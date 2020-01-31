Global & U.S.MABS Resin Market Report Analysis of Sales Price, Growth Forecast 2150

Global Clinical Nutrition Market – From FMI’s Viewpoint

The Clinical Nutrition market study outlines the key regions – Region 1 (Country 1, Country 2), region 2 (Country 1, Country 2), region 3 (Country 1, Country 2) and region 4 (Country 1, Country 2). All the consumption trends and adoption patterns of the Clinical Nutrition are covered in the report.

The global Clinical Nutrition market in terms of volume (x units), value (Mn/Bn USD), production, and consumption.

Notable Developments

A new study published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition shows that prevalent condition of insomnia is caused by lack added sugars in foods. The study also showed that postmenopausal women, whose diet constituted of fiber, vegetables, and whole fruits were less likely to develop the condition. Insomnia affects over 30% adults in the US. Moreover, the condition is an increasing cause of concern for women, who are found to be at higher risk of insomnia as compared to men. On the other hand, its current treatment include cognitive behavioural therapy or medications, which often result in side-effects, and can be extremely costly. The growing awareness of clinical nutrition, or scientifically approved nutrition like vegetables, and fibres in this case can provide more opportunities for players in the clinical nutrition market.

Clinical Nutrition Market: Drivers and Restraints

The growth of chronic diseases like cancers, diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases will drive tremendous growth for the clinical nutrition market. The rising incidences of these chronic illnesses, and increasing awareness of scientific nutrition, and its cost-effective solutions will drive tremendous growth for the clinical nutrition market. Moreover, the aging population in the US, Europe, and major populated countries like China will also drive new opportunities for growth. The rise in influx of patients in clinics, and hospitals, and growing demand for proteins, vitamins, and other nutrients like minerals will also promise new opportunities for growth.

Clinical Nutrition Market: Geographical Analysis

The global clinical nutrition market report will cover all regions of the globe including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Among these, the growth for clinical nutrition is likely to remain highest in North America, and Europe. The growing awareness about nutrition, and increased investment in the nutrition programs by major celebrities, and growing importance of preventing healthcare will drive growth in the region. Moreover, the Middle East & Africa also promises important opportunities for growth. The growing availability of clinical nutrition programs for refugees, with programs offered by WHP, and newly signed resolutions like New York Declaration for Refugees and Migrants in 2016, have opened up new opportunities for preventing extreme malnutrition, and promote healthy growth among refuges in more than 10 countries in the region.

