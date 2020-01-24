Connect with us

Global Swimwear Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Fabric, Distribution Channel, End User, and by Region.

Published

2 hours ago

on

Global Swimwear Market is expected to reach US$ XX Billion by 2026 from US$ 19.76 Billion in 2018 at CAGR of XX %.

Global Swimwear Market

Swimwear is a type of apparel particularly designed for people busy in a water-based activity or water sports like swimming, water polo, surfing, water skiing, or even leisure activities such as sunbathing. It is made by various types of fabrics such as polyester, nylon, spandex, and other blended fibers, which offer high elasticity & ease.

Major driving factors for the market of swimwear market are increase in number of family and friends holidays along beachside, increasing demand from women for luxury swimwear, increase in numerous swimming pools, increasing influence from social media, rising tourism, increase several summer swimming training, rising spending on lifestyle, increasing influence of swimming, rise in fashion, rising demand of swimming wear by women’s as those want to look stylish at pool or beach, and rising consciousness about health. However, high-cost raw materials and variation in demand for design & heavy investment in R&D will hinder the growth of the global swimwear market.

Based on the fabric, the swimwear market is classified by fabric, neoprene, cotton, polyester, and others. The polyester segment is estimated to hold the largest share of the market in the forecast period due to its features as easily wash, high flexible, and quick drying.

By the distribution channel, the swimwear market is fragmented by online and offline. The online segment is expected to hold the largest share of the market during the forecast period due to the increasing use of the internet and the increasing trend of online shopping.

Based on the end-user, the swimwear market is divided into women, men, and children. Women segment is estimated to hold the largest share of the market in the forecast period due to women’s wants to look stylish at the pool or beach and rise in the trend of fashion.

Region-wise, the swimwear market is divided by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest share of the market during the forecast period thanks to rising in population, increased health & fitness consciousness, changing lifestyles & following western culture, and rise in GDP in this region.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Global Swimwear Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers the all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Swimwear Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Swimwear Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players By Distribution Channel, Type, and regional presence in the Global Swimwear Market make the report investor’s guide.

Key player’s studies, analyzed, profiled and benchmarked in Swimwear Market are American Apparel, Inc., Arena Italia S.p.A, Diana Sport, Eveden Group, Jantzen, Inc., La Perla Group, Haddow Group Plc, Nike Inc., Boardriders, Inc., Arena Italia S.p.A., Swimwear Anywhere, Inc., Adidas AG, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Gap Inc., Phillips-Van Heusen Corporation (PVH Corp.), Perry Ellis International Inc., NOZONE Clothing Limited, O’Neill, Inc., PARAH S.p.A., Pentland Group plc., Speedo International Ltd., Quiksilver, Inc., Seafolly, Seaspray Swimwear, Tefron, TYR Sport, and PVH Corp.

Scope of the Global Swimwear Market

Global Swimwear Market, by Fabric

• Neoprene
• Polyester
• Spandex
• Others
Global Swimwear Market, by Distribution Channel

• Online
• Offline
Global Swimwear Market, by End User

• Women
• Man
• Child
Global Swimwear Market, by Region

• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa
• Latin America
Key Players in Global Swimwear Market

• American Apparel, Inc.
• Arena Italia S.p.A
• Diana Sport
• Eveden Group
• Jantzen, Inc.
• La Perla Group
• Haddow Group Plc
• Nike Inc., Boardriders, Inc.
• Swimwear Anywhere, Inc.
• Adidas AG
• Dick’s Sporting Goods
• Gap Inc.
• Phillips-Van Heusen Corporation (PVH Corp.)
• Perry Ellis International Inc.
• NOZONE Clothing Limited
• O’Neill, Inc.
• PARAH S.p.A.
• Pentland Group plc.
• Speedo International Ltd.
• Quiksilver, Inc.
• Seafolly
• Seaspray Swimwear
• Tefron
• TYR Sport
• PVH Corp.

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Swimwear Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Swimwear Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Swimwear Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Swimwear Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Swimwear Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Swimwear Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Swimwear Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Swimwear by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Swimwear Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Swimwear Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Swimwear Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

