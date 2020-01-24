Global Thermal Ceramics Market: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) – By Type, Temperature Range, End User and Geography.

Global Thermal Ceramics Market was valued US$ 3.02Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 6.50Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 9.05 % during a forecast period.

Global Thermal Ceramics Market

Thermal ceramics are high-temperature-resistant ceramics, which is widely used in industrial purposes. It is used for the manufacturing of fiber products, microporous insulation, insulating firebricks, in monolithic refractories, heat shields. Thermal ceramic materials reduce the heat loss across different manufacturing processes. They are widely used for the thermal insulation purposes.

Rapid infrastructural development is one of the key drivers of the thermal ceramics market. Growing infrastructural developments and industrialization are also expected to propel the growth for thermal ceramics in the manufacturing sector. Increased demand for energy savings and infrastructural progress is booming the global thermal ceramics market.

Some of the toxic generations can be generated by ceramic fibers and environmental concerns related to refractories is limiting the thermal ceramics market growth.

Ceramic fibers are expected to hold large market share in the global thermal ceramics market. It possesses properties such as lightweight and low-density, which make the best suitable solution for high-temperature applications. It can be also used in the requirement of low thermal mass. It also offers beneficial characteristics such as the wide temperature range and low thermal conductivity, which results in growth in the thermal ceramics market.

Mining & metal processing is projected to lead the global thermal ceramics market. The increased demand for metal across different industries is boosting the thermal ceramics market. Iron & steel and aluminum industries are the major contributors in the metal product manufacturing industries. The growing production of metal to meet the demand in industrial, automotive applications will drive thermal ceramics market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the global thermal ceramics market including regional analysis information. Geographically, Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the thermal ceramics market during the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to increasing demand by developing economies in this region. The developing economies such as China and India are at the forefront of the industrial manufacturing hub. Rapid industrialization and growing metal and mining manufacturing sectors are driving the thermal ceramics market in this region.

Key profiled and analyzed in the reports includes in the global thermal ceramics market such as Luyang Energy-Saving Materials , RHI Magnesita , Rath , Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation , Morgan Thermal Ceramics , Unifrax , IBIDEN , Isolite Insulating Products , 3M , and YESO Insulating Products.

The report gives the clear representation of current market scenario of global thermal ceramics market, which includes projected market size in terms of value and volume, pestle analysis, porter’s analysis factors in the market.

The Scope of the Report for Global Thermal Ceramics Market

Global Thermal Ceramics Market, By Type

• Ceramic Fibers

• Insulation Bricks

Global Thermal Ceramics Market, By Temperature Range

• 650 to 1,000

• 1,000 to 1,400

• 1,400 to 1,600

Global Thermal Ceramics Market, By End User

• Mining & Metal Processing

• Chemical & Petrochemical

• Manufacturing

• Power Generation

• Others

Global Thermal Ceramics Market, By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Global Thermal Ceramics Market

• Luyang Energy-Saving Materials

• RHI Magnesita

• Rath

• Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

• Morgan Thermal Ceramics

• Unifrax

• IBIDEN

• Isolite Insulating Products

• 3M

• YESO Insulating Products.

