Global Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2017-2024)

Global Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market (PV) was valued USD 4.65 Bn in 2016 is expected to reach USD 35.14 Billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 33.5%

Global solar photovoltaic (PV) glass market is segmented by application, by type, by end user and by region. Global solar photovoltaic (PV) glass market based on type has been segmented into anti-reflective coated, tempered, transparent conductive oxide coated and others. Utility, residential and non-residential are end user segments of solar photovoltaic (PV) glass market. Geographically, the solar photovoltaic glass market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Global solar photovoltaic (PV) glass market is driven by growth of power generation sector. Depletion of oil reserves and increasing carbon emission has greatly impacted the solar photovoltaic glass market. Strong government support and initiative is accelerating the solar photovoltaic (PV) glass market growth. Increasing solar photovoltaic installations across various nations including Mexico, India, Pakistan, Italy, Spain, the UK and South-East Asia is expected to impel the demand of solar photovoltaic glass during the forecast period.

Global Solar Photovoltaic Installations Market (PV)

Anti-reflective coated type segment is expected to be one of the major contributors for the market during the forecast period while tempered type segment is expected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period.

Utility segment is expected to hold largest shares of the market during the forecast period due to growing installation of utility-scale solar power plants globally and increasing government investments for solar energy are expected to drive the growth of the utility application.

Asia-Pacific is expected to be one of the largest markets for solar photovoltaic glass. Increasing demand for solar energy in the region and increasing government initiatives of various countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea to reduce emissions of greenhouse gases.

Scope of the Global Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market:

Global Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market, by Type:

• Anti-Reflective (AR) Coated

• Transparent Conductive Oxide (TCO) Coated

• Tempered

• Others

Global Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market, by Application:

• Utility

• Residential

• Non-Residential

Global Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market, by End User:

• Crystalline Silicon PV Modules

• Thin Film PV Modules

Global Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market, by Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players analysed in Global Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market:

• AGC Solar (Japan)

• Taiwan Glass Ind. Corp. (Taiwan)

• Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd. (Japan)

• Xinyi Solar Holdings Ltd. (China)

• Hecker Glastechnik GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

• Sisecam Flat Glass (Turkey)

• Emmvee Toughened Glass Private Limited (India)

• Saint-Gobain Solar (France)

• Guardian Glass (Thailand)

• Borosil Glass Works Ltd. (India)

• Flat Glass Co., Ltd. (China)

• Henan Huamei Cinda Industrial Co., Ltd. (China)

• Interfloat Corporation (Germany)

• Guangdong Golden Glass Technologies (China)

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Solar Photovoltaic Glass Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Solar Photovoltaic Glass Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Solar Photovoltaic Glass Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Solar Photovoltaic Glass Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Solar Photovoltaic Glass by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

