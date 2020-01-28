Global Trans cranial Doppler Ultrasound System Market Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 6.5% by 2027

According to a recently published report by Research Nester on “Trans cranial Doppler Ultrasound System Market Outlook: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027” delivers detailed overview of the global transcranial Doppler ultrasound system market in terms of market segmentation by application type, by end user type, by equipment type, by display mode type, by mode type and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

The increasing requirements of embolic detection monitoring agitated saline bubble study and CO2 vasomotor reactivity study to identify specialised blood flow related problems and evaluation of blood supply through major arteries is expected to drive the trans cranial Doppler ultrasound system demand. This huge demand for diagnosis of cerebrovascular diseases and heart blood flow related problems is estimated to boost the trans cranial Doppler ultrasound system market growth by a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period i.e. 2019-2027. Further, rising technological innovations and development coupled with high investment in healthcare sector and increased rate of diseases that require ultrasound to be done are anticipated to increase the market growth.

The global transcranial Doppler ultrasound system market is segmented by application type, end user type, equipment type, display mode type and mode type. The equipment type is further segmented into imaging and non-imaging out of which, the imaging segment is anticipated to have leading shares on the account of its ability to combine derived anatomical information with velocity information. The application segment is further segmented into sickle cell disease, acute ischemic stroke, intracranial steno occlusive disease and micro emboli detection, out of which the sickle cell disease segment is anticipated to have significant growth on the back of high stroke risk in the early childhood period and possibility of its prevention by using this technique.

Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa region. North America is anticipated to dominate the transcranial doppler ultrasound system market owing to expansion in healthcare sector coupled with high rate of cardiovascular disease and rise in geriatric population in the region. Asia-Pacific is expected to witness increased product demand owing to increase mental stress and changing lifestyle of the people.

Technical Advancements to Boost the Product Demand – The technical advancements for instance, use of NeuroBot System and portable transcranial doppler ultrasound systems allow the integration of traditional ultrasound system with IT resulting in early stroke detection and data storage.

Large Application Area – The rising demand of the system for measuring cardio vascular conditions, neurological disorders and use in pregnancy cases coupled with ability of using it for variable ages, genders, blood pressure and various motor activity disorders are anticipated to increase the market growth.

System Limitations Hindering the Market Growth

The absence of acoustic window, low spatial resolution coupled with lack of skilled technicians and unfavorable reimbursement policies are expected to hinder market growth.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global transcranial doppler ultrasound system market which includes company profiling of Integra Lifesciences, Spiegeberg GmbH &Co., Nihon Kohden Corporation, Elekta, Rimed Ltd., Grass Technologies, CAS Medical system, Inc. & Yokogawa Electric and other prominent players.

The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global transcranial Doppler ultrasound system market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

