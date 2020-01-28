MARKET REPORT
Global Trans cranial Doppler Ultrasound System Market Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 6.5% by 2027
According to a recently published report by Research Nester on “Trans cranial Doppler Ultrasound System Market Outlook: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027” delivers detailed overview of the global transcranial Doppler ultrasound system market in terms of market segmentation by application type, by end user type, by equipment type, by display mode type, by mode type and by region.
Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.
The increasing requirements of embolic detection monitoring agitated saline bubble study and CO2 vasomotor reactivity study to identify specialised blood flow related problems and evaluation of blood supply through major arteries is expected to drive the trans cranial Doppler ultrasound system demand. This huge demand for diagnosis of cerebrovascular diseases and heart blood flow related problems is estimated to boost the trans cranial Doppler ultrasound system market growth by a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period i.e. 2019-2027. Further, rising technological innovations and development coupled with high investment in healthcare sector and increased rate of diseases that require ultrasound to be done are anticipated to increase the market growth.
The global transcranial Doppler ultrasound system market is segmented by application type, end user type, equipment type, display mode type and mode type. The equipment type is further segmented into imaging and non-imaging out of which, the imaging segment is anticipated to have leading shares on the account of its ability to combine derived anatomical information with velocity information. The application segment is further segmented into sickle cell disease, acute ischemic stroke, intracranial steno occlusive disease and micro emboli detection, out of which the sickle cell disease segment is anticipated to have significant growth on the back of high stroke risk in the early childhood period and possibility of its prevention by using this technique.
Download Sample of This Strategic Report @ https://www.researchnester.com/sample-request-893
Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa region. North America is anticipated to dominate the transcranial doppler ultrasound system market owing to expansion in healthcare sector coupled with high rate of cardiovascular disease and rise in geriatric population in the region. Asia-Pacific is expected to witness increased product demand owing to increase mental stress and changing lifestyle of the people.
Technical Advancements to Boost the Product Demand – The technical advancements for instance, use of NeuroBot System and portable transcranial doppler ultrasound systems allow the integration of traditional ultrasound system with IT resulting in early stroke detection and data storage.
Large Application Area – The rising demand of the system for measuring cardio vascular conditions, neurological disorders and use in pregnancy cases coupled with ability of using it for variable ages, genders, blood pressure and various motor activity disorders are anticipated to increase the market growth.
System Limitations Hindering the Market Growth
The absence of acoustic window, low spatial resolution coupled with lack of skilled technicians and unfavorable reimbursement policies are expected to hinder market growth.
This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global transcranial doppler ultrasound system market which includes company profiling of Integra Lifesciences, Spiegeberg GmbH &Co., Nihon Kohden Corporation, Elekta, Rimed Ltd., Grass Technologies, CAS Medical system, Inc. & Yokogawa Electric and other prominent players.
Curious about this latest version of report? Obtain Report Details @ https://www.researchnester.com/reports/transcranial-doppler-ultrasounds-system-market/893
The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global transcranial Doppler ultrasound system market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.
About Research Nester
Research Nester is a one-stop service provider with a client base in more than 50 countries, leading in strategic market research and consulting with an unbiased and unparalleled approach towards helping global industrial players, conglomerates and executives for their future investment while avoiding forthcoming uncertainties. With an out-of-the-box mindset to produce statistical and analytical market research reports, we provide strategic consulting so that our clients can make wise business decisions with clarity while strategizing and planning for their forthcoming needs and succeed in achieving their future endeavors. We believe every business can expand to its new horizon, provided a right guidance at a right time is available through strategic minds.
Contact Us
AJ Daniel
Email: [email protected]
U.S. Phone: [+1 646 586 9123]
U.K. Phone: [+44 203 608 591]
Our Recently Published Report On Market Watch @
Global Trans cranial Doppler Ultrasound System Market Projected to Grow at a CAGR of CAGR of 6.5% by 2027
Global Endoscope Leak Detection Device Market by Emerging Trends, Share, Growth Rate, Opportunities and Market Forecast To 2027
Global Dental Units Market key Insights Based on Product Type, End-use and Regional Demand Till 2027
IOT Enabled AC Market: Industry Development Scenario and Forecast to 2027
Global Green UPS Market Projected to Deliver Greater Revenues during the Forecast Period until 2027
Global Automotive Crash Sensors Market Expected to Worth USD 49.32 Billion, at a CAGR of 8.1% by 2027
MARKET REPORT
Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market Size, Analysis and Forecast up to 2026
The vendor landscape of the global market for refurbished medical imaging equipment features a largely concentrated nature in established regional markets such as Europe and North America, with companies increasingly focusing on expansion in untapped regional markets for better growth prospects, observes Transparency Market Research in a recent report. As such, focus on strategic alliances with domestic medical device companies has significantly increased. Companies are also ploughing more funds into activities aimed at improving their repair facilities and expanding their operations to be able to process larger volumes in face of increased demand.
Some of the leading vendors operating in the global refurbished or remanufactured medical equipment market are Koninklijke Philips N.V., GE Healthcare, Atlantis Worldwide LLC., Siemens Healthineers AG, Canon Medical Systems Corporation, and Fujifilm Holding Corporation.
According to the report, the market is expected to register a promising 5.4% CAGR over the period between 2018 and 2026, rising from a valuation of US$ 903.2 mn in 2017 to a revenue opportunity of US$1,443.3 mn by 2026. Geographically, the market in North America is presently the leading revenue contributor to the global market, thanks to the high concentration of several leading players and the vast rise in R&D activities concerned with refurbishment practices for medical devices. In terms of end-user, the segment of hospitals continues to account for a dominant share in the market.
Get a Glimpse of the In-Depth Analysis through our Comprehensive “Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market ” Brochure @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=20717
Demand for Refurbished Medical Equipment Remains High in Emerging Economies
Refurbishment is a highly organized practice for inspecting the efficacy and safety of a used equipment so that all safety parameters are met before the equipment can be reused, without changing its use as per original registration. For an equipment to be qualified as refurbished or remanufactured, its life of operation also plays a vital role. The high demand of refurbished medical imaging equipment in developed as well as emerging economies like Brazil, China, and India is a prime driver of the global refurbished medical equipment market.
The report states that the global demand for refurbished medical equipment has seen a significant rise in the past few years along with a strong growth in the demand for new medical equipment. Until only a decade ago, refurbished medical equipment were mostly exported to developing countries, through suppliers who were not professionally well trained. These factors hindered the overall growth of the global refurbished medical equipment market.
Rising Geriatric Population to Drive Demand
Nevertheless, cost containment in healthcare budgets in developed countries like the U.S. and many countries in Europe owing to sluggish growth of economies has triggered the demand for refurbished medical equipment in these regions in the past few years. There has also been a surge in the number of trained professionals in this field, benefitting the global refurbished medical equipment significantly.
Pre Book “Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market ” Research Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=20717<ype=S
Besides cost-related factors, the rapidly expanding global population of geriatrics is also a key factor driving an increased demand for refurbished medical equipment to supplement the increased number of surgical procedures. The number of private healthcare institutions has also increased across the globe, adding significantly to the overall demand for a variety of new as well as refurbished medical equipment. Some of the key restraining factors for the market are no support from government bodies, inefficient policies regarding reimbursement, and strong regulatory policies.
MARKET REPORT
Genetic Modification Therapies Market Segmentation and Forecast Analysis up to 2026
Global Genetic Modification Therapies Market: Overview
The global genetic modification therapies market is expected to grow rapidly across the globe as large number of molecules are in the development stage. More than 900 molecules were in the development stage in 2016. These molecules can be used to provide effective treatment for various incurable diseases that are generally caused by an error in a single gene.
The report consists of primary and secondary both types of research that helps in deriving complete information about the global genetic modification therapies market. Researchers of the report have followed top-down and bottom-up approaches to make sure all aspects are covered in the report. Analysis and statistical description are based on information derived from various sources such as international organizations, databases, industry journals, and similar others sources. To make the report more comprehensive, it is categorized into various segments that include key factors, trend, opportunities, and restraints.
Get a Glimpse of the In-Depth Analysis through our Comprehensive “Genetic Modification Therapies Market” Brochure @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=56034
Global Genetic Modification Therapies Market: Trends and Opportunities
A genetic modification therapy is a method of treatment, which was considered unachievable at one of time, has no become widely acceptable trend in various big and small companies. These trends are have initiated various startups working on this therapy and are backed up by big companies. Additionally, new molecules to be used for gene therapy are ready to reach the commercialization stage. All the afore-mentioned factors are expected to drive the demand in the genetic modification therapies market.
On the other hand, unethical use of these therapies and related concerns are likely to hamper the growth in this market. With limited knowledge and lack of awareness about genetic modification therapies in developing regions can also restrict growth prospects. This can also deter the growth of genetic modification therapies.
Global Genetic Modification Therapies Market: Geographic Analysis
On geographical point of view, the global genetic modification therapies market covers Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa. Of these regions, Europe is expected to lead the market over the forecast period. Effective regulatory policies and efficient approval process by the European regulatory body further benefitted Europe genetic modification therapies market.
North America is also expected to grow at a significant rate, as several large and small companies are involved in overall clinical trials. Russia, China, and other emerging economies are also expected to rise significantly owing to the two approved drugs in the market that can be used for treating cancer.
Pre Book “Genetic Modification Therapies Market” Research Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=56034<ype=S
Global Genetic Modification Therapies Market: Competitive Landscape
Key players operating in the global genetic modification therapies market are given in the report. The objective of providing vendors landscape is to give the insight as how competition in the market will grow in the forthcoming years. Key strategies such as merger and acquisitions, partnerships, innovation, research and development are also presented in the report.
Casebia Therapeutics, Acer Therapeutics Inc., 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Beam Therapeutics, Abeona Therapeutics, Editas Medicine, GE Healthcare, Allergan Plc, Fate Therapeutics, Marcala Biotech, Hitachi Chemical Advanced Therapeutics, American Gene Technologies International Inc., Krystal Biotech, Jivana Biotechnology, Nantkwest, Orchard Therapeutics, and Limelight Bio are some of the prominent players specified in this report.
MARKET REPORT
Helicobacter Pylori (H. Pylori) Non-invasive Testing Market Shares, Strategies and Opportunities 2026
The global helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) non-invasive testing market was valued at approximately US$ 518.0 Mn in 2017 and is projected to register a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 3.99% from 2018 to 2026, according to a new report titled, “Helicobacter Pylori (H. pylori) Non-invasive Testing Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018–2026”, published by Transparency Market Research (TMR).
The report suggests that factors, such as, rise in the adoption of non-invasive testing for diagnosis of H. pylori, lack of endoscopic facilities, and upcoming technologically-advanced tests from global market players for non-invasive helicobacter pylori testing in the next few years (2018-2026) are likely to boost the demand for global helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) non-invasive tests. High awareness and diagnosis rate of H. pylori infection in North America and high prevalence of the disease in East-European countries are likely to generate a significant share for the market in North America and Europe from 2018 to 2026.
Get a Glimpse of the In-Depth Analysis through our Comprehensive “Helicobacter Pylori (H. Pylori) Non-invasive Testing Market” Brochure @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=45312
Rise in adoption of non-invasive tests for H. pylori diagnosis globally to fuel the market
There has been a growing preference for non-invasive tests globally for H. pylori infection testing among patients as well as health care providers, owing to quick turnaround time for test results, higher patient compliance, and reduced discomfort usually associated with invasive tests. At the same time, these tests are high in accuracy and specificity to aid the correct diagnosis of the H. pylori infection. Non-invasive tests are also cost-effective compared to invasive endoscopic options.
Serology test segment to lose market share
Among non-invasive tests, serology test is commonly prescribed by health care practitioners for H. pylori owing to the relatively lower cost and ease of conducting of the test. However, the serology test segment is expected to lose its market share during the forecast period. Regional agencies such as American Gastroenterology Association (AGA) and National Health Services (NHS) have updated their guidelines to prevent the use of serology testing for detection of H. pylori due to high incidence rate of false positives, lower specificity as compared to other non-invasive testing methods, and inability to test for eradication of the H. pylori infection in a patient associated with the test. The serology test segment is estimated to hold a market share of 30.3% by the end of 2018, while its market share is anticipated to drop to 13.7% by the end of 2026.
Laboratory-based tests segment to witness significant growth
Among test methods, the laboratory-based tests segment of the global helicobacter pylori (h. pylori) non-invasive testing market is estimated to witness a significant growth during the forecast period. The segment is likely to expand at a CAGR of 3.73% between 2018 and 2026. Growth of the segment can be ascribed to the fact that a majority of these tests are performed in laboratory settings, based on laboratory methods, conducted by trained professionals in a controlled environment. Laboratories are capable of conducting high volume of tests per day and providing the results in a few hours or a few days (1 to 2 days). According to WHO, in Asia Pacific, an estimated 70% of health decisions are based on laboratory results, as laboratory-based tests provide essential support and facilitate appropriate medical intervention.
Pre Book “Helicobacter Pylori (H. Pylori) Non-invasive Testing Market” Research Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=45312<ype=S
Diagnostic laboratories to be highly promising among end-users
Among end users, the diagnostic laboratories segment is expected to hold the leading i.e. 47.5% share of the market by 2026. This can be attributed to the large number of H. pylori non-invasive tests performed by standalone and hospital-based diagnostic laboratories. Moreover, presence of major standalone laboratories, testing a large number of patient, and high adoption of new tests and instruments by diagnostic laboratories for diagnosis of H. pylori, is expected to fuel the growth of the diagnostic laboratories segment through 2026.
Asia Pacific to witness significant growth and create high incremental opportunity
The helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) non-invasive testing market in Asia Pacific is estimated to expand at a significant CAGR of 4.52% during the forecast period. The market in the region is likely to be driven by the high prevalence of H. pylori in rural India, (80% or even more), where a vast population is living under poverty and gastric cancer burden, linked to H. pylori bacteria, is relatively high. North America is expected to hold the leading market share of 31.1% by 2026, due to rising incidence of gastric adenocarcinoma, peptic ulcers, and other diseases which are strongly associated with H. pylori infection. This has prompted national and regional health care agencies in the U.S. to actively promote non-invasive diagnostic tests for chronic as well as acute dyspeptic patients, with an aim to eradicate H. pylori infection from among the prevalent population. The helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) non-invasive testing market in North America is likely to register a CAGR of 3.62% during the forecast period.
Key players to continue leading global helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) non-invasive testing market
Prominent players operating in the global helicobacter pylori (h. pylori) non-invasive testing market are DiaSorin S.p.A., Meridian Bioscience, Inc., Exalenz Bioscience Ltd., Alere, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Biomerica, Inc., Certest Biotec S.L., Sekisui Diagnostics, CorisBioconcept SPRL and Shenzhen Zhonghe Headway Bio-Sci & Tech Co., Ltd. These key players are expected to maintain their key positions during the forecast period.
Genetic Modification Therapies Market Segmentation and Forecast Analysis up to 2026
Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market Size, Analysis and Forecast up to 2026
Helicobacter Pylori (H. Pylori) Non-invasive Testing Market Shares, Strategies and Opportunities 2026
Balantidiasis Treatment Market Key Opportunities and Forecast up to 2026
Automated Blood Sample Labeler and Specimen Transport Box Market Analysis and Forecast up to 2025
Protein Sequencing Market Detailed Analysis and Forecast up to 2026
Hematology Diagnostics Market Size will Observe Lucrative Surge by the End 2026
Lithium Ion Battery Market Analysis, Growth, Vendors, Shares, Drivers, Challenges with Forecast to 2025
Sewer Machine Market Potential Growth, Demand by Regions, Overview and Key Players Spartan Tool INC., Vactor Manufacturing, INC., Sewer Equipment CO. Of America
Next-Generation Immune Repertoire Sequencing Market Overview and Forecast Analysis up to 2026
What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Sawmill Market?
Sawmill Market Key Players, Application and Business Analysis over Distributed Regions – Global Forecast to 2026.
Fruits and Vegetables Processing Equipment Market by Types, Applications, Countries, Companies and Forecasts to 2026 covered in a Latest Research
Engineered Wood Products Market Report Forecast by Capital Investment, Industry Outlook, Opportunities & Trends 2024
Sawmill Machinery Market Trends Analysis 2019-2026
Starlink Simulation produced Low Latency when Inter-Satelite Laser Links is left out
New Lithium-ion manifest brings Tesla entity near the aimed 1 Million-Mile Battery
Boeing Chief Executive Officer resigns after the Starliner’s historic landing
Boeing Starliner Astronauts are training to fly via simulations
Israel Communication Satellite is set to for construction with IAI
Trending
-
MARKET REPORT1 month ago
The splitting of Bitcoin to shake markets of cryptocurrency
-
MARKET REPORT2 months ago
New breakthrough in organoids
-
MARKET REPORT1 week ago
What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Sawmill Market?
-
MARKET REPORT2 months ago
Deep brain stimulation to treat severe tinnitus: encouraging results
-
MARKET REPORT1 month ago
Venus Parker Solar investigation makes the Second Planetary Flyby
-
MARKET REPORT1 month ago
Children allergic to cow’s milk are smaller and lighter according to study
-
MARKET REPORT2 months ago
Earth’s crust has grown much more during the first billion years than ever before
-
MARKET REPORT1 week ago
Sawmill Market Key Players, Application and Business Analysis over Distributed Regions – Global Forecast to 2026.