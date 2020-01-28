MARKET REPORT
Global Superabsorbent Polymers Market 2019 Future Trends – BASF SE, Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd., Formosa Plastics Corporation, LG Chemical Ltd.
The latest research analysis titled Global Superabsorbent Polymers Market gives a detailed assessment of the market where each factor, components, segments, and other sections of the market are comprehensively described. The report forecasts the Superabsorbent Polymers market to portray prominent growth during the forthcoming years from 2019 to 2025. The report delivers geological study into several regions with market growth, production, consumption, and revenue. The research report focuses on critical data that makes it a very important tool for research, analysts, experts, and managers. It examines data and estimates on the market structure, dynamics, and trends.
Executive Summary:
The report offers you an in-depth insight into the global Superabsorbent Polymers industry along with estimates of market size, in value terms, estimated at USD million/billion for the period. A comprehensive and systematic framework of the market is displayed. The potential of the market has been assessed. The report looks at the growth strategies employed by key players as well as how these strategies are poised to change the competitive dynamics in the market over the projected period. The company profiles covered along with their market size, key product launches, revenue, products, key segments, mergers, acquisitions, recent developments, R&D initiatives, new product launches, and SWOT analysis,
Premium Insights In This Report:
For an in-depth understanding of the market, researchers have performed research analysis that involved Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Value Chain Analysis, Top Investment Pockets, PEST analysis, and opportunity map analysis. Additionally, market attractiveness analysis by type, technology, end-user industry, and region are also provided in the report.
The global Superabsorbent Polymers market is analyzed across key geographies namely: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.
Analysis of Key Aspects Covered In The Superabsorbent Polymers Market Report:
Company Profiles:In the competitive landscape, the trends and outlook of the report are given which highlights a clear insight about the market share analysis of major industry players including BASF SE, Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd., Formosa Plastics Corporation, LG Chemical Ltd., Sumitomo Seika Chemicals Co. Ltd., SDP Global Co. Ltd., Songwon Industrial Co. Ltd., KAO Corporation, Evonik Industries AG, Yixing Danson, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Acuro Organics Ltd, Chemtex Specialty Ltd., Emerging Technologies Inc, Quanzhou Banglida Technology Industry Co. Ltd., Shandong Nuoer Bio-Tech Co. Ltd., Shanghai Huayi Acrylic Acid Co. Ltd., Sikko Industries, Tangshan Boya Resin Co. Ltd., Y&X Beijing International Trade Co. Ltd., Zhejiang Satellite Petro-Chemical Co. Ltd. among others. These players are identified through secondary research, their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. However, all percentage shares breakdowns have been demonstrated through secondary sources and verified primary sources.
Market Forecast: The report provides revenue forecast and then continues with sales, sales growth rate, and revenue growth rate forecasts of the global Superabsorbent Polymers market. Additionally, the forecasts are given with respect to consideration product, application, and regional segments of the global market till 2025.
Balantidiasis Treatment Market Key Opportunities and Forecast up to 2026
Balantidiasis is also known as Balantidium coli infection. It is a disorder caused by Balantidium coli, an intestinal protozoan parasite. The parasite is transmitted through the fecal-oral route. Humans can be infected by the parasite by ingesting influences infective cysts from food and water contaminated with defecation. This infection predominantly affects the large intestine.
Diarrhoea, weight loss, dysentery, stomach pain, and vomiting are common side effects for balantidiasis. The infections is observed to be prevalent in rural areas in industrially advanced and developing regions due to water pollution caused by fecal matter of humans and/or pigs. Provision of safe and clean drinking water can prevent the infection from spreading from one person to the other. Anti-infective agents are utilized to treat balantidiasis.
Increasing prevalence and incidences of diseases related to gastrointestinal tract, growing number of patients, accessibility of treatment for balantidiasis, and competition among existing market players are important factors responsible driving the market. Additionally, poor hygiene and sanitation in less developed countries in developing regions is a key factor responsible for the spread of this disease.
The global balantidiasis treatment market can be segmented based on treatment, end-user, and region. Based on treatment, the balantidiasis treatment market can be categorized into appendectomy surgery, antibiotics, and others. Antibiotics are a preferred for of treatment and hence, the segment is expected to account for a major share of the balantidiasis treatment market during the forecast period.
The antibiotics segment can be sub-segmented into tetracycline, metronidazole, and others. In terms of end-user, the balantidiasis treatment market can be divided into hospitals, clinics, diagnostic centers, and others. The hospitals segment is expected to constitute a dominant share of the balantidiasis treatment market during the forecast period, as hospitals are the most preferred place of opting the treatment.
Based on region, the global balantidiasis treatment market can be classified into North America (the U.S. and Canada), Europe (including Germany, France, and the U.K.), Asia Pacific (including Australia, China, Japan, and India), Latin America (including Brazil and Mexico), and Middle East & Africa (including GCC countries and South Africa).
The disease is less prevalent in North America due to high sanitation standards and quality of living and hygienic environment. However, the disease is more prevalent in Latin America. Additionally, prevelance of the disease is low in Europe due to high hygiene standards, strict quality control guidelines, hygienic food and water standards, and government support to maintain good hygiene.
Asia Pacific and Latin America are emerging regions for the market; therefore, the market in these regions is projected to expand at a significant pace during the forecast period. Rapid expansion of the balantidiasis treatment market in these regions can be attributed to the increase in incidence of this infection, poor hygiene conditions, growth in the health care industry, and rise in government investment to develop health care infrastructure.
The balantidiasis treatment market in countries such as China, India, and Brazil is projected to expand at a high growth rate during the forecast period due to the increase in awareness among the population about protozoal infections and their treatments. Furthermore, the burden of gastrointestinal diseases is rising due to the increase in the number of pylori infection cases, and changes in lifestyle such as consumption of alcohol, smoking, and sedentary work profile.
Major players operating in the global balantidiasis treatment market include Pfizer Inc., Fougera Pharmaceuticals Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc. , Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC. , Akorn, Inc., NuVasive, Inc. and Sandoz International GmbH.
Automated Blood Sample Labeler and Specimen Transport Box Market Analysis and Forecast up to 2025
Global Automated Blood Sample Labeler and Specimen Transport Box Market: Overview
Development in healthcare infrastructure has aided easy diagnosis of several diseases, thus improving overall healthcare outcomes. Blood tests have become imperative in diagnosis of most diseases today. On the other hand, transporting organs, specimens, and equipment has become an integral part of modern healthcare. These factors are accelerating the global automated blood sample labeler and specimen transport box market.
An upcoming Transparency Market Research report reveals the current and future trends of the global automated blood sample labeler and specimen transport box market. It details the market overview, key trends, regional analysis, competitive landscape, and forecasts for 2018-2026.
Global Automated Blood Sample Labeler and Specimen Transport Box Market
Hospitals and healthcare set ups are handling enormous volumes of blood samples today. With the advent of modern technological equipment, it has become easy to manage large volumes of samples. At the same time, some diagnosis tests require analyzing more than one blood samples for the same patient. This requires labeling multiple vials.
Further, technology has also eased analyses of blood for various parameters at one go. Again, it requires multiple labelling of the same sample. These key trends are propelling demand in the global automated blood sample labeler and specimen transport box market.
Organ transplantation has become popular in most developed and developing nations across the world. In most cases, organs are harvested from a deceased donor belonging to a different location. To enable timely and safe transportation of the organ, doctors use specimen transport boxes. The rising instances of organ transport are fueling consumption in the global automated blood sample labeler and specimen transport box market.
Other than that, hospitals and research laboratories also transport sensitive samples from one location to another due to lack of sophisticated instruments. To ensure safety of the sample, they use specimen transport box. This is increasing consumption in the global automated blood sample labeler and specimen transport box market.
On the other hand, integrated solutions that provide blood sample labeling along with the testing equipment are hindering growth. However, new-age research are helping manufacturers identify unique solutions.
Global Automated Blood Sample Labeler and Specimen Transport Box Market: Regional Analysis
Geographically, North America is projected to hold the highest share in the global automated blood sample labeler and specimen transport box market. Advanced healthcare infrastructure, high awareness level among people, and developed economies, are some pertinent drivers of the market here. While Europe is expected to remain significant, Asia Pacific is predicted to grow rapidly in the coming years. Improving government support for healthcare, developing economies, and privatization of healthcare are propelling the demand.
Global Automated Blood Sample Labeler and Specimen Transport Box Market: Competitive Dynamics
The key players of the global automated blood sample labeler and specimen transport box market include Inpeco, Techno Medica, Kobayashi Create, and Alifax Holdings. To sustain in the market, established players are investing on research to develop new products.
Protein Sequencing Market Detailed Analysis and Forecast up to 2026
Global Protein Sequencing Market: Overview
Protein sequencing is a popular de novo sequencing method for the determination and analysis of the amino acid sequence from the mass spectrum. The process enables researchers obtain information about protein conformation. Protein sequencing has established itself as high-throughput proteomic technique and have several applications.
One of the prominent applications is in target-based drug discovery. A range of various computational methods and experimental methods, notably Edman degradation and Mass Spectrometry, are used for protein sequencing. Several biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies are making sizeable investments on utilizing protein sequencing in drug development.
Protein sequencing are extensively used in protein engineering studies and for identifying new protein biomarkers. The technique has also gained some traction in cDNA library screening. Growing role of biotherapeutics and genetic engineering is expected to underpin the evolution of the protein sequencing market.
The report offers critical assessment of key growth dynamics and emerging application avenues in various regions. The study presents elaborate and evidence-driven insights on technology advancements and key end-user trends.
Global Protein Sequencing Market: Trends and Opportunities
Increasing focus on target-based drug development activities by biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies in various developing and developed regions is a key factor driving the market. Recent advances in de novo peptide-sequencing methods and analytical methods, with the application of neural networks, have opened new avenues in the market. Technological advances in mass spectrometer is a case in point. Rising funding on proteomics research in numerous developing and developed nations is a key factor boosting the market. The rising demand for protein biomarkers in drug development process is a key trend fueling the rapid expansion of the protein sequencing market.
However, the uptake of protein sequencing method is constrained by the high cost of infrastructures and equipment, such as that of mass spectrometers. The growing application of protein sequencing technique for identifying novel peptides in human antibodies and antigens is also boosting the market. Furthermore, the paucity of adequate technological expertise and laboratory infrastructures in some parts of the world are factors that hinder the market to realize its full potential. Nevertheless, technological advancements for the identification of isobaric residues in protein sequences are expected to unlock vast potential prospect in the global protein sequencing market.
Global Protein Sequencing Market: Regional Outlook
Of all the regions, North America holds an enormous potential in the protein sequencing market. Substantial size in regional revenues over the assessment period is driven by burgeoning research and development expenditure of prominent pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. In addition, several public and private organizations have committed large funds on proteomic research. Rising focus of players on structure-based drug design and the advent of technologically-advanced analytical methods used in protein sequencing are bolstering the regional demand.
Global Protein Sequencing Market: Competitive Landscape
Several top players are aimed at launching cutting-edge mass spectrometry platforms to gain unique competitive edge over their peers in the global protein sequencing market. Some prominent companies are also consolidating their overall presence by strengthening the sales of reagents and consumables. Top players operating in the market include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Bioinformatics Solutions, Charles River Laboratories, SGS S.A., and Shimadzu Corp.
