Global Tumblers Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026)

Global Tumblers Market was valued US$ XX Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2026, at a CAGR of around XX % during a forecast period.

One of the key factors which are anticipated to play a vital role in pushing the demand for tumblers is the demographic outlook of the region. It has been witnessed that participation in recreational activities differs significantly among regions and age groups. Also, after every couple of decades, there is a different change in lifestyle. Many developing economies such as India and Brazil have observed widespread growth in employment in the past few years, which has led to surge in disposable income. One of the ways that has affected the lifestyle of the working population in these countries is, a growth in participation in recreational activities.

In developed countries such as the USA, Canada, and countries in the Europe region, contribution in sports is extremely encouraged and practiced, thereby contributing significantly to the growth of global tumblers market. The global push for making the shift in the direction of recyclable products and packaging solutions has led to an increasing preference for tumblers and related products.

On the basis of product type, Steel tumblers segment accounts for the biggest market share of tumblers market of on account of growth in the technological advancements to overcome the existing challenges.

Globally, the APAC region is projected to account for the leading share in tumblers market because of increasing disposable income in this region. The MEA region is estimated to contribute small but rapidly rising market share in tumblers market. Growth in tumblers market in Latin America region is anticipated to be moderate throughout the forecast period.

The primary objective of the report is to recognize opportunities in the market and present updates as well as perceptions about numerous segments of global tumblers market. The report begins with an outline of the global tumblers market, estimating market performance regarding revenue, followed by study of key trends, drivers and restraints witnessed in the global retail as well as tumblers market. Weighted average pricing analysis of tumblers market is based on product type is also comprised in the report. To compute the market size, detailed secondary research is done. Data points such as regional splits and market split by product type, capacity and sales channel have been integrated to arrive at the market estimates. The report includes the forecast of the global revenue generated by sales of tumblers across the retail industry.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding global tumblers market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in global tumblers market.

Scope of Global Tumblers Market

Global Tumblers Market, By Product Type

• Steel Tumblers

• Plastic Tumblers

• Glass Tumblers

Global Tumblers Market, By Capacity

• Up to 12 oz

• 12 to 20 oz

• 20 to 30 oz

• Above 30 oz

Global Tumblers Market, By Sales Channel

• Hyper/super Market

• Convenience Stores

• Online Sales

Global Tumblers Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating in Global Tumblers Market

• Tupperware Brands Corporation

• Pelican Products, Inc.

• CamelBak Products, LLC

• Can’t Live Without It, LLC (S’well Bottle)

• Thermos, LLC

• Evans Manufacturing, Inc.

• Hydro Flask

• Ee-Lian Enterprise (M) Sdn. Bhd.

• Cool Gear International, LLC

• Klean Kanteen, Inc.

• Yeti Coolers, LLC

• O2COOL, LLC

• Bubba Brands, Inc.

• Lock&Lock Co., Ltd.

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Tumblers Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Tumblers Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Tumblers Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Tumblers Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Tumblers Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Tumblers Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Tumblers Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Tumblers by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Tumblers Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Tumblers Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Tumblers Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

