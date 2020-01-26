Global Transaction Monitoring Market 2019 Present Scenario on Growth Analysis and High Demand to 2023

According to Market Study Report, Transaction Monitoring Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Transaction Monitoring Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, technological trends, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities of global industry. This report also provides market landscape and market share information in the Transaction Monitoring Market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Transaction Monitoring Market size is expected to grow from US$ 8.3 Billion in 2018 to US$ 16.8 Billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 15.1% during the forecast period. Transaction Monitoring Market spread across 152 Pages, Profiling 20 Companies and Supported with 76 Tables and 40 Figures is now available in this Research report.

“The services segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period”

The transaction monitoring market by service includes consulting, integration, training and education, and support and maintenance. These services help clients understand their solutions and related processes. The solution segment is expected to hold a larger market size during the forecast period. The transaction monitoring solution is being deployed by a large number of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises to secure their organizations from the increasing money laundering and CTF attacks.

“Increasing strict AML regulatory compliances and adoption of proactive security approach by SMEs to drive the growth of the SMEs segment during the forecast period”

The SMEs segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR, owing to the rising deployment of the transaction monitoring solution by SMEs to proactively monitor the suspicious transaction and comply with various strict government regulations. SMEs are small in terms of their size, but cater to a large number of customers globally. The robust and comprehensive transaction monitoring solution is not implemented in SMEs, due to financial constraints in these organizations.

“APAC to have the highest CAGR during the forecast period”

Asia Pacific (APAC) includes major economies, such as India, China, Australia, Hong Kong, and Japan, which are the biggest hub for various big banks that are rapidly deploying the transaction monitoring solution. APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The APAC transaction monitoring market is gaining traction as it provides proactive security measures for securing the customer accounts and financial transactions.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type:Tier 1: 35%, Tier 2: 45%, and Tier 3: 20%

By Designation:C-Level: 35%, Director Level: 25%, and Others: 40%

By Region:North America: 45%, Europe: 20%,APAC: 30%, and Others: 5%

Study Objectives:

To forecast the market size of the segments with respect to the 5 main regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America

To define, describe, and forecast the transaction monitoring market by component (solution and services), application area, function, deployment mode, organization size, vertical, and region

To provide detailed information about the major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) influencing the growth of the market

To analyze the micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall market

To analyze market opportunities for stakeholders by identifying the high-growth segments of the market

To profile the key players in the market and comprehensively analyze their market size and core competencies

To track and analyze competitive developments, such as new product launches; mergers and acquisitions; and partnerships, agreements, and collaborations, in the global market

#Key Players- NICE (Israel), Oracle (US), FICO (US), BAE Systems (UK), Fiserv (US), SAS (US), Experian (Ireland), FIS (US), ACI Worldwide (US), Refinitiv (UK), Software AG (Germany), ComplyAdvantage (US), Infrasoft Technologies (India), ACTICO (Germany), Compliance Wise (Netherlands), EastNets (UAE), Bottomline (US), Beam Solutions (US), Identity Mind (US), and CaseWare (Canada).