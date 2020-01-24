Global Tea & Tea Based Beverages Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026), By Type, Packaging,Sales Channel,Nature,Format,and Region.

Global Tea & Tea Based Beverages Market was valued US$ XXBn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ XXBn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX% during a forecast period.

Consumers are paying greater attention to the actual origin of tea and tea-based beverages and their associated health benefits, and this factor is driving the market demand for various blends and types of tea and tea-based beverages. Among the different varieties of tea and tea-based beverages, consumers are increasingly choosing green tea, as it is believed to offer several health benefits. Green tea is consumed to reduce the intensity of obesity and high cholesterol. Tea and tea-based beverages are blended with other herbal ingredients to offer special health benefits and attractive fragrances. The consumption of black tea helps burn existing fat cells, and prevents the formation of new fat cells as well. Thus, the consumption of black tea is a good option to fight obesity. Due to rising health consciousness, consumers show tending interest towards various flavors and blends of tea and tea-based beverages.

On the other hand, rise in cost of raw materials due to unpredictable weather, increase in cost of agricultural inputs, and increase in trend of out-of-home coffee consumption are anticipated to limit growth of the tea market.

The tea and tea-based beverage market is segmented by type, tea blends segment is expected to register a compound annual growth rate of around XX % during the forecast period. Rising consumer preference for a variety of flavor, fragrance, and other healthy herbal ingredients such as infused honey, cinnamon, and lemon flavor has increased the market penetration of blended tea-based beverages over the years. As tea blends are available in many flavors at an affordable cost, blended tea and tea-based beverages have significant demand among consumers.

Manufacturers and food processors are planning to incorporate several unique flavors in tea and tea-based beverages in all formats, due to the rising demand for flavored tea and tea-based beverages.

Geographically, North America holds a greater compound annual growth in the tea and tea-based beverages market in comparison with all other regions across the world. U.S., Turkey, and Ireland are some of the important countries in terms of per capita tea consumption. The consumption of tea and tea-based beverages such as black tea is very popular in the U.S., and tea consumption is anticipated to increase by 3% every year. India and China are a major part of the demand for tea, due to their large population base. These factors have been driving the demand tea in recent years.

The report will helps to decision maker, includes the market growth drivers and challenges for the global tea and tea-based beverages market, and their influence on each region during the forecast period. The report also comprises study of the drivers, restraints, threats, and opportunities for tea and tea-based beverages market to provide a significant view.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding global tea & tea based beverages market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in global tea & tea based beverages market.

Scope of Global Tea & Tea Based Beverages Market

Global Tea & Tea Based Beverages Market, By Type

• Green Tea

• Black Tea

• Oolong Tea

• Fruit/Herbal Tea

• Tea Blends

• Others (Bubble, Detox & Match Tea)

Global Tea & Tea Based Beverages Market, By Packaging

• Plastic Containers

• Cartons

• Aluminum Tins

Global Tea & Tea Based Beverages Market, By Sales Channel

• Store-Based Retailing

• Online Retailing

• Cafes

Global Tea & Tea Based Beverages Market, By Nature

• Organic

• Conventional

Global Tea & Tea Based Beverages Market, By Format

• Ready to Drink

• Loose Tea Powder

• Tea Bags

Global Tea & Tea Based Beverages Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating in Global Tea & Tea Based Beverages Market

• Tata Global Beverages

• Starbucks Corporation

• Unilever Group

• The Hain Celestial Group Inc.

• Associated British Foods Plc.

• Organic India Private Limited

• The Republic of Tea

• Townshend’s Tea Company

• Twining and Company Limited

• Arbor Teas

• The Stash Tea Company

• Ceylon Organics Limited

• Alkaloid AD Skopje

• AMORE Pacific Corp.

• Numi Inc. P.B.C.

