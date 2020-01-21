Connect with us

Global Tank Insulation Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) – by Material Type, Type, Temperature, End User, and Region.

Global Tank Insulation Market was valued at US$ 4.9 Bn in 2017, and is expected to reach US$ 7.02 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.6 % during forecast period.

Global Tank Insulation Market

Tank insulation is a material or combination of materials that add a protective covering to tanks and reduces the heat gain or heat loss from surfaces operating at temperatures above or below the surrounding temperature. The growing production of oil in countries such as Saudi Arabia, Iran, Russia and U.S. drives the demand for thank insulation.

Based on the material type, PU & PI segment is the most widely used material for tank insulation and are likely to continue their dominance throughout the forecast period. PUR & PIR foam is lightweight, moisture and fire resistant, has low thermal conductivity and density, and provides better structural performance. These properties enable their use in cold conditions. The higher demand for PU & PIR is mainly attributed to their properties and wide applications.

REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/26010/

Based on the type, The storage tank segment is expected to account for the largest share of the tank insulation market during the forecast period and are likely to continue their dominance throughout the forecast period due to its increasing demand from end-use industries such as oil & gas, chemical, and energy & power for the storage of oil, chemicals, LNG, and thermal energy.

Based on the end User, The Oil & Gas segment is expected to account for the largest share of the tank insulation market during the forecast period. In oil & gas, these materials are used for insulation of storage tanks, where crude oil, LNG, and other oil are stored, and also in liquefaction plant, where conversion of natural gas into its liquid state is undertaken. These storage tanks can also be used for storage of other gases including butane, chlorine, ammonia, propane, propylene, carbon dioxide, LNG, LPG, ethylene, oxygen, argon, nitrogen, and hydrogen. This insulation system limits the entry of outside heat inside the systems to keep the liquid cool and allowing it to retain its properties.

Geographically, Asia Pacific tank insulation market is anticipated to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period. The market in the region is driven by the high demand from growing industries in the region’s emerging economies, such as India and China. Rising demand for LNG, increasing investment in the energy sector, urbanization, industrialization, and infrastructural development are anticipated to drive the tank insulation market during the forecast period. Additionally, high growth in various industries such as chemicals, pharmaceuticals, food processing, and are expected to drive the demand for tank insulations in the region.

DO INQUIRY BEFORE PURCHASING REPORT HERE: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/26010/

Scope of Tank Insulation Market:

Global Tank Insulation Market, by Material Type

PU & PIR

Rockwool

Fiberglass

Elastomeric Foam

EPS

Global Tank Insulation Market, by Type

Storage

Transportation

Global Tank Insulation Market, by Temperature

Hot

Cold

Global Tank Insulation Market, by End User

Oil & Gas

Chemical

Food & Beverage

Energy & Power

Global Tank Insulation Market, by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

Key Players Operating In Tank Insulation Market:

Rockwool International A/S

Owens Corning

Saint-Gobain

Kingspan Group

Armacell International S.A.

Cabot Corporation

Johns Manville

Knauf Insulation

BASF SE

Covestro AG

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Tank Insulation Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Tank Insulation Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Tank Insulation Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Tank Insulation Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Tank Insulation Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Tank Insulation Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Tank Insulation Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Tank Insulation by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Tank Insulation Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Tank Insulation Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Tank Insulation Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Tank Insulation Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-tank-insulation-market/26010/

Dimethylformamide (DMF) Market – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Type, by End-Use Industry and by Geography

Dimethylformamide (DMF) Market is expected to reach USD XX Million by 2026 from USD 667.19 Million in 2018 at a CAGR of XX %.

Different grades of dimethylformamide solvents used are different in end-use industries by their requirements such as in industries manufacturing drugs, wire enamels & epoxy laminated coatings and pesticides is fueling the growth of the dimethylformamide market. However, government regulations and economic slowdown are expected to restraint the market growth. Other applications include special solvent for ingredient in paint strippers, adhesive and surface coatings, welding gas, wire coating resins, as a reaction agents in pesticides and pharmaceuticals and for electrolytic capacitors are boosting the growth of dimethylformamide market globally

REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/1917

Based on end-use industry, the market has been segmented into chemical, electronics, pharmaceutical and agrochemical. Chemical end-use industry segment is expected to lead the dimethylformamide market during the forecast period. Chemical segment of the market is also projected to grow at the highest CAGR during forecast. Chemical end-use industry segment accounted for the largest share of the dimethylformamide market, attributed to increased demand from polyurethane-based products from the footwear, leather, and acrylic fiber manufacturing industries.

Geographically, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. Asia Pacific is expected to be one of the largest markets for dimethylformamide due to large pharmaceuticals and chemical industry.

DO INQUIRY BEFORE PURCHASING REPORT HERE: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/1917

Scope of the Report:

Dimethylformamide Market, by Type:

• Reactant
• Feed-Stock
Dimethylformamide Market, by End-Use Industry:

• Chemical
• Electronics
• Pharmaceutical
• Agrochemical
Dimethylformamide Market, by Geography:

• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa
• Latin America
Key Players Operating in the Dimethylformamide Market include:

• BASF (Germany)
• Eastman Chemical (US)
• Merck (Germany)
• Luxi Chemical Group (China)
• Jiutian Chemical Group (Singapore)
• Mitsubishi Gas Chemical (Japan)
• The Chemours (US)
• Zhejiang Jiangshan Chemical (China)
• Chemanol (Saudi Arabia)
• AK-KIM (Turkey)
• Pharmco Products (US)

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Dimethylformamide Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Dimethylformamide Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Dimethylformamide Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Dimethylformamide Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Dimethylformamide Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Dimethylformamide Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Dimethylformamide Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Dimethylformamide by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Dimethylformamide Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Dimethylformamide Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Dimethylformamide Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Dimethylformamide Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/dimethylformamide-dmf-market/1917/

Global Propylene Glycol Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Source, Application, End-Use Industry, and, Region.

Global Propylene Glycol Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at CAGR of 5.47% during forecast period.

Global Propylene Glycol Market

Increasing the use of the global propylene glycol market in processed food and drink is estimated to hold the largest market share during forecast period. Because of propylene glycol’s unique properties, it is widely used in several applications, like automotive, personal care products, food products, etc. However, the fluctuating raw material prices and high investment needed for R&D may hamper this market over the estimated timeframe. Alternatively, the growing demand for bio-based propylene glycol is expected to provide new opportunities in the global propylene glycol market.

Global propylene glycol market ether finds application across diverse industry verticals for various applications. Each application requires specific properties and features and hence, manufacturers have been focusing on improving the product mix and providing customized & tailored products according to customer-specific requirements. The electronic segment requires tailored products with particular properties and improved qualities. Hence, product difference and customization are estimated to create new development avenues in the market.

REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample//33146/

Propylene glycol is a petrochemical that does not change in grades between manufacturers. Industrial grade propylene glycol is used as a feedstock to produce other chemicals. Therefore it acts as a base feed with little change at the time of application. This provides constructors very little scope for product difference.

On the basis of the source segment, the global propylene glycol market is divided into petroleum-based and bio-based propylene glycol. The petroleum-based global propylene glycol market segment is estimated to hold the largest market share during the forecast period, because of its growing use in the transportation and building & construction industries.

Based on the application segment, the unsaturated polyester resin segment is estimated to hold the largest market share during the forecast period, followed by food, pharmaceuticals & cosmetics. Increasing the building & construction industry, coupled with growing investments in emerging economies like India, China, and Brazil for the infrastructural development is driving this segment.

In terms of region, Asia-Pacific dominated the global propylene glycol market because of its large industrial base consuming global propylene glycol market in various applications. Asia-Pacific was followed by North America and Europe as the second and third largest markets for propylene glycol. Asia-Pacific region is estimated to remain the fastest-growing region driven by expanding industrial based and growing demand from India, China which is witnessing rapid industrialization and improved living standards.

The report offers a complete evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative visions, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The estimates featured in the report have been derived using proven research organizations and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a source of analysis and information for every facet of the market.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding global propylene glycol market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the modest analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in global propylene glycol market.

DO INQUIRY BEFORE PURCHASING REPORT HERE: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying//33146/

Scope of the Global Propylene Glycol Market

Global Propylene Glycol Market, By Source

• Petroleum-based Propylene Glycol
• Bio-based Propylene Glycol
Global Propylene Glycol Market, By Application

• Unsaturated Polyester Resin
• Food, Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics
• Antifreeze & Functional Fluid
• Liquid Detergents
• Plasticizers
• Others
Global Propylene Glycol Market, By End-Use Industry

• Transportation
• Building & Construction
• Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics
• Food & Beverage
• Others
Global Propylene Glycol Market, By Region

• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Middle East and Africa
• South America
Key players operating in Global Propylene Glycol Market

• Archer Daniels Midland Company
• BASF SE
• The DOW Chemical Company
• Global Bio-Chem Technology Group Co., Ltd.
• Lyondellbasell Industries N.V.
• Huntsman Corporation
• SKC Co., Ltd.
• Royal Dutch Shell PLC.
• Temix International S.R.L.
• Dupont Tate & Lyle Bio Products Company, LLC
• Ineos Oxide
• Asahi Glass Co., Ltd.
• Adeka Corporation
• Manali Petrochemicals Limited
• Qingdao Shida Chemical Co., Ltd.
• Tongling Jintai Chemical Industrial Co., Ltd.
• Dongying Hi-Tech Spring Chemical Industrial Co., Ltd.
• Shandong Depu Chemical Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd
• Chaoyang Chemicals, Inc.
• Oleon Nv
• Golden Dyechem
• Haike Chemical Group
• Helm AG
• Oxyde Belgium B.V.
• Arrow Chemical Group Corp.
• Trinternational, Inc.

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Propylene Glycol Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Propylene Glycol Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Propylene Glycol Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Propylene Glycol Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Propylene Glycol Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Propylene Glycol Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Propylene Glycol Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Propylene Glycol by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Propylene Glycol Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Propylene Glycol Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Propylene Glycol Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Propylene Glycol Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-propylene-glycol-market/33146/

Global Grease Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) – by Thickeners, End user Industry and Region.

Global Grease Market is driven by rise in automotive manufacturing and shipbuilding business. Global grease market to grow at a CAGR of 2.05 %.

Global Grease Market

Rise in automotive manufacturing and shipbuilding business drives the grease market. Growing usage of high-performance greases further propels the market growth. Numerous upcoming construction projects in North America and Asia Pacific to create an opportunity for grease market. Innovation in bio-greases in environmentally sensitive nations and the demand for more high-performance products is foreseen as an opportunity for the global grease market. However, high prices of synthetic greases and volatile oil prices act as a restraining factor for grease market. Development of self-lubricant equipment, unfavorable availability of raw material are some other limiting factor for the grease market growth over the forecast timeframe.

REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample//26958/

Grease is highly used in the automotive industry for wheel bearings, universal joints, suspensions, gears, and connectors. Automotive is the largest and fastest-growing end-use industry for grease market. 80% of the world’s bearings are lubricated with grease. Excellent properties such as temperature tolerance, mechanical stability, water resistance, and anti-oxidants. Rising in manufacturing of machines and equipment for end-use industries.

More than 90% of the thickeners used worldwide are soap based. Metallic soap thickener possess multifunctional properties that make it suitable to be used in construction & off-highways, automotive, general manufacturing industries. Metallic soap thickener has greater capability of maintaining excellent stability at higher temperature along with other favorable properties such as load bearing, shear stability, water resistance, and rust protection.

Asia Pacific is foreseen to grow at faster rate in grease market. Emerging economies such as China and India are expected to lead the production in the global grease market in the forecast timeframe. Asia Pacific is home to some of the largest light vehicle producers in the world with China, Japan, and Korea comprising just over 37 million units of production or 42 % of the global production market. Vehicles production are growing in several ASEAN countries, with Vietnam and the Philippines leading the charge. North America automotive industry is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.27% thereby boosting grease market.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding grease market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the market size. Further, the report also focuses on a competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in grease market.

DO INQUIRY BEFORE PURCHASING REPORT HERE: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying//26958/

Scope of the Global Grease Market

Global Grease Market, By Thickeners:

• Metallic Soap Thickener
• Non-Soap Thickener
• Inorganic Thickener
• Others
Global Grease Market, By End-User Industry:

• Power Generation
• Automotive
• Heavy Equipment
• Food & Beverage
• Metallurgy & Metal Working
• Chemical Manufacturing
• Others
Global Grease Market, By Region:

• North America
• South America
• Asia Pacific
• Europe
• Middle East & Africa
Key Player analyzed in the Report:

• Castrol
• Exxon Mobil
• Dow Corning Ltd.
• Chevron Corporation
• Lukeoil
• Royal Dutch Shell PLC
• Sinopec Corporation
• Balmer Lawrie & Co. Ltd
• Petronas
• Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd.
• Citgo Petroleum Corporation
• Harrison Manufacturing Co. PTY Ltd.
• China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation
• DowDuPont
• Shell International

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Grease Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Grease Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Grease Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Grease Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Grease Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Grease Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Grease Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Grease by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Grease Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Grease Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Grease Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Grease Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-grease-market/26958/

