Global Surfactants Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) by Type, by Substrate, by Application and By Region.

Global Surfactants Market size is estimated to be USD 30.11 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD XX Billion by 2026 at a CAGR of about XX % during a forecast.

Global Surfactants Market is segmented by type, substrate type, by application and by region.in terms of type, Global Surfactants Market is classified into anionic surfactants, cationic surfactants, non-ionic surfactants, amphoteric surfactants. Synthetic surfactants, bio-based surfactants are the substrate type of surfactants market. Detergents, personal care, textiles, oilfield chemicals, industrial and institutional cleaning, crop protection, food and beverages, emulsifier and foaming agents are application segments of Global Surfactants Market.

The demand for surfactants is expected to witness the highest growth in personal care application owing to their increasing use in cosmetics and personal care products (skin care, hair care, baby care).However, the demand for high-quality and high-performance products in the personal care industry is estimated to drive the surfactants market. Geographically surfactants market is segregated into North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Middle East & Africa. Asia-Pacific is the largest market for surfactants market owing to the rising demand from household and industrial application.

Surfactants market by Region

Anionic surfactants emerged as the largest product segment with demand share exceeding 46% in 2014.Growing demand for linear alkyl benzene in detergents and cleaners owing to advantageous product are expected to boost growth.

Non-ionic surfactants are expected to witness lower growth on account of large availability of substitutes with better properties. Amphoteric surfactants are expected to be the fastest growing product segment over the forecast period.

In terms of value, amphoteric surfactants are expected to grow at an estimated CAGR of 6.3% from 2017 to 2026.The segment is expected to witness higher demand on account their various properties which include foaming & foam stabilization, conditioning, detergency, biodegradability.

Asia-Pacific holds a major share of surfactants market and will continue it’s dominate throughout the forecast period. The surfactants market will be driven by the demand of rising population of China, India, Indonesia and others. Asia-Pacific was followed by North America, which accounted for over 31% in 2017. North America and Europe are expected to witness in-active growth owing to stagnant end-use industries in the region.

The Global Surfactants Market is dominated by various players, such as BASF SE, Akzo Nobel N.V, Stepan company, Rhodia, Clariant A G, Evonik industries, Croda international, Huntsman Corporation, Air product and chemicals, Zanyu Technology, Sinolight, Unger, Aarti Industries, Flower’s Song Fine Chemical , Solvay, Koa Corporation, Lonza, Procter & Gamble, The Dow Chemical Company. Lion specialty chemicals co ltd, Bayer AG, Elementis PLC, Emery Oleochemicals, Galaxy Surfactants, KLK Oleo, Mitsui Chemicals, Sanyo Chemical Industries, P&G Chemicals, Taiwan NJC Corporation, Qingdao Zoranoc Oilfield Chemical Co., Ltd., Sinopec Jinling Petrochemical Co., Ltd, 3M Company, Arkema, Dow Corning

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Global Surfactants Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Surfactants Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Surfactants Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Surfactants Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Surfactants Market

Surfactants market by Type

• Anionic surfactants

• Non-ionic surfactants

• Amphoteric surfactants

Surfactants market By Substrate

• Synthetic surfactants

• Bio-based surfactants

Surfactants market by Application

• Detergents

• Personal care

• Textiles

• Oilfield chemicals

• Food and beverages

• Emulsifier

• Foaming agents

• Industrial and institutional cleaning

• Crop protection

Surfactants market by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Player analysed in the Global Surfactants Market:

• BASF SE

• Akzo Nobel N.V

• Stepan company

• Rhodia

• Clariant A G

• Evonik industries

• Croda international

• Huntsman Corporation

• Air product and chemicals

• Zanyu Technology

• Sinolight

• Unger

• Aarti Industries

• Flower’s Song Fine Chemical

• Solvay

• The Dow Chemical Company

• Procter & Gamble

• Koa Corporation

• Lion specialty chemicals co ltd

• Bayer AG

• Elementis PLC

• Emery Oleochemicals

• Galaxy Surfactants

• KLK Oleo

• Mitsui Chemicals

• Sanyo Chemical Industries

• P&G Chemicals

• Taiwan NJC Corporation

• Qingdao Zoranoc Oilfield Chemical Co. Ltd

• Sinopec Jinling Petrochemical Co., Ltd

• 3M Company

• Arkema

• Dow Corning

