, and ceramics to improve their behavioral properties.

Region-wise, the APAC accounted for a major share of the sodium hypophosphite market in 2018, owing to the presence of large electronics and automotive manufacturers in the region. The market in the APAC is anticipated to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period, thanks to the increase in industrialization in countries like China, Japan, and South Korea. Growth in the production of electronic and automotive components and the advent of their production techniques are expected to boost the production of electronic devices and automotive parts in the Asia Pacific shortly.

The growing interest of foreign investors in developing economies such as China, India, and Indonesia is one of the major factors responsible for considerable penetration of sodium hypophosphite in the APAC market.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Global Sodium Hypophosphite Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in Global Sodium Hypophosphite Market.

Scope of the Global Sodium Hypophosphite Market

Global Sodium Hypophosphite Market, By Function

• Reducing agents

• Catalysts & stabilizers

• Chemical intermediates

Global Sodium Hypophosphite Market, By Grade

• Electrical

• Industrial

Global Sodium Hypophosphite Market, By Application

• Electroplating

• Water treatment

• Chemicals & pharmaceuticals

• Others

Global Sodium Hypophosphite Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Global Sodium Hypophosphite Market

• Arkema

• Solvay

• Nippon Chemical Industrial Co., Ltd

• Sigma-Aldrich

• Hubei Xingfa Chemicals Group Co., Ltd.

• Changshu New-Tech Chemicals Co., Ltd.

• Jiangxi Fuerxin Medicine Chemical Co., Ltd.

• Jiangsu Kangxiang Industrial Group Co., Ltd.

• Hubei Lianxing Chemical Co., Ltd.

• Jiangsu Dan AI Chemical Co., Ltd.

• Hubei Sky Lake Chemical Co., Ltd.

• Huanggang Quanwang Chemical Co., Ltd

