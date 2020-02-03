Global & U.S.Machinery Anti-Vibration Rubber Isolator Mounts Market Research, Future Analysis, Regional Outlook to 2046

Assessment of the Global Insulin Pumps Market

Segmentation

The global companion diagnostic tests in oncology market has been segmented on the basis of detection technique, biomarker, cancer type, and end-user. On the basis of detection technique, the global companion diagnostic tests in oncology market is segmented into protein detection technique, DNA detection technique, and other detection techniques. The DNA detection techniques are further segmented into polymerase chain reaction, next generation sequencing, and in situ hybridization detection techniques. The biomarker segment of the global companion diagnostic tests in oncology market is segmented into EGFR, HER2, KRAS, BRAF V600E, and other biomarkers. The cancer type segment of the global companion diagnostic tests in oncology market is further segmented into breast cancer, lung cancer, liver cancer, melanoma, colorectal cancer, and other cancers. The end-user segment includes pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, medical device companies, research institutes, and other end-users. The market for these detection techniques, biomarker, cancer types and end users has been extensively analyzed on the basis of factors such as incidence, prevalence of diseases, usage pattern of detection techniques, sales revenue of the tests, geographic presence of the market players and technological developments. The market size and forecast in terms of revenue (US$ Mn) for each of these segments have been provided for the period 2015 to 2025, considering 2016 as the base year. The report also provides the compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) for each segment for the forecast period 2017 to 2025.

Global Companion Diagnostic Tests in Oncology Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the companion diagnostic tests in oncology market has been segmented into five regions namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The market size and forecast for each region has been provided for the period 2015 to 2025, in terms of detection techniques, biomarker, cancer type, and end-user along with the CAGR (%) for the forecast period 2017-2025.

Global Companion Diagnostic Tests in Oncology Market: Competitive Landscape

The report also provides a section on the competitive landscape, wherein the market share analysis of leading players in the global companion diagnostic tests in oncology market, in terms of percentage share in 2016 has been discussed. A list of recommendations has also been included for new entrants as well as existing market players to help them establish a strong presence in the market and increase their market share. The report concludes with the profiles of major players in the global Companion Diagnostic Tests in Oncology market such as F. Hoffman LA Roche Ltd., QIAGEN, Illumina, Inc., Abbott, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Genomic Health, Inc., bioMerieux SA, BioGenex, AGENDIA NV, Siemens Healthcare GmBH, and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., among others. The major market players are evaluated on various parameters such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies and recent developments.

The global companion diagnostic tests in oncology market is segmented as follows:

Global Companion Diagnostic Tests in Oncology Market, By Detection Technique Protein Detection DNA Detection Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Next Gen Sequencing (NGS) In Situ Hybridization Fluorescence In Situ Hybridization (FISH) Chromogenic In Situ Hybridization (CISH) Others



Global Companion Diagnostic Tests in Oncology Market, by Biomarker EGFR KRAS HER2 BRAF V600E Others

Global Companion Diagnostic Tests in Oncology Market, by Cancer Type Breast Cancer Lung Cancer Colorectal Cancer Liver Cancer Melanoma Others



Global Companion Diagnostic Tests in Oncology Market, by End Users Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies Medical Device Companies Research Institutes Others



Global Companion Diagnostic Tests in Oncology Market, by Geography North America Europe Asia-Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



