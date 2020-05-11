ENERGY
Global Truck Refrigeration Unit Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026)
Global Truck Refrigeration Unit Market was valued US$ 9.8Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 16.2Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of 6.48%.
The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding the global truck refrigeration unit market dynamics, structure by identifying and analysing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in the global truck refrigeration unit market.
The increasing LCV sales globally and growing demand for frozen and chilled goods all over the world are anticipated to drive the truck refrigeration unit market. The opportunity of truck refrigeration unit market, growing the sales of electric buses and technological innovation in refrigerated system and equipment. Though, cabin comfort norms are acting as restraints for the refrigeration unit market as cabin comfort is no more an optional technology for trucks, mostly in developed regions.
Frozen foods industry sub-segment is dominating the market. The suppliers offer numerous temperature variations options ranging from -25-degree centigrade to +5 degree centigrade. Hence it becomes useful for a variety of items for instance meat, ice-cream, dairy products, and frozen snacks. So, owing to changing consumer preferences and cross-culture diversification, the frozen packed eatable items market is anticipated to grow globally that would consequently boost the LCVs refrigeration units market to cater to the requirement for frozen foods.
The roof mount system sub-segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the LCV refrigeration unit market by type. The roof mount system segment is estimated to be the fastest light commercial vehicle refrigeration unit market throughout the forecast period. The reasons attributed to the growth of this system are improved operational efficiency, simple working mechanism, lightweight, compact size, and low maintenance cost among others.
Region-wise, the Asia Pacific is projected to be the largest truck refrigeration unit market during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific region is expected to lead in the truck refrigeration market during the forecast period owing to the presence of countries such as India, China, & Japan, which have a considerable consumption of frozen and chilled products. Countries that are India and China are trying to increase their cold storage infrastructure in order to prevent wastage of items.
Scope of Global Truck Refrigeration Unit Market
Global Truck Refrigeration Unit Market, by Type
• Split
• Roof Mount
Global Truck Refrigeration Unit Market, by Application
• Frozen
• Chilled
Global Truck Refrigeration Unit Market, by Industry
• Frozen Food
• Pharma Drugs & Chemicals
• Ambulance & Passenger Transport
Global Truck Refrigeration Unit Market, by Bus length
• <8-Meter • 8–12-Meter • >12-Meter
Global Truck Refrigeration Unit Market, by Vehicle type
• Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)
• Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicle (M&HCV)
• Trailer (Container)
• Bus
Global Truck Refrigeration Unit Market, by Region
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Middle East and Africa
• South America
Key players operating in Global Truck Refrigeration Unit Market
• Denso
• Carrier (United Technologies)
• Thermo King (Ingersoll Rand)
• Daikin
• Webasto
• Mitsubishi Heavy Industries
• Mobile Climate Control (VBG Group)
• Subros
• Sanden
• Utility Trailer
• Additional Cps
• Lamberet
• Guchen
• Wabash National
• MHI
• Chereau
• Great Dane
• Zanotti
• Kingtec
• FRIGOBLOCK
• GAH Refrigeration
• Morgan
• Sainte Marie
About Us:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.
Contact info:
Name: Lumawant Godage
Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.
Email: [email protected]
Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908
Website: www.maximizemarketresearch.com
Global Air Pollution Control Systems Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) – By Application, By Product, and Region.
Global Air Pollution Control Systems Market was valued US$ 66.54 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 99.3 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.13 % during a forecast period.
The air pollution control systems market is segmented into application, product, and region.
Further, air pollution control systems market based on application includes chemical, iron & steel, power generation, cement, and others. In terms of product segment, air pollution control systems market is classified into scrubbers, thermal oxidizers, catalytic converters, electrostatic precipitators, and others.
Based on regions, the global air pollution control systems market is divided into five main regions are America, Europe, Asia-pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa.
By application, the iron and steel segment is the second fastest growing application segment in the market. While power generation is expected to witness the fastest growth through the forecast period, the chemical segment is also slated to present lucrative opportunities for players, particularly manufacturers of basic chemicals, specialty chemicals, consumer chemicals, and niche chemicals.
In terms of product, scrubbers emerged as the dominant product segment in the air pollution control systems market in terms of revenue. Scrubbers are systems that use numerous liquids to eliminate particulate matter and gases. However, catalytic converters are poised to overtake this segment by the end of the forecast period.
Electrostatic precipitators also form a key component in air pollution control systems. The power generation industry, including coal, fired plants, thermal, or steam power plants, widely use electrostatic precipitators owing to stringent government regulations, environmental laws, and surge in air pollution level in various operations.
The major driving factor of global air pollution control systems market is rapid industrialization in a number of developing and developed countries is substantially contributed to the pollution of the environment. Rising population levels and growing respiratory issues in urban areas are expected to the growth of the market. Additionally, increasing consumer demand for clean air results in development, promotion, and adoption of air purifiers and treatment units is boosting the market growth.
In terms of region, Asia Pacific is projected to dominate the global industry in terms of revenue during the forecast period due to strong economic growth, along with high production rates, is expected to help China in maintaining its position as a global economic superpower. Large-scale investments in core industries such as chemical manufacturing, power generation, and mining are projected to augment market growth.
Key companies in global air pollution control systems market include Ionisation Filtration Industries PVT LTD, Joriki Engineering, Alfa Enterprises, Rieco Industries Limited, and Horizon Services.
Scope of Global Air Pollution Control Systems Market:
Global Air Pollution Control Systems Market, by Application:
• Chemical
• Iron & Steel
• Power Generation
• Cement
• Others
Global Air Pollution Control Systems Market, by Product:
• Scrubbers
• Thermal Oxidizers
• Catalytic Converters
• Electrostatic Precipitators
• Others
Global Air Pollution Control Systems Market, by Region:
• North America
• Europe
• Middle East & Africa
• Asia Pacific
• Latin America
Key players operated in Global Air Pollution Control Systems Market:
• Ionisation Filtration Industries PVT LTD
• Joriki Engineering
• Alfa Enterprises
• Rieco Industries Limited
• Horizon Services
• Others
Global Water Softener Market – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast 2018-2026
Global Water Softener Market was valued at US$ 2.07 Bn in 2017, and is estimated to reach US$ 3.43 Bn by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 6.52 %during forecast.
Installation of water softeners minimizes the use of detergents and degradation of plumbing systems caused by hard water. Also, increasing awareness among the consumers regarding the benefits of soft water on human health, cleaning, and for domestic use is favoring the sales of water softeners equipment globally.
Robust growth of the industrial sector and growing urbanization has raised concerns among the consumers and the government regarding environmental pollution, resulting into installation of large number of water and wastewater treatment plants in order to reuse the water resources and to meet the safety standards for water discharge from various industries. However, high cost of installation and maintenance inhibiting the adoption of water softener mainly in developing countries.
Salt-free water softeners are cost effective than salt-based counterparts. Salt-free water are mostly preferred as they do not use any chemicals to soften the water and neutralize contaminants such as calcium and magnesium so that they do not form scale to surfaces. Salt-free water softeners are easy to install, and maintenance cost is also less. The rise in demand for chemical free softeners makes way for the growth of the salt-free water softener market.
Water softeners are increasingly used in residential application to reduce corrosion of the pipelines and fixture problems. Increase in requirement for safe and clean drinking water in household application drives the growth of the residential water softener market. Residential sector is the largest end use segment of the global water softeners market. Industrial and commercial sectors are the other fastest growing end use segments of the water softeners market.
North America held largest share of global water softeners market on the back of increasing technological advancements and rising applications of advanced water softening instruments. Awareness regarding benefits of soft water coupled with launch of innovative water softening instruments such as Wi-Fi enabled water softeners. Advanced instruments would further help the consumers to operate their home electric appliances using portable phones, tablets, etc. While Asia-Pacific region, is a rapidly emerging market for water softeners on account of strong economic growth, rising manufacturing industries and increasing FDI in commercial and residential infrastructure fuelling the demand for water softeners in the region.
The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding catalyst market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the market size. Further, the report also focuses on a competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in catalyst market.
The Scope Of Global Water Softener Market:
Global Water Softener Market, By Product:
• Salt Based
• Salt Free
Global Water Softener Market, By Application:
• Residential
• Commercial
• Industrial
Global Water Softener Market, By Region:
• North America
• South America
• Asia Pacific
• Europe
• Middle East & Africa
Key Player Analyzed in the Report:
• 3M
• AO. Smith
• Culligan
• EcoWater Systems
• Haier
• Kinetico UK Ltd
• NuvoH2O, LLC
• US Water System, Inc.
• Ecowater System, LLC.
• BWT AG
• Culligan International Company
• Whirlpool Corporation
• Pentair Residential Filtration
• EcoWater Systems
• Ion Exchange Ltd.
• Canature Water Group
• Fountain Softener
• K-water Corporation
• Axel Johnson Inc.
• Harvey Water Softeners Ltd
• KCD IP, LLC
• Waterboss Inc.
• Hans Sasserath GmbH & Co. KG
• Hague Quality Water International
• Fontus Water Pvt Ltd.
• GE Appliances
• MECO Incorporated
• Marlo Incorporated
• Pelican Water Systems
• Kenmore
• Advance Water Softener Ltd.
• Grünbeck Wasseraufbereitung
Global Acetone Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast 2018-2026
Global Acetone Market was valued US$ 6.11 Bn in 2017 and is forecasted to reach US$ 7.8 Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of 3.1 %.
Rise in demand for the application of methyl methacrylate in LCDs for consumer electronics market and increasing use of polycarbonate in the automotive industry is estimated to be a major driver for the market of acetone in the forecast period. Commercialization of the bio based acetone is estimated to create growth opportunity for the market over the forecast period. However, fluctuation in prices of crude oil limits the market growth. An increasing demand for bio based acetone and strict government regulations is expected to slow the market growth of acetone. Moreover, contact with acetone is dangerous for health and can cause intoxication, dizziness, nausea, unconsciousness which in turn may hamper the market growth.
Bisphenol-A is the dominant application segment due to its extensive usage in the automotive industry. However, demand is expected to grow at slow pace owing to increasing regulations on its usage. Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) is expected to grow at a moderate rate because of increasing usage in cosmetics for artificial nail products, especially in Asia-Pacific economies. Methyl Methacrylate is majorly used in electronics and computer industries for flat screens, DVD’s, compact discs, and laser discs. Methyl Methacrylate is also used in conformal coatings to provide resistance to attack and prolonging their life. Printed circuit boards are increasingly used in automotive sector.
Electronics industry is the major end use industry of acetone market. Acetone derived methyl methacrylate is used in electronics and computer industries for flat screens, DVD’s, compact discs, and laser discs. Methyl methacrylate is also used in printed circuit boards to provide resistance to attack and prolonging their life. Growing demand for PCB’s is expected to drive the electronics segment growth in acetone market during the forecast period. Automotive is the second largest market for acetone attributed to increased use of PCBs.
Asia-Pacific is the largest market for acetone grabbing a market share of nearly 46 %, and is expected to grow at a healthy rate during the forecast period. Asia Pacific was largest revenue generating owing to the development of automotive and electronics industries. Moreover, growing pharmaceutical sector in China and India is expected to propel the demand for acetone. North America and Europe have been largest market for acetone owing to the increasing demand for electrical & electronic appliances and pharmaceuticals, as well as to the increasing expenditure in innovation in health care and cosmetic products, coupled with increasing purchasing power.
The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding acetone market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the market size. Further, the report also focuses on a competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in acetone market.
Scope of Global Acetone Market
Global Acetone Market, by Application:
• Methyl methacrylate
• Bisphenol-A
• Aldol chemicals
• Solvent
Global Acetone Market, by End-Use Industry:
• Chemicals
• Pharmaceuticals
• Cosmetics
• Electronics
Global Acetone Market, by Region:
• North America
• South America
• Asia Pacific
• Europe
• Middle East & Africa
Key Player analyzed in the Report:
• INEOS Phenol
• Royal Dutch Shell PLC
• The Dow Chemical Company
• Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.
• Sasol
• Hindustan Organic Chemicals Limited
• Domo Chemicals
• Honeywell International, Inc.
• Formosa Chemicals and Fiber Corporation
• CEPSA Quimica
• Prasol Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.
• EMCO Limited
