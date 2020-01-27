Connect with us

MARKET REPORT

Global Tantalum Capacitors Market- Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026)

Published

1 hour ago

on

Global Tantalum Capacitors Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period.

Growing importance and demand for electronic gadgets like smartphones & tablets and equipment. With an increase in electronic gadgets, the use of capacitors is expected to increase, thereby promoting the growth of global tantalum capacitors market. Also, the material finds its use, extensively, in aviation and land based gas turbine, and the demand from this sector is expected to rise at a brisk pace in the near future because of high growth in aviation and aerospace industries. However, it is important to note that a majority of the world’s tantalum elements are located in the African continent and a ban on mining in the continent will lead to a demand-supply gap, which in return will raise the price of the capacitors, thereby increasing the overall cost for the product. The opportunity for the market lies in the fact that the mining methods have been improved over time and this will ensure uninterrupted supply for the market.

Asia-Pacific had the highest share in the market, accounting for a share of approximately 40% of the global market, in 2018. The Asia-Pacific market is primarily driven by the increase in the demand from end-user industries, including electronics and medical equipment. China is the largest consumer of tantalum in Asia-Pacific. The Chinese tantalum market is highly competitive. Capacitors and high-end military applications are the key consumption areas for tantalum in the country. The country has dynamically advocated localization of high-end military products and reduced dependence on imported products for strategic security and cost control considerations, providing a favorable environment policy and superiority for the domestic military tantalum capacitor industry.

Tantalum capacitors market analyses the report based on customer demand, supply and demand status, and competitive market scenario and industry policies. The tantalum capacitors market report covers all the minute details related to the industry like technological developments, growth opportunities, and threats to market growth, innovative strategies and futuristic market trends.
The study reports gives global market drivers and market challenges for this unique dielectric over the next years. The study breaks down global value and volume of demand for tantalum capacitors from both an historical and forecast perspective in terms of value, volume and average unit pricing. The study speaks demand by application market segment in the telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, consumer AV, wireless handset, defense, medical, instrumentation, industrial and oil& gas industries worldwide.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments by type, end use, and region and, project the global market size. The report also provides a clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Tantalum Capacitors market. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders in arranging the efforts and investment in the near future to a particular market segment.

Scope of Global Tantalum Capacitors Market

Global Tantalum Capacitors Market, By Product Types

• Tantalum Foil Electrolytic Capacitor
• Tantalum Capacitors with Porous Anode and Liquid Electrolyte
• Tantalum Capacitors with Porous Anode and Solid Electrolyte
Global Tantalum Capacitors Market, By Application

• Sample and Hold Circuits
• Power Supply Filtering
• Military Applications
• Medical Electronics
• Audio Amplifiers
• Wireless Handset
• Telecommunications Infrastructure
Global Tantalum Capacitors Market, By Region

• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa
• South America
Key players operating in Global Tantalum Capacitors Market

• Abracon
• CEC
• Kemet
• Kyocera(AVX)
• Panasonic
• Rohm Semiconductor
• Sunlord
• Talison Minerals Pvt. Ltd.
• TE Connectivity
• Vishay
• Global Advanced Metals Pty Ltd
• AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group
• Pilbara Minerals
• Ningxia Orient Tantalum Industry Co. Ltd
• Alliance Mineral Assets Limited

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Tantalum Capacitors Market Overview

Chapter Two: Tantalum Capacitors Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Tantalum Capacitors Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Tantalum Capacitors Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Tantalum Capacitors Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Tantalum Capacitors Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Tantalum Capacitors Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Tantalum Capacitors Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Tantalum Capacitors by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Tantalum Capacitors Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Tantalum Capacitors Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Tantalum Capacitors Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Trending