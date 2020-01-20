Global Solid State Transformer Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Product, Component, Application, End-use, and Region.

Global Solid State Transformer Market was valued US$ XX Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2026, at CAGR of XX% during forecast period.

A solid-state transformer executes the core task of a transformer along with offering several benefits. It is a collection of high powered semiconductor components that offer conventional high-frequency transformers and control circuitry, which is used to deliver a high level of flexible control to power distribution networks. Solid-state transformers are increasingly being integrated into smart grid systems and are most commonly used in both converter and inverter circuits.

The global solid-state transformers industry is driven by the growing preference for sustainable power source, utilized of substantial interests in brilliant matrices, vitality frameworks, footing trains & electric vehicles. As well, new sustainable power sources, such as tidal vitality for power ages have helped examine and improvement exercises in the field of electric appropriation organize, further driving the market growth.

However, the complex expense related to solid-state transformers and insufficient SST testing foundation is relied upon to hinder the solid-state transformer’s market growth. The execution cost of solid-state transformers is high, which would slowly limit the solid-state transformer’s market growth.

According to the application, the alternative power generation is the highest revenue-generating segment because of efficient electric generation technology through renewable energy sources.

Among these, the electric vehicle charging segment is expected to witness significant growth at a CAGR of XX% throughout the forecast period. Electric vehicles offer advantages such as reduced CO2 emissions, low cost of running and maintenance, and eco-friendliness.

Geographically, Europe is expected to hold a maximum share of XX% of the global market throughout the forecast period. The market in the region is expected to grow at a maximum CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. In 2018, Europe accounted for 35.8% share of the global solid-state transformer market. This is attributable to a large number of installed renewable energy sources and high investments in R&D activities in the region.

The reports cover key developments in the solid-state transformers market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Several companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnerships & collaborations. These activities have covered the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of global solid state transformer market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers the all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers. The report also helps in understanding global solid state transformer market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the global solid state transformer market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the global solid state transformer market make the report investor’s guide.

Global Solid State Transformer Market, By Product

• Distribution Solid State Transformer

• Power Solid State Transformer

• Traction Solid State Transformer

Global Solid State Transformer Market, By Component

• Converters

• High-frequency Transformers

• Switches

• Others

Global Solid State Transformer Market, By Application

• Alternative Power Generation

• Electric Vehicle Charging Stations

• Power Distribution

• Traction Locomotives

• Others

Global Solid State Transformer Market, By End-use

• Energy

• Transportation

• Others

Global Solid State Transformer Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Solid State Transformer Market

• ABB Ltd.

• Schneider Electric SE

• General Electric Co.

• Siemens AG

• Alstom SA

• Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

• Eaton Corporation plc (Cooper Power Systems)

• Gridbridge, Inc.

• Varentec, Inc.

• Maschinenfabrik Reinhausen (MR)

