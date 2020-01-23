Global Train Signalling System Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

With the specific and state-of-the-art information presented in this Global High Strength Steel Market, businesses can be aware about the types of consumers, consumer’s demands and preferences, their perspectives about the product, their buying intentions, their response to particular product, and their varying tastes about the specific product already existing in the Automotive industry. All statistical and numerical data mentioned in the report is symbolized with the help of graphs and charts which eases the understanding of facts and figures. The Global High Strength Steel Market report helps to make organization well acquainted with profound knowledge of the global, regional and local market statistics.

Global Train Signalling System Market By Type (CBTC, PTC, ATC), Technology (Automatic Train Protection (ATP) System, Automatic Train Operation (ATO) System, Communication Based Train Control (CBTC) System, European Train Control System (ETCS), Positive Train Control (PTO) System), Application (Inside the Station, Outside the Station), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Analysis: Global Train Signalling System Market

Global train signalling system market is set to witness a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Increasing investment in railway network expansion project and technological advancement are the factor for the growth of this market.

Market Definition: Global Train Signalling System Market

Train signalling system is a system which is specially designed so that it can manage the railway traffic and make sure that train should be clear for each other. Positive Train Control, Communication based Train Control and Automatic Train Control is some of the common type of the railway signalling system. This is very beneficial as it decreases the number of delays, increases the number of trains on the route and also helps the train to run faster. Different technologies such as automatic train protection system, communication based train based system, European train based system and others are used in this signalling system.

Market Drivers:

Increasing number of railway commuters will drive the market

Rising investment in the expansion of metro rails will also propel market growth

Growing high- speeds railway projects will also drive the growth of this market

Increasing globalization and rising demand for advanced transportation infrastructure will also accelerate the market growth

Market Restraints:

High deployment cost will restrain the market growth

Increasing incorporati on of smart solution will also restrict the market

Segmentation: Global Train Signalling System Market

By Type

CBTC

PTC

ATC

By Technology

Automatic Train Protection (ATP) System

Automatic Train Operation (ATO) System

Communication Based Train Control (CBTC) System

European Train Control System (ETCS)

Positive Train Control (PTO) System

By Application

Inside the Station

Outside the Station

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy U.K. France Spain Netherlands Belgium Switzerland Turkey Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Singapore Malaysia Thailand Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Egypt Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2018, Ramball announced that they have acquired DEG Signal so that they can expand them in the rail industry. This acquisition will help the company to complete their crossrails station and strengthen their position in the market. This will create an opportunity for the company to serve better solutions to their clients worldwide.

In January 2018, Progress Rail announced that they have acquired ECM SpA. This acquisition will help the company to serve better services to their customers. This will also help the company to enhance their portfolio by using new technologies and which will create an opportunity for them to expand in the international market.

Competitive Analysis:

Global train signalling system market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of train signalling system market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global train signalling system market are Alstom, Hitachi Rail STS, Ltd, Bombardier, www.crsc.cn, Cisco Systems, Inc., Siemens, Thales Group, NIPPON SIGNAL CO.,LTD., MERMEC Inc., TSTS, Unife, Wabtec Corporation, Vossloh, Toshiba Infrastructure Systems & Solutions Corporation, JMDR, IRCON, Mipro Oy, Kyosan Electric Mfg. Co., Ltd., Belden Inc, DUCATI Energia Spa and others.

