MARKET REPORT

Global Transparent Display Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026)

Published

2 hours ago

on

Global Transparent Display Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 44.70 % during a forecast period.

Transparent displays are most widely preferred in the application like hotels, landmarks, and corporate offices. The growing usage of transparent walls in malls and the automotive shops is one of the key drivers in the global transparent display market and also creates an eye-catching impact on consumers and influences their shopping behavior. Increasing usage of transparent displays in mobile phones and wearable computing devices is also boosting the growth in the global transparent display market.

On the other hand, high cost of transparent displays and fluctuations in the raw materials price and labor cost are expected to limit the global transparent display market growth.
Small and medium-sized displays are estimated to hold a dominant position in the global transparent display market. The demand for transparent displays is increasing for small and medium-sized products such as AR HMDs, and HUDs, which provide opportunities for global transparent displays market to grow at a XX % rate of CAGR during the forecast period. Small and medium-sized displays have a compact size, low power consumption, and high brightness, which become a key component of several products like head-mounted display (HMD) systems and heads-up display (HUD) systems.

The OLED display technology is expected to grow at a XX % rate of CAGR during the forecast period. This type of display consumes less power and is used in a variety of electronics and in signage. Mobile phones remained the major end-use segment of OLEDs, which contributed nearly about 80% of the overall market share. OLEDs are used for various purposes in high-end automobiles in components containing rear-view mirrors, back-window alerts, and dashboard displays.

The Automotive & transportation segment is expected to share significant growth in the global transparent display market. An increase in the usage of IoT is expected to increase the internet operated devices. The custom of Google maps, responding ending calls, reading text messages and emails has increased rapidly across the globe. The consumer tends to check their phones while driving, for maps or others, which generating the necessity for a transparent display.

The Asia Pacific region is projected to be a leading region in the global transparent display market. The leading position in the market is attributed to the rise in demand for transparent displays in numerous end-users like automotive, where these displays are used as a windshield. The rapid adoption of new advanced technologies in emerging economies like India and China is contributing a significant share in the global transparent display market.

Some of the key players in the global transparent display market are engaging in commercializing OLED technology with their continual efforts has resulted in innovative transparent display products, which are used widely across retail and automotive sectors. Increasing technological development in transparent displays is expected to drive the global transparent display market growth during the forecast period.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments and, project the global transparent display market. The report also provides a clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the global transparent display market. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders in arranging the efforts and investment in the near future to a particular market segment.
The Scope of the Report for Global Transparent Display Market

Global Transparent Display Market, By Display Size

• Small and Medium-Sized
• Large
Global Transparent Display Market, By Resolution

• Ultra-High Definition (UHD)
• Full HD
• HD
• Others
Global Transparent Display Market, By Technology

• LCD
• OLED
• Others
Global Transparent Display Market, By Vertical

• Consumer
• Retail & Hospitality
• Sports and Entertainment
• Healthcare
• Aerospace & Defense
• Automotive & Transportation
• Industrial
• Others
Global Transparent Display Market, By Product

• Head-Mounted Display (HMD)
• Head-Up Display (HUD)
• Digital Signage
• Smart Appliance
Global Transparent Display Market, By Region

• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa
• South America
Key players operating in Global Transparent Display Market

• Planar Systems
• Pro Display
• Crystal Display System
• Clearled
• Kent Optronics, Inc.
• NEC Display Solutions
• Universal Display Corporation
• Evoluce
• Globus Infocom
• Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology
• Japan Display
• LG Electronics
• Panasonic
• Benq Display
• Shenzhen Hoxled Optoelectronic Technology
• Samsung Display
• Shenzhen Auroled Technology
• Optinvent
• Pilot Screentime
• Shenzhen Nexnovo Technology

MARKET REPORT

Erythropoietin Stimulating Agents to Witness Increase in Demand on the back of Growing Chronic Kidney Disease Cases During 2020-2028

Published

3 seconds ago

on

January 27, 2020

By

Research Nester released a report titled “Erythropoietin Stimulating Agents Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027″ which delivers detailed overview of the global erythropoietin stimulating agents market in terms of market segmentation by agent, by application and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, chronic Kidney Disease is more common in older people aged 65 and above, with 38% prevalence, as compared with people aged 18-44 years (7%) and 45-64 years (13%) in the United States.

Chronic kidney disease is a form of renal disorder that directly impacts the blood cells. In order to improve this condition, erythropoietin stimulating agents are given to the patients. They act by stimulating the bone marrow to produce more blood cells. The market for erythropoietin stimulating agents is anticipated to record a significant CAGR over the forecast period, i.e., 2020-2028.

The market is segmented by agent, by application and by region, out of which, the application segment is further sub-segmented into cancer, neural disorders, kidney disorders, anemia and others. Kidney disorders segment is predicted to contribute towards the largest share in the market on account of growing disorders associated with the kidneys. The segment for cancer is anticipated to increase at a steady pace as well, on the back of rising demand for these agents to increase the effectiveness of cancer therapies such as chemotherapy.

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. The high demand for erythropoietin stimulating agents in Asia Pacific region is anticipated to result in it becoming the highest growing market in the region by the end of the forecast period. This can be attributed to growing purchasing power among the population and rising medical tourism in the region.

Rising Incidences of Disorders Impacting the Blood Cells to Boost Market Growth

Growing prevalence of chronic kidney disease, cancer, HIV, anemia and several other such disorders is significantly affecting the market and raising the demand for erythropoietin stimulating agents. This is anticipated to lead to the market growth over the next few years. However, the side effects associated with EPAs, including nausea, fever, swelling and others is estimated to restrict the market growth.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global erythropoietin stimulating agents market which includes company profiling of Amgen Inc. AMGN, -4.02%, Pfizer, Inc. PFE, -2.19%, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (swx:ROG), Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. JNJ, -0.14%, Thermo Fisher Scientific TMO, -0.51%, Fuji Pharma (tyo:4554), Cigna CI, -3.15%, Sandoz International GmbH, Biocon (nse:BIOCON) and 3SBio Group (hkg:1530).

The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global erythropoietin stimulating agents market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

ENERGY

Automotive Fuel Cell Market Demand, Opportunity during 2017-2022

Published

8 seconds ago

on

January 27, 2020

By

A fuel cell is an electrochemical cell that converts the chemical energy from a fuel into electricity through an electrochemical reaction of fuel with an oxidizing agent. Every fuel cell has two electrodes calledthe anode and cathode. The reactions that produce electricity take place at the electrodes.Every fuel cell also has an electrolyte, which carries electrically charged particles from one electrode to the other, and a catalyst, which speeds up the reactions at the electrodes.

Hydrogen is the basic fuel andoxygen is typically used as the oxidizing agent, in fuel cells used for running vehicles i.e. in automotive fuel cells. They are different from batteries as they require continuous source of fuel and oxygen to sustain the chemical reaction, while batteries get chemical energy from the energy stored in them. Fuel cell run vehicles are efficient and emission-free, much like their battery-operated counterparts.

End-user/Technology

Automobile manufacturers are the target customers for the automotive fuel cell industry. Traders, distributors and suppliers of automobile parts to the manufacturers also play an important role in the industry.

Market Dynamics and Opportunities

The global market for automotive fuel cell is estimatedto grow at a promising rate of about13% due to the increasing production of fuel cell vehicles (FCVs)as a result of pollution awareness and pollution control measures taking place across the globe. There is an increasing inclination towards fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs)running on hydrogen and this alsocontributes to the rising demand in the fuel cell market.

Market Segmentation

The market is segmented in terms of the type of fuel cell and the type of application.The most common type of fuel cell for vehicle applications is the polymer electrolyte membrane (PEM) fuel cell. According to the type of application, the fuel cell market is classified into light-duty vehicles and materials handling.Materials handling vehicles sector is likely to be the most appealing segment, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.5% over the next few years.

Regional/Geographic Analysis

The global automotive fuel cell market is dominated by Asia Pacific and it is anticipated to continue itsdominance. The Asia-Pacific fuel cell market is expected to grow at a CAGR of about 12% and will capture 60% of the overall fuel cell market. Europe stands at number twoand is projected to grow at a CAGR of 14.5%. Due to the constant support and funding for commercialization of fuel cell technology by the US Department of Energy (DOE), the fuel cell market is growing considerably in US too.

Key Players

Some of the major players operating in the global automotive fuel cellmarket include: ACAL, Hydrogenics, Plug Power, Nuvera Fuel Cells, Ballard Power Systems, Watt Fuel Cell, Heliocentrics, Elcore, H2 Logic, Danthem Power, Toshiba, Bing Energy and Bosch Thermo-technology.

MARKET REPORT

Industrial Internet of Things (IoT) Market 2019-2026 Is Booming Worldwide | Leading Key Players are IBM,Intel,Schneider,General Electric,Emerson,ABB,Accenture PLC,Tech Mahindra,Softweb Solutions,Sasken Technologies,ZIH Corp,Siemens,Robert Bosch,NEC

Published

28 seconds ago

on

January 27, 2020

By

Global Industrial Internet Of Things (IoT) Market Report 2019

This report provides in depth study of “ Industrial Internet of Things (IoT) Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Industrial Internet of Things (IoT) Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Global Industrial Internet of Things (IoT) Market Research Reports provides information regarding market trends, competitive landscape, market analysis, cost structure, capacity, revenue, gross profit, business distribution and forecast 2024.

The key manufacturers covered in this report are IBM,Intel,Schneider,General Electric,Emerson,ABB,Accenture PLC,Tech Mahindra,Softweb Solutions,Sasken Technologies,ZIH Corp,Siemens,Robert Bosch,NEC

This report also includes the overall and comprehensive study of the Industrial Internet of Things (IoT) market with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is exhaustive quantitative analyses of the Industrial Internet of Things (IoT) industry and provides data for making strategies to increase the market growth and effectiveness.

The Global Industrial Internet of Things (IoT) market 2019 research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Global Industrial Internet of Things (IoT) market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status.

Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

In addition to this, regional analysis is conducted to identify the leading region and calculate its share in the global  Industrial Internet of Things (IoT) market. Various factors positively impacting the growth of the Industrial Internet of Things (IoT) market in the leading region are also discussed in the report. The global  Industrial Internet of Things (IoT) market is also segmented on the basis of types, end users, geography and other segments.

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Industrial Internet of Things (IoT) consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Industrial Internet of Things (IoT) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Industrial Internet of Things (IoT) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Industrial Internet of Things (IoT) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Industrial Internet of Things (IoT) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content:

Chapter One Industry Overview of Industrial Internet of Things (IoT)

Chapter Two Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

Chapter Three Development and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of Industrial Internet of Things (IoT)

Chapter Four Key Figures of Major Manufacturers

Chapter Five Industrial Internet of Things (IoT) Regional Market Analysis

Chapter Six Industrial Internet of Things (IoT) Segment Market Analysis (by Type)

Chapter Seven Industrial Internet of Things (IoT) Segment Market Analysis (by Application)

Chapter Eight Industrial Internet of Things (IoT) Major Manufacturers Analysis

Chapter Nine Development Trend of Analysis of Industrial Internet of Things (IoT) Market

Chapter Ten Marketing Channel

Chapter Eleven Conclusion

