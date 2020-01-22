Global Transparent Digital Signage Market Report 2020, by Growth, Demand, Industry Size, Advancements, Challenges, Key Companies, Financial-Services and Forecast 2025

Transparent digital signage screen is a combination of glass window and touchscreen with transparent components that facilitate easy passage of light. Transparent digital displays consume least amount of energy and power. This amount of energy consumed by transparent digital signage devices is 10% of the power to be consumed by a conventional LED or LCD screen. There are multiple tools which allow easy engagement and communication in a 3D environment. Three-dimensional advertising is advantageous in receiving more customer attention. It also aids in creating a real-time experience for the customers.

One among the prime drivers for transparent digital signage market is the least amount of power consumption as compared to traditional signage boards. The latest trend gaining traction in the global transparent digital signage market is the acceptance of 3D displays for promotions and advertisements. Promotional advertisements are publicized in the two-dimensional interface. The penetration rate, rapid technological advances, and high concentration are factors expected to further intensify the competition among the transparent digital signage manufacturers.

Americas is estimated to contribute to the highest growth of this market throughout the predicted period. Owing to the growth in the number of foodservice chains such as hotels, restaurants, bars, and cafes in the advanced economies including the US coupled with the increasing adoption by food and beverage manufacturers for advertisements of their products, the region is expected to continue its dominance in the market over the forecasted period.

The Transparent Digital Signage market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Transparent Digital Signage.

This report presents the worldwide Transparent Digital Signage market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

LG Electronics

BenQ

Panasonic

Planar Systems

ClearLED

Shenzhen NEXNOVO Technology

Shenzhen AuroLED Technology

LED-Hero Electronic Technology

Transparent Digital Signage Breakdown Data by Type

LED

OLED

Other

Transparent Digital Signage Breakdown Data by Application

Retail

Automobile

Media & Entertainment

Others

Transparent Digital Signage Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

Other Regions

Transparent Digital Signage Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Transparent Digital Signage status and future forecast?involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Transparent Digital Signage manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Transparent Digital Signage :

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Transparent Digital Signage market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Study Coverage

1.1 Transparent Digital Signage Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Transparent Digital Signage Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 LED

1.4.3 OLED

1.4.4 Other

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Transparent Digital Signage Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Retail

1.5.3 Automobile

1.5.4 Media & Entertainment

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

2.1 Global Transparent Digital Signage Market Size

2.1.1 Global Transparent Digital Signage Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Transparent Digital Signage Production 2014-2025

2.2 Transparent Digital Signage Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Transparent Digital Signage Manufacturers

2.3.2.1 Transparent Digital Signage Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

2.3.2.2 Manufacturers Transparent Digital Signage Product Offered

2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into Transparent Digital Signage Market

2.4 Key Trends for Transparent Digital Signage Markets & Products

Chapter Three: Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Transparent Digital Signage Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Transparent Digital Signage Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Transparent Digital Signage Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Transparent Digital Signage Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Transparent Digital Signage Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Transparent Digital Signage Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.3 Transparent Digital Signage Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Transparent Digital Signage Production by Regions

4.1 Global Transparent Digital Signage Production by Regions

4.1.1 Global Transparent Digital Signage Production Market Share by Regions

4.1.2 Global Transparent Digital Signage Revenue Market Share by Regions

4.2 United States

4.2.1 United States Transparent Digital Signage Production

4.2.2 United States Transparent Digital Signage Revenue

4.2.3 Key Players in United States

4.2.4 United States Transparent Digital Signage Import & Export

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Transparent Digital Signage Production

4.3.2 Europe Transparent Digital Signage Revenue

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Transparent Digital Signage Import & Export

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Transparent Digital Signage Production

4.4.2 China Transparent Digital Signage Revenue

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Transparent Digital Signage Import & Export

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Transparent Digital Signage Production

4.5.2 Japan Transparent Digital Signage Revenue

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Transparent Digital Signage Import & Export

4.6 South Korea

4.6.1 South Korea Transparent Digital Signage Production

4.6.2 South Korea Transparent Digital Signage Revenue

4.6.3 Key Players in South Korea

4.6.4 South Korea Transparent Digital Signage Import & Export

4.7 Other Regions

4.7.1 Taiwan

4.7.2 India

4.7.3 Southeast Asia

Chapter Five: Transparent Digital Signage Consumption by Regions

5.1 Global Transparent Digital Signage Consumption by Regions

5.1.1 Global Transparent Digital Signage Consumption by Regions

5.1.2 Global Transparent Digital Signage Consumption Market Share by Regions

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Transparent Digital Signage Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Transparent Digital Signage Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 United States

5.2.4 Canada

5.2.5 Mexico

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Transparent Digital Signage Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Transparent Digital Signage Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 UK

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Transparent Digital Signage Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Transparent Digital Signage Consumption by Countries

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Indonesia

5.4.9 Thailand

5.4.10 Malaysia

5.4.11 Philippines

5.4.12 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Transparent Digital Signage Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Transparent Digital Signage Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Brazil

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Transparent Digital Signage Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Transparent Digital Signage Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 GCC Countries

5.6.4 Egypt

5.6.5 South Africa

Chapter Six: Market Size by Type

6.1 Global Transparent Digital Signage Production by Type

6.2 Global Transparent Digital Signage Revenue by Type

6.3 Transparent Digital Signage Price by Type

Chapter Seven: Market Size by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Transparent Digital Signage Breakdown Dada by Application

7.2.1 Global Transparent Digital Signage Consumption by Application

7.2.2 Global Transparent Digital Signage Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

Chapter Eight: Manufacturers Profiles

8.1 LG Electronics

8.1.1 LG Electronics Company Details

8.1.2 Company Overview

8.1.3 LG Electronics Transparent Digital Signage Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.1.4 LG Electronics Transparent Digital Signage Product Description

8.1.5 LG Electronics Recent Development

8.2 BenQ

8.2.1 BenQ Company Details

8.2.2 Company Overview

8.2.3 BenQ Transparent Digital Signage Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.2.4 BenQ Transparent Digital Signage Product Description

8.2.5 BenQ Recent Development

8.3 Panasonic

8.3.1 Panasonic Company Details

8.3.2 Company Overview

8.3.3 Panasonic Transparent Digital Signage Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.3.4 Panasonic Transparent Digital Signage Product Description

8.3.5 Panasonic Recent Development

8.4 Planar Systems

8.4.1 Planar Systems Company Details

8.4.2 Company Overview

8.4.3 Planar Systems Transparent Digital Signage Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.4.4 Planar Systems Transparent Digital Signage Product Description

8.4.5 Planar Systems Recent Development

8.5 ClearLED

8.5.1 ClearLED Company Details

8.5.2 Company Overview

8.5.3 ClearLED Transparent Digital Signage Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.5.4 ClearLED Transparent Digital Signage Product Description

8.5.5 ClearLED Recent Development

8.6 Shenzhen NEXNOVO Technology

8.6.1 Shenzhen NEXNOVO Technology Company Details

8.6.2 Company Overview

8.6.3 Shenzhen NEXNOVO Technology Transparent Digital Signage Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.6.4 Shenzhen NEXNOVO Technology Transparent Digital Signage Product Description

8.6.5 Shenzhen NEXNOVO Technology Recent Development

8.7 Shenzhen AuroLED Technology

8.7.1 Shenzhen AuroLED Technology Company Details

8.7.2 Company Overview

8.7.3 Shenzhen AuroLED Technology Transparent Digital Signage Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.7.4 Shenzhen AuroLED Technology Transparent Digital Signage Product Description

8.7.5 Shenzhen AuroLED Technology Recent Development

8.8 LED-Hero Electronic Technology

8.8.1 LED-Hero Electronic Technology Company Details

8.8.2 Company Overview

8.8.3 LED-Hero Electronic Technology Transparent Digital Signage Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.8.4 LED-Hero Electronic Technology Transparent Digital Signage Product Description

8.8.5 LED-Hero Electronic Technology Recent Development

Chapter Nine: Production Forecasts

9.1 Transparent Digital Signage Production and Revenue Forecast

9.1.1 Global Transparent Digital Signage Production Forecast 2019-2025

9.1.2 Global Transparent Digital Signage Revenue Forecast 2019-2025

9.2 Transparent Digital Signage Production and Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.1 Global Transparent Digital Signage Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.2 Global Transparent Digital Signage Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Transparent Digital Signage Key Producers Forecast

9.3.1 United States

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.4 Forecast by Type

9.4.1 Global Transparent Digital Signage Production Forecast by Type

9.4.2 Global Transparent Digital Signage Revenue Forecast by Type

Chapter Ten: Consumption Forecast

10.1 Transparent Digital Signage Consumption Forecast by Application

10.2 Transparent Digital Signage Consumption Forecast by Regions

10.3 North America Market Consumption Forecast

10.3.1 North America Transparent Digital Signage Consumption Forecast by Regions 2019-2025

10.3.2 United States

10.3.3 Canada

10.3.4 Mexico

10.4 Europe Market Consumption Forecast

10.4.1 Europe Transparent Digital Signage Consumption Forecast by Regions 2019-2025

10.4.2 Germany

10.4.3 France

10.4.4 UK

10.4.5 Italy

10.4.6 Russia

10.5 Asia Pacific Market Consumption Forecast

10.5.1 Asia Pacific Transparent Digital Signage Consumption Forecast by Regions 2019-2025

10.5.2 China

10.5.3 Japan

10.5.4 South Korea

10.5.5 India

10.5.6 Australia

10.5.7 Indonesia

10.5.8 Thailand

10.5.9 Malaysia

10.5.10 Philippines

10.5.11 Vietnam

10.6 Central & South America Market Consumption Forecast

10.6.1 Central & South America Transparent Digital Signage Consumption Forecast by Regions 2019-2025

10.6.2 Brazil

10.7 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption Forecast

10.7.1 Middle East and Africa Transparent Digital Signage Consumption Forecast by Regions 2019-2025

10.7.2 GCC Countries

10.7.3 Egypt

10.7.4 South Africa

Chapter Eleven: Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Transparent Digital Signage Sales Channels

11.2.2 Transparent Digital Signage Distributors

11.3 Transparent Digital Signage Customers

Chapter Twelve: Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Market Risks/Restraints

Chapter Thirteen: Key Findings in the Global Transparent Digital Signage Study

Chapter Fourteen: Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

