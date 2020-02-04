Truck Platooning Market: Summary

The Global Truck Platooning Market is estimated to reach USD 3.3 Billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 39.8%, Observe by Forencis Research (FSR). Increasing need for fuel consumption, growing need for reducing CO2 emissions, and increase in road safety are some of the factors which are expected to drive the truck platooning market during the forecast period. However, high cost of platooning technology and impact on infrastructure migration are expected to restrain the market during the forecast period. Demand in automated driving and smart mobility is expected to become an opportunity for truck platooning system market.

Truck platooning allows two or more trucks travel together through connectivity technologies such as automated driving support systems. These vehicles automatically maintain a specific distance between each other. The leader truck acts as the head of the convoy, guiding the movements of the vehicles behind requiring little or no action from the follower trucks. Some key players in truck platooning are Peloton Technology, AB Volvo, Daimler AG., Scania, Navistar, Inc., and WABCO among others.

Truck Platooning Market: Report Synopsis

This market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of key market trends in the global truck platooning market. It includes detailed discussion on historical market trends, current market dynamics, consumer landscape, growth opportunities and challenges backed by factful feedbacks.

On the the basis of type, the truck platooning market is segmented into driver assisted truck platooning (DATP) and automated truck platooning.

Based on hardware type, the truck platooning market can be segmented into forward-looking camera, system display, platooning control unit, driver controls, speaker, push-to-talk pedal, radar-based collision mitigation, sensors and others.

Based on technology, the truck platooning market can be segmented into automatic emergency braking (AEB), adaptive cruise control (ACC), blind-spot collision warning (BSW), forward collision warning (FCW), lane keeping assist (LKA), human machine interface (HMI), lane departure warning (LDW) and others.

Based on connectivity, the truck platooning market can be segmented into global posting system (GPS), dedicated short range communications (DSRC), celluar, Wi-Fi antennae, vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) communication and others.

The regional analysis is covered under five major regions such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America with individual country-level analysis.

Truck Platooning Market: Report Segmentation

For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research

Truck Platooning Market by Type

Driver Assisted Truck Platooning (DATP)

Automated Truck Platooning

Truck Platooning Market by Hardware Type

Forward-Looking Camera

System Display

Platooning Control Unit

Driver controls

Speaker

Push-To-Talk Pedal

Radar-Based Collision Mitigation

Senors

Others

Truck Platooning Market by Technology

Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)

Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)

Blind-Spot Collision Warning (BSW)

Forward Collision Warning (FCW)

Lane Keeping Assist (LKA)

Human Machine Interface (HMI)

Lane Departure Warning (LDW)

Others

Truck Platooning Market by Connectivity

Global Posting System (GPS)

Dedicated Short Range Communications (DSRC)

Cellular

Wi-Fi Antennae

Vehicle-To-Vehicle (V2V) Communication

Others

Truck Platooning Market by Region

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

Middle East and Africa

South America

