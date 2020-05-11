Global Stainless Steel Forgings Market Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026)

Global Stainless Steel Forgings Market was valued US$ XX Mn in 2017 and is expected to reach XX Mn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % during a forecast period.



Forging is an assembling methodology , which contains the moulding of material with a hammer utilizing compressive power.

The rapid expansion of manufacturing activity across the globe is one of the key trends in the global stainless steel forgings market. The stainless steel offers benefits like it can withstand chemical, physical and electrical wear and tear is the key factor, which is expected to boom the global stainless steel forgings market. Additionally, recyclability property offered by stainless steel is increasing the demand for these products. The growing usage of stainless steel forgings in applications like industrial and aviation is expected to drive the global stainless steel forgings market.

The impression die forging is projected to dominate the global stainless steel forgings market. Impression die forging method, which is generally used to produce more complex shapes than open-die forging. The forging components mass-produced from impression die forging process, which is more precise and shrinking the need for subsequent machining. An increase in demand for complex and innovative products in the end-user sector is expected to increase the demand for this process. Key players are focusing on developing advanced products with automated closed die forging process.

The automotive segment is projected to grow at the XX rate of CAGR in the global stainless steel forgings market during the forecast period. The expansion of the automotive industry across the globe is a major pouring force of global steel forging the market. The lucrative method of metal forming is expected to boost the demand for steel forging. Automotive industry rest on considerably on the steel forged metal components, which is expected to increase demand for steel forging in the automotive industry. Forged steel is used for demanding automotive applications like crankshafts, transmission gears, and bearings. Forged steel is a vital part in handling the torque and stress placed components. Concentrated competition among key players in the global steel forging the market is increasing the demand for more attractive and lightweight vehicles.

Cold/Hot forged parts are projected to lead the global steel forging the market. The simplicity of manufacturing coupled with low costs is expected to increase demand for these products. Furthermore, Sintered parts are expected to grow at a high rate of CAGR in the global steel forging the market. Sintered products have properties like electrical conductivity, translucency, and thermal conductivity. The superior property provided by these products is growing the demand for these products in the industrial applications. The research and development efforts regarding the development of sintered products with superior strength are projected to drive demand for these products in the global steel forging the market.

Asia-Pacific is estimated to share a significant share in the global steel forging the market. The growth in the market is attributed to the presence of the huge manufacturing sectors in this region. The steel forging components are extensively used in the automotive sector. The Asia Pacific region is the automotive hub. The country China is one of the major producers of steel forgings, which are designed with high precision and efficiency. The huge foreign investment and favorable government policies in the developing countries in this region are expected to drive the global steel forging the market.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments and, project the global stainless steel forgings market. The report also provides a clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the global stainless steel forgings market. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders in arranging the efforts and investment in the near future to a particular market segment.

The Scope of the Report for Global Stainless Steel Forgings Market

Global Stainless Steel Forgings Market,By Product

• Castings

• Hot/Cold Forged Parts

• Sintered Parts

Global Stainless Steel Forgings Market, By Process

• Open Die Forging

• Closed Die or Impression Die Forging

• Impression Die Forging

• Extrusion

• Others

Global Stainless Steel Forgings Market,By Shape

• Forged Rings

• Discs

• Blocks

• Flat Bars

• Round Bars

• Others

Global Stainless Steel Forgings Market, By Application

• Automotive

• Aerospace

• Industrial

• Building & Construction

• Consumer Goods

• Aviation

• Others

Global Stainless Steel Forgings Market,By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players

• PCC Forged Products

• ISGEC Heavy Engineering Ltd.

• Forge Products Corporation

• Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal

• The Reserve Group

• Harihar Alloys Pvt. Ltd.

• Accurate Steel Forgings

