Global Solid State Transformer Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Product, Component, Application, End-use, and Region.
Global Solid State Transformer Market was valued US$ XX Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2026, at CAGR of XX% during forecast period.
A solid-state transformer executes the core task of a transformer along with offering several benefits. It is a collection of high powered semiconductor components that offer conventional high-frequency transformers and control circuitry, which is used to deliver a high level of flexible control to power distribution networks. Solid-state transformers are increasingly being integrated into smart grid systems and are most commonly used in both converter and inverter circuits.
The global solid-state transformers industry is driven by the growing preference for sustainable power source, utilized of substantial interests in brilliant matrices, vitality frameworks, footing trains & electric vehicles. As well, new sustainable power sources, such as tidal vitality for power ages have helped examine and improvement exercises in the field of electric appropriation organize, further driving the market growth.
However, the complex expense related to solid-state transformers and insufficient SST testing foundation is relied upon to hinder the solid-state transformer’s market growth. The execution cost of solid-state transformers is high, which would slowly limit the solid-state transformer’s market growth.
According to the application, the alternative power generation is the highest revenue-generating segment because of efficient electric generation technology through renewable energy sources.
Among these, the electric vehicle charging segment is expected to witness significant growth at a CAGR of XX% throughout the forecast period. Electric vehicles offer advantages such as reduced CO2 emissions, low cost of running and maintenance, and eco-friendliness.
Global Solid State Transformer Market
Geographically, Europe is expected to hold a maximum share of XX% of the global market throughout the forecast period. The market in the region is expected to grow at a maximum CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. In 2018, Europe accounted for 35.8% share of the global solid-state transformer market. This is attributable to a large number of installed renewable energy sources and high investments in R&D activities in the region.
The reports cover key developments in the solid-state transformers market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Several companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnerships & collaborations. These activities have covered the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players.
The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of global solid state transformer market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers the all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers. The report also helps in understanding global solid state transformer market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the global solid state transformer market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the global solid state transformer market make the report investor’s guide.
Scope of the Global Solid State Transformer Market
Global Solid State Transformer Market, By Product
• Distribution Solid State Transformer
• Power Solid State Transformer
• Traction Solid State Transformer
Global Solid State Transformer Market, By Component
• Converters
• High-frequency Transformers
• Switches
• Others
Global Solid State Transformer Market, By Application
• Alternative Power Generation
• Electric Vehicle Charging Stations
• Power Distribution
• Traction Locomotives
• Others
Global Solid State Transformer Market, By End-use
• Energy
• Transportation
• Others
Global Solid State Transformer Market, By Region
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Middle East and Africa
• South America
Key players operating in Global Solid State Transformer Market
• ABB Ltd.
• Schneider Electric SE
• General Electric Co.
• Siemens AG
• Alstom SA
• Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
• Eaton Corporation plc (Cooper Power Systems)
• Gridbridge, Inc.
• Varentec, Inc.
• Maschinenfabrik Reinhausen (MR)
Specialty Chemical Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast 2019-2026 by Type, Function and By Region
Global Specialty Chemical Market was valued US$ 200 Bn in 2018 and is estimated to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of about XX % during a forecast.
The report on specialty chemical market is segmented by Type, function and region. Based on type, specialty chemical market is bifurcated into Pesticides, Construction Chemicals, Specialty Oilfield Chemicals, Food Additives, Specialty Polymer and Others. In terms of function into Antioxidants, Biocides, Surfactants, and Others. By geography into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.
Innovation in various industries is leading the way to Greater Demands drives the specialty chemical market. Rising industrial activities in the field of cosmetics, food, agriculture and other manufacturing sector is increasing the overall demand for specialty chemicals. Also, specialty chemicals are increasingly used in water treatment. Government regulation on the use of certain chemical in food processing industry and other manufacturing industry may hinder the growth of global specialty chemicals industry.
Specialty chemical market, by Region
Construction chemical is leading the specialty chemical market. Modification in infrastructure and development led by economical emerging countries drives the construction chemical market. Aesthetic, functional and design requirements of civil structures include a wide products range such as asphalt additives, concrete admixtures, adhesives, sealants and protective coatings. Specialty polymer and food additives followed construction segment in specialty chemicals market. Increasing trend of packaged food and improving lifestyle has an immense impact on growth of food additive segment.
Asia Pacific is dominating the specialty chemical market and will continue its dominance during the forecast period, owing to the growing consumption of these chemicals in various industries including construction, agriculture, and automotive. Expansion and emergence of various activities in industries will further propel the demand of specialty chemical. North America has a saturated market but is predicted to show a moderate growth rate.
3M, AkzoNobel, Ashland Inc, Baker Hughes Inc., BASF, BP, Buckman Laboratories Inc., Chemtura Corporation, Chevron, Clariant International Ltd., ConocoPhillips Co., DowDupont, Dulux Group, Eastman Chemical Company, Emery Oleochemicals Group, Evonik Industries AG, Exxon Mobil Corporation, H.B. Fuller, Halliburton, Henkel AG & Co. KGAA, Hexion, Huntsman International, INEOS, Johnson & Johnson, Lonza Group Ltd., L’Oral, Merck KGaA, Nippon Paints, Procter & Gamble Company, Schlumberger Ltd., Royal Dutch Shell, Total SA are major key players of specialty chemical market.
The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Chemical market, by geography for automotive including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted Market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes Market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the Market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.
The report also helps in understanding Chemical market, by geography for automotive dynamics, structure by analyzing the Market segments, and project the Chemical market, by geography for automotive size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Chemical market, by geography for automotive the report investor’s guide.
scope of the chemical market
Specialty chemical market, by Type
• Pesticides
• Construction Chemical
• Specialty Oilfield Chemicals
• Food Additives
• Specialty Polymer
• Others
Specialty chemical market, by function
• Antioxidants
• Biocides
• Surfactants
• Others
Specialty chemical market, by Region
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa
• Latin America.
Key Players analysed in the report
• 3M
• AkzoNobel
• Ashland Inc
• Baker Hughes Inc.
• BASF
• BP
• Buckman Laboratories Inc.
• Chemtura Corporation
• Chevron
• Clariant International Ltd.
• ConocoPhillips Co.
• DowDupont
• Dulux Group
• Eastman Chemical Company
• Emery Oleochemicals Group
• Evonik Industries AG
• Exxon Mobil Corporation
• H.B. Fuller
• Halliburton
• Henkel AG & Co. KGAA
• Hexion
• Huntsman International
• INEOS
• Johnson & Johnson
• Lonza Group Ltd.
• L’Oral
• Merck KGaA
• Nippon Paints
• Procter & Gamble Company
• Schlumberger Ltd.
• Royal Dutch Shell
• Total SA
• Solvay SA
• Sika AG
• Unilever
Global Industrial Gases Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026), By Gas Type, Function, Transportation Mode, End-use Sector, and Region.
Global Industrial Gases Market was valued US$ 75.12 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 128.45 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of around 6.14 % during a forecast period.
Consumers are becoming more health-conscious and preferring safe and fresh food with fewer additives, which is increasing the demand for industrial gases that can be used in place of the chemical ingredients. Thus, on account of the growth in food & beverage industry, the market for the industrial gases is expanding. Also, Ggrowing demand for high-grade industrial gases in healthcare is also a significant driver for the market. Thus, the wide applications of industrial gases in healthcare sector is boosting the market for industrial gases.
The stringent laws and regulations related to the manufacturing, storage, and distribution of industrial gases tend to decline the profit margin for the companies. And also the cost involved in the storage of industrial gases is very high. So, these factors can be a possible obstacle to the growth of the market.
According to gas type, oxygen is one of the largest used gas across various industries including steel, chemical, paper and pulp, and other industries. In the recent years, oxygen is finding increasing application in treating sewage and effluent from several industries.
Leading market players are adopted the main strategies such as new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, investments, and partnerships & expansions to ensure their growth in the market.
Globally, Asia Pacific is the largest regional market for industrial gases because of growth of several associated end-user industries in this region. Asia Pacific, apart from being the largest market, is anticipated to be the fastest growing regional market for industrial gases. In terms of demand, Asia Pacific was followed by North America and Europe. Though, these regional markets are expected to lose out some of their market share to the other developing markets such as Asia Pacific and Latin America.
The report presents in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape, taking into consideration the market shares of the prominent companies. It also offers information on unit shipments. These provide the key market contributors with the necessary business intelligence and help them understand the future of the industrial gases. The assessment comprises the forecast, an overview of the competitive structure, the market shares of the competitors, as well as the trends, demands, drivers, challenges, and product analysis.
The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding global industrial gases market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in global industrial gases market.
Scope of Global Industrial Gases Market
Global Industrial Gases Market, By Gas Type
• Oxygen
• Nitrogen
• Hydrogen
• Argon
• Acetylene
• Helium
• Carbon Dioxide
Global Industrial Gases Market, By Function
• Coolant
• Intermediate
• Insulators
• Others
Global Industrial Gases Market, By Transportation Mode
• Cylinder & packaged gas distribution
• Merchant liquid distribution
• Tonnage distribution Generation
Global Industrial Gases Market, By End-use Sector
• Metal manufacturing & fabrication
• Chemical
• Healthcare
• Energy
• Food & Beverage
• Electronics
• Others (mining, construction and power)
Global Industrial Gases Market, By Region
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa
• South America
Key Players Operating in Global Industrial Gases Market
• Praxair Inc. (U.S.)
• Airgas, Inc. (U.S.)
• Air Liquide S.A. (France)
• Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (U.S.)
• Iwatani Corporation (Japan)
• Messer Group (Germany)
• The Linde Group (U.S.)
• Southern Industrial Gas SDN. BHD. (Malaysia)
• nexAir LLC. (U.S.)
• Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation (Japan)
• Sig Gases Berhad
• BASF SE
• Yingde Gases Group Company Limited
Out of Home (OOH) Market Analysis, Outlook, Growth and Forecast to (2020-2024): Lamar Advertising, Prismview LLC, Outfront Media
A comprehensive Out of Home (OOH) market research report gives better insights about different Out of Home (OOH) market segments on which businesses are highly dependent on thriving in the market. All the information, statistics, and data included in this report have been collected from the truthful sources such as websites, newspapers, journals, white papers, mergers, and annual reports of the companies. This information is again tested and verified by the market experts before providing it to the end-user. This industry report also offers such wide-ranging market information to explore practical growth strategies and recommendations.
Moreover, the Out of Home (OOH) market research report offers CAGR value fluctuations during the forecast period of 2020-2024 for the market. The report takes into consideration all the opportunities, challenges, drivers, market structures, and competitive landscape for the clients. With this Out of Home (OOH) report, it has been assured that a piece of absolute knowledge and insights about the new regulatory environment which suits their organization are provided. The report puts a light on prospective and key opportunities in a new geographical market. Likewise, the trends in consumer and supply chain dynamics are also acknowledged and then accordingly strategies about marketing, promotion and sales are interpreted for extreme success.
Major Key Players
Lamar Advertising, Prismview LLC, Outfront Media, Clear Channel Outdoor, Daktronics, AirMedia, AdSpace Networks, NEC Display Solutions Ltd.,, Titan Outdoor, Adams Outdoor Advertising, JCDecaux
The Out of Home (OOH) report covers the following Types:
- Traditional OOH (Billboards)
- DOOH
Applications are divided into:
- Commercial
- Infrastructural
- Institutional
Geographically Regions covered in this report:
- Asia-Pacific
- Europe
- North America
- Middle East & Africa
- South America
Out of Home (OOH) market report provides regional market research with production, sales, trade & regional forecast. it conjointly provides market investment arrangements like product options, worth analysis, channel options, buying options, regional investment chance, price & revenue calculation, economic performance analysis, etc. The Out of Home (OOH) trade development trends and promoting channels area unit analyzed. Finally, the feasibleness of recent investment comes is assessed, and overall analysis conclusions offered.
Key Highlights of the Out of Home (OOH) Market Report:
- Out of Home (OOH) Market Overview
- Global Out of Home (OOH) Market Competition by Manufacturers
- Global Out of Home (OOH) Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region
- Global Out of Home (OOH) Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region
- Global Out of Home (OOH) Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type
- Global Out of Home (OOH) Market Analysis by Application
- Global Out of Home (OOH) Manufacturers Profiles/ Industry Analysis
- Out of Home (OOH) Manufacturing Cost Analysis
- Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers
- Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders
- Market Effect Factors Analysis
