Global Thyristor Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026)

Published

2 hours ago

on

Global Thyristor Market was valued at US$ 2.7 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 5.3 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 8.8% during a forecast period.

The global thyristor market will grow progressively at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, and the prospects for its growth will be boosted by the increasing communication network across the world. As a thyristor is a solid-state semiconductor device, its demand during the predicted period will be driven by factors like the increasing demand for power infrastructure in various developed economies and the increased investments in industrial electronics applications like medical electronics, home automation, test and measurement, energy generation and distribution, and military and civil aerospace. The sale of thyristors is also needy on the sale of automobiles. Hence, any rise in the demand for automobiles during the forecast period will also augment the growth prospects for the thyristor market.

The major opportunities such as increasing demand for deployment of low carbon emission power system, growing demand from the consumer electronics sector, and deployment of the smart grid will boost the thyristor market in the near future.

Industrial electronics segment is expected to be leading in the global thyristor market during the forecast period. Industrial electronic devices in the industrial sector carry medium-to-high power in which the AC source wants to be converted to DC for safer transmission. Owing to their high-power control, fast AC-power switching, and the ability to act as a crowbar circuit for over-voltage protection for power supplies, thyristors have been used for industrial electronic equipment like factory control switches, garage door openers, and surge protectors.

Region-wise, the Asia Pacific region dominated the thyristor market and accounted for more than 52% of the global market share in 2017. In the Asia Pacific, factors such as increasing investments in power applications will help in the growth of this market until the end of the predicted period. Moreover, the strong demand for energy-efficient consumer goods that employ thyristors as switching devices will also help in the growth of thyristor market in the Asia Pacific.

In the global thyristor market several players operating, ABB Ltd was the first company to introduce 6” thyristor products for HVDC applications & ABB ltd proposals the most complete range of high power thyristors. New thyristor products continue to be developed with an emphasis on minimizing overall losses and exploiting the power rating of the device.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Global Thyristor Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in the Global Thyristor Market.
Scope of the Global Thyristor Market

Global Thyristor Market, by Power Rating

• Below 500MW
• 500-999MW
• Above 1000MW
Global Thyristor Market, by Application

• Industrial electronics
• Consumer electronics
• Communications
• Automotive electronics
Global Thyristor Market, by Region

• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Middle East and Africa
• South America
Key players operating in the Global Thyristor Market

• ABB Ltd
• Siemens AG
• Schneider Electric SE
• Eaton Corporation Plc.,
• Honeywell International Inc.
• Analog Devices, Inc.
• STMicroelectronics N.V.
• Infineon Technologies AG
• ON Semiconductor,
• Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.
• Mitsubishi Electric

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Thyristor Market Overview

Chapter Two: Thyristor Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Thyristor Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Thyristor Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Thyristor Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Thyristor Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Thyristor Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Thyristor Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Thyristor by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Thyristor Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Thyristor Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Thyristor Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Force Sensor Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026)

Published

4 seconds ago

on

January 27, 2020

By

Force Sensor Market was valued US $ 2.20 Bn by 2018 and is estimated to reach US $ XX Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of about XX %.

Global Force Sensor Market Dynamics:
The Global Force Sensor Market dynamics are thoroughly studied and explained in the report, which helps reader to understand emerging market trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges at global and regional level for the Global Force Sensor Market. An objective of Force Sensor market is to have healthy growth in the forecasting period with application in defense, aerospace, packaging, printing, robotics and automotive industry. Advanced electronic control systems improve response time and efficiency of machines in the market. Additionally, this has ultra-thin construction of thickness less than 0.5mm, provides flexibility and minimizes interference. The particles of sub micrometer size, increase surface durability, formulated to enhance mechanical properties and reduce temperature dependence.

Global Force Sensor Market is studied by Various Segments:

The report from Maximize market research provides the detail study of the market by various segments. Based on Technology type, Force Sensor Market is shattering into Optical Force Sensor, Fiber Optic, Photo Elasticity, Opto Mechanical, Tracking of Optical Market (Piezo-Resistive Force Sensor, Piezo-Electric Force Sensor, Capacitive Force Sensor, and Magnetic Force Sensor), Magneto Elastic, Hall Effect & Magneto Resistance (Ultrasonic Force Sensor, Electrochemical Force Sensor, and Strain Gauges), Metal Strain Gauges, Semiconductor Strain Gauges, and Load Cell Sensor). Capacitive Force Sensor contribute highest share in the forecasting period. As it majorly follows applications of mobile phones and digital audio players that own to excellent sensitivity and temperature stability. Piezoelectric type is use in touch pads of mobile phones and to monitor combustion in internal engines.

Micro fabrication with overall cost reduction provide substantial share as these are small in size. Based on application Force Sensor market is sectioned into Traffic Engineering, Process Monitoring, and Control Monitoring, Biomedical, Measuring Equipment and Others. Any measurement and automation applications, sensors have become an essential part. Key developments in acclaim industries such as robotics, medical & pharmaceuticals, aerospace & defense, manufacturing and others is expected to encourage the growth of global force sensor market.

Usage of wireless inventory management system provide schedule to avoiding inventory stock-out issue. Based on Verticals Force Sensor market is sectioned into Aerospace & Defense, Manufacturing, Automotive, Agriculture, Medical & Pharmaceuticals, Printing & Packaging, Industrial and Others. Aerospace and defense segment has substantial share in the market. Piezoelectric sensors used for testing rocket motor combustion instability, cryogenic fuel pulsation, monitoring helicopter health and hydraulic pump elevation. Automotive segment has significant share in market.

Region wise Market Analysis & Forecast:

The report covers a geographic breakdown and a detailed analysis of each of the before said segments across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA, and each countries under it –
• North America
 U.S.
 Canada
 Mexico
• Europe
 Germany
 France
 UK
 Italy
 Spain
 Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific
 Japan
 China
 India
 Rest of Asia-Pacific
• LAMEA
 Latin America
 Middle East
 Africa
In terms of geography Force Sensor market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Force sensors market of North America have largest share due to advance technologies and increasing application in end use industry. Presence of NASA and strong defense industry further promotes its adoption in market.

Presence of global players such as Samsung and Ericsson and Huawei. Europe, led by Germany has significant share with well-established and flourishing automobile industry hosting giants such as Audi and Volkswagen. Thus Asia Pacific has significant share in force sensor market.

Some of the key players involved in the Force Sensor market are FUTEK Advanced Sensor Technology, Inc., OMRON Corporation, Texas Instruments Incorporated , TE Connectivity Ltd., Tekscan, Inc., ATI Industrial Automation, Sensata Technologies, Inc. , Spectris plc, HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC., Infineon Technologies AG, GEFRAN GROUP, Custom Sensors & Technologies, Inc., Omron Corporation, NXP Semiconductors N.V. , GE Measurement & Control Solutions,, Innovative Sensor Technology, Freescale Semiconductor Inc, ATI Industrial Automation Inc, General Electric

Global Force Sensor Market: Competition Landscape
The Global Force Sensor Market has the presence of a large number of players. Major players in the Global Force Sensor Market are concentrating on developing new technologies to facilitate the industry with lowest time and low expenditure consuming technologies. In the recent years there are many discoveries in the field of technologies with regards to Global Force Sensor Market, which in turn will help the industry to grow resulting in boost to the competition too. Detailed analysis of competition, new entrants, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisition in the Global Force Sensor Market is covered in the report. The report covers the market leaders and followers in the industry with the market dynamics by region. It will also help to understand the position of each player in the market by region, by segment with their expansion plans, R&D expenditure and organic & in-organic growth strategies. Long term association, strategic alliances, supply chain agreement and mergers & acquisition activities are covered in the report in detail from 2014 to 2019. Expected alliances and agreement in forecast period will give future course of action in the market to the readers. All major & important players are profiled, benchmarked in the report on different parameters that will help reader to gain insight about the market in minimum time.

Objective of the Report:

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of Global Force Sensor Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market are presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Force Sensor Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Force Sensor Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Force Sensor Market make the report investor’s guide
Scope of the Force Sensor Market

Force Sensor Market, by Technology Type:

• Optical Force Sensor
• Fiber Optic
• Photo Elasticity
• Opto Mechanical
• Tracking of Optical Markers
o Piezo-Resistive Force Sensor
o Piezo-Electric Force Sensor
o Capacitive Force Sensor
o Magnetic Force Sensor
• Magneto Elastic
• Hall Effect & Magneto Resistance
o Ultrasonic Force Sensor
o Electrochemical Force Sensor
o StrainGauges
• Metal Strain Gauges
• Semiconductor Strain Gauges
• Load Cell Sensor
Force Sensor Market, by Application Type:

• Traffic Engineering
• Process Monitoring
• Control Monitoring
• Biomedical
• Measuring Equipment
• Others
Force Sensor Market, by Verticals Type:

• Aerospace & Defense
• Manufacturing
• Automotive
• Agriculture
• Medical & Pharmaceuticals
• Printing & Packaging
• Industrial
• Others
Force Sensor Market, by Region:

• Asia Pacific
• Europe
• North America
• Middle East & Africa
• Latin America
Key Players in Force Sensor Market:

1. FUTEK Advanced Sensor Technology, Inc.
2. OMRON Corporation, Texas Instruments Incorporated
3. TE Connectivity Ltd.
4. Tekscan, Inc.
5. ATI Industrial Automation
6. Sensata Technologies, Inc.
7. Spectris plc
8. HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.
9. Infineon Technologies AG
10. GEFRAN GROUP
11. Custom Sensors & Technologies, Inc.
12. Omron Corporation
13. NXP Semiconductors N.V.
14. GE Measurement & Control Solutions,
15. Innovative Sensor Technology
16. Freescale Semiconductor Inc
17. ATI Industrial Automation Inc
18. General Electric

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Force Sensor Market Overview

Chapter Two: Force Sensor Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Force Sensor Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Force Sensor Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Force Sensor Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Force Sensor Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Force Sensor Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Force Sensor Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Force Sensor by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Force Sensor Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Force Sensor Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Force Sensor Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Automotive Ceramic Capacitors Market 2020 – 2025 analysis scrutinized in new research |Kyocera, Vishay, Samwha

Published

16 seconds ago

on

January 27, 2020

By

“””

Los Angles United States 27th  January 2020: The global Automotive Ceramic Capacitors market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, titled “[Automotive Ceramic Capacitors Market Research Report 2020 ]”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the global Automotive Ceramic Capacitors market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market. A team subject-matter experts have provided the readers a qualitative and quantitative data about the market and the various elements associated with it.

The research report is broken down into chapters, which are introduced by the executive summary. It’s the introductory part of the chapter, which includes details about global market figures, both historical and estimates. The executive summary also provides a brief about the segments and the reasons for the progress or decline during the forecast period. The insightful research report on the global Automotive Ceramic Capacitors market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior.

The Report Coverd Following Key Player:

Murata
AVX
Samsung Electro-Mechanics
TDK Corporation
Kyocera
Vishay
Samwha
Kemet
NIC Components
Yageo
Walsin
Holy Stone
Taiyo Yuden
Market Segment by Type
Single Layer
Multiple-layer
Market Segment by Application
Car Audio
Navigation System
Airbag System
Power Steering System
Keyless Entry System
Engine Control Unit
Others

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

  • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
  • Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
  • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
  • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
  • Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

 Key Benefits for Stakeholders

  • The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global Automotive Ceramic Capacitors market size along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.
  • Information about key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the market size is provided.
  • Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the portable gaming industry.
  • The quantitative analysis of the global Automotive Ceramic Capacitors industry from 2020 to 2026 is provided to determine the mobile gaming market potential.

Table Of Content

  • Market Overview: Scope & Product Overview, Classification of Automotive Ceramic Capacitors by Product Category (Market Size (Sales), Market Share Comparison by Type (Product Category)), Automotive Ceramic Capacitors Market by Application/End Users (Sales (Volume) and Market Share Comparison by Application), Market by Region (Market Size (Value) Comparison by Region, Status and Prospect
  • Automotive Ceramic Capacitors Market by Manufacturing Cost Analysis:Key Raw Materials Analysis, Price Trend of Key Raw Materials, Key Suppliers of Raw Materials, Market Concentration Rate of Raw Materials, Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure (Raw Materials, Labor Cost), Manufacturing Process Analysis
  • Automotive Ceramic Capacitors Players/Suppliers Profiles and Sales Data:Company, Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors, Product Category, Application and Specification with Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin, Main Business/Business Overview.
  • Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the Automotive Ceramic Capacitorsmarket, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.
  • Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, market share, CAGR, and gross margin.
  • Analytical Tools: The Automotive Ceramic Capacitors Market report includes the precisely studied and weighed data of the key industry players and their scope in the Automotive Ceramic Capacitors market by means of several analytical tools.

Global Baby Diaper Rash Cream Market Size, Share, Trends, Report and Forecast by 2020-2025

Published

32 seconds ago

on

January 27, 2020

By

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Baby Diaper Rash Cream Market Report: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-205” the global baby diaper rash cream market size is expanding at a moderate pace. A baby diaper rash cream is an ointment that is used to prevent or treat skin infections among infants and toddlers caused by the frequent use of diapers. It contains clinically proven chemicals and vitamins, mineral oils and natural skin soothers, such as beeswax and aloe vera. These constituents help in forming a thick barrier between potential irritants and the baby’s skin. With rapid urbanization and inflating incomes, parents are nowadays increasingly opting diapers for their infants in circumstances where a toilet is unavailable. The frequent use of their or inflammatory skin reactions due to microbial infections, chemical allergies, prolonged wetness from feces and urine, friction irritation and plugged sweat glands. Owing to this, baby diaper rash creams are gaining preference worldwide to heal or relieve the rashes by curbing possible irritation.

Market Trends:

The increasing awareness among parents about the adverse effects of chemical ingredients used in rash creams have led them to shift toward natural baby products that are free from petrochemicals, artificial preservatives, parabens, phthalates, silicones and other synthetic additives. As a result, several leading companies are launching organic diaper rash creams infused with natural ingredients such as jojoba, sunflower seed, almond and calendula oils. These products not only contain distinctive antifungal and antibacterial qualities but also work in reconditioning and softening the skin of infants. Manufacturers are also engaged in research and development (R&D) activities and strategic partnerships to introduce innovative, safer products. Owing to these factors, the market value to reach US$ 1.7 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period (2020-2025).

Market Summary:

  • On the basis of the gender, the market has been divided into female, male and unisex creams.
  • Based on the type, the market has been segregated into zinc oxide-based and zinc oxide free baby diaper rash creams.
  • The market has been bifurcated into supermarkets and hypermarkets, specialist retailers, medical stores, online stores and others based on the distribution channel.
  • Region-wise, the market has been segmented into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America.
  • The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined, with some of the key players being Chicco (Artsana S.p.A.), Johnson & Johnson, Beiersdorf AG, Burt’s Bees. Inc., The Himalaya Drug Company, Mission Pharmacal Company, Weleda, NUK, Sebapharma GmbH & Co. KG, Summer Laboratories, Inc., W.S. Badger Co. Inc., Bio Veda Action Research Company, Bepanthen (Bayer AG), Sudocrem (Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.), Drapolene (GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals SA), Mustela (Laboratoires Expanscience), Cetaphil (Galderma Laboratories, LP) and Beiersdorf AG.

