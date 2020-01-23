Global Sports Nutrition Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) –by Type, Distribution Channel, End Users and Geography.

Global Sports Nutrition Market was valued US$ 35.48 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % during a forecast period.

Global Sports Nutrition Market

The global sports nutrition market is segmented on the basis of type, end user, distribution channel, and geography. Based on product type, global sports nutrition market divided into protein powder, Iso drink powder, capsule/tablets, supplement powder, RTD protein drinks, Iso & other sports drinks, carbohydrate drinks, protein bars, carbohydrate/energy bars, and other supplements.

Distribution channel segment is categorized into large retail & mass merchandisers, small retail, drug & specialty stores, fitness institutions, online. Based on the end user, Global Sports Nutrition market is classified into athletes, bodybuilders, recreational users, and lifestyle users. By region, the global sports nutrition market is classified into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Growing health awareness attached to the cumulative number of health clubs and fitness centers are expected to boost the global sports nutrition market. Rapid urbanization, growing disposable income enlarged with progressively purchasing sports nutrition products as healthy snacks as a part of the diet are also anticipated to enhancement the growth in the sports nutrition market. The high number of cheap counterfeit products shakes sales of reputed companies is restrict the growth of the sports nutrition market.

Sports drinks segment is expected to hold large market share in the global sports nutrition market. Rapid urbanization united with growing disposable income is estimated to fuel the demand for sports drinks globally. Sports drinks are widely used by athletes to restock the water level in the body but are suffering mass acceptance by lifestyle and recreational users.

North America is projected to account for the large market share for sports nutrition products. This growth can be attributed to welfares from high incomes, world-class fitness, and growing athletics infrastructure. Furthermore, Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the growth in the sports nutrition products owing to an increase in disposable incomes coupled with quickly changing lifestyles. Japan is estimated to dominate this region in the sports nutrition market. China is valued to gain the second largest market share followed by Australia owing to a higher percentage of the overweight population.

Some of the major key players in the Global Sports Nutrition market includes Nestlé S.A., Abott Nutrition Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc. and Yakult Honsha Co Ltd., Glanbia Plc, Monster Beverage Corporation, MaxiNutrition Ltd, The Coca-Cola Company, PepsiCo, GNC Holdings, Park Acre, Neutra Science Labs, Paragon Laboratories, ABC Nutrition Ltd., Makers Nutrition and Future Nutrition.

Scope of the report for Global Sports Nutrition Market

Global Sports Nutrition Market, By Type

• Protein Powder

• Iso Drink Powder

• Capsule/Tablets

• Supplement Powder

• RTD Protein Drinks

• Carbohydrate Drinks

• Protein Bars

• Carbohydrate/Energy Bars

• Others

Global Sports Nutrition Market, By End Users

• Athletes

• Bodybuilders

• Recreational Users

• Lifestyle Users

Global Sports Nutrition Market, By Distribution Channel

• Large Retail & Mass Merchandisers

• Small Retail

• Drug & Specialty Stores

• Fitness Institutions

Global Sports Nutrition Market, By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key players in Global Sports Nutrition Market

• PepsiCo Inc.

• Glanbia Plc.

• Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc.

• Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd.

• Post Holdings Inc.

• GNC Holdings

• The Coca-Cola Company

• Abbott Nutrition Inc.

• Clif Bar & Company

• Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

• Atlantic Multipower UK Limited

• GlaxoSmithKline PLC

• Olimp Laboratories

• Ultimate Nutrition Inc.

• PowerBar Europe GmbH

• Neutra Science Labs

• Paragon Laboratorie

• ABC Nutrition Ltd

• Makers Nutrition

• Future Nutrition

