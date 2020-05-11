Global Transparent Ceramics Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2017-2024)

Escalating demand from optoelectronic segment is a vital driver for the transparent ceramics market. High production cost associated with transparent ceramics is dropping the growth rate of the transparent ceramics market. Increasing investment by the defence sector on innovation of advanced materials and technologies and growing preference of monocrystalline transparent ceramics over traditional materials as they are less expensive are some other factor boosting the demand of transperant ceramic market.Global Transparent Ceramics MarketMonocrystalline transparent ceramics, polycrystalline transparent ceramics and others are type segments of transperant ceramic market. Monocrystalline transparent ceramics is anticipated to hold major share for the market during the forecast period. Monocrystalline transparent ceramics are used for applications requiring high optical transparency and mechanical strength.
Based on material, the Sapphire is expected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period owing to increasable demand for sapphire across various end-use industry verticals, such as optoelectronics, aerospace and defense, energy and security among others.
Geographically, the transparent ceramics market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. Asia Pacific is predicted to grow at highest CAGR largest markets for transparent ceramics during the forecast period due to increasing demand from electronics and defense industries in major economies such as China and India.
Scope of the report:
Transparent Ceramics Market, by Type:
• Monocrystalline transparent ceramics
• Polycrystalline transparent ceramics
• Others
Transparent Ceramics Market, by Material:
• Sapphire
• Spinel
• Yttrium Aluminum Garnet
• Aluminum Oxynitride
• Others
Transparent Ceramics Market, by End-use Industry:
• Optics & Optoelectronics
• Mechanical/Chemical
• Aerospace, Defense & Security
• Healthcare
• Sensors & Instrumentation
• Energy
• Consumer goods/electronics
• Others
Transparent Ceramics Market, by Geography:
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa
• Latin America
Key Players Operating in the Market:
• CoorsTek Inc. (U.S.)
• Schott AG (Germany)
• Surmet Corporation (U.S.)
• II-VI Optical Systems (U.S.)
• Brightcrystals Technology Inc. (China)
• CILAS (France)
• CeramTec-ETEC GmbH (Germany)
• Konoshima Chemicals Co., Ltd. (Japan)
• Ceranova Corporation (US)
• American Elements (US)
MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT
Chapter One: Transparent Ceramics Market Overview
Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles
Chapter Three: Global Transparent Ceramics Market Competition, by Players
Chapter Four: Global Transparent Ceramics Market Size by Regions
Chapter Five: North America Transparent Ceramics Revenue by Countries
Chapter Six: Europe Transparent Ceramics Revenue by Countries
Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Transparent Ceramics Revenue by Countries
Chapter Eight: South America Transparent Ceramics Revenue by Countries
Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Transparent Ceramics by Countries
Chapter Ten: Global Transparent Ceramics Market Segment by Type
Chapter Eleven: Global Transparent Ceramics Market Segment by Application
Chapter Twelve: Global Transparent Ceramics Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)
