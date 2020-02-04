Global & U.S.Polyacrylamide Market Report Analysis of Sales Price, Growth Forecast 2027

Video Event Data Recorder Market (2018) Report Provides an in-depth summary of Video Event Data Recorder Market Status as well as Product Specification, Technology Development, and Key Manufacturers. The Report Gives Detail Analysis on Market concern Like Video Event Data Recorder Market share, CAGR Status, Market demand and up to date Market Trends with key Market segments.

Leading manufacturers of Video Event Data Recorder Market:

manufacturers of VEDR solutions are offering various incentives to private sector stakeholders – primarily auto OEMs and insurance companies – to deploy these solutions

In terms of revenue, light commercial vehicles is projected to be the most attractive segment in the global video event data recorder market during the forecast period

Passenger cars segment is expected to register high Y-o-Y growth rates throughout the forecast period and is anticipated to record a CAGR of 8.6% in the coming decade

Light commercial vehicles segment was valued at almost US$ 800 Mn in 2015 and is expected to remain dominant through 2026, accounting for a revenue share in excess of 45%

Currently, adoption of video event data recorders is comparatively higher in light and heavy commercial vehicles owned by law and enforcement agencies (including military and defence). However, demand for video event data recorders is also expected to increase from the passenger cars segment. This rising demand is attributed to various factors such as transparent insurance procedures and improved monitoring of public transport and fleet operations.” – Analyst (Electronics and ICT), Future Market Insights Global Video Event Data Recorder Market – Opportunities for Key Players

Innovative sales and marketing strategies

The global video event data recorder market is still in a nascent stage, but is witnessing a substantial growth. In order to leverage rising adoption of these products, companies could significantly invest in core sales and marketing functions. With Law & Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) being the largest application area for VEDRs, there is a potential revenue opportunity for manufacturers. Players active in the global video event data recorder market can build a large pipeline of potential revenue streams through strategic planning and increasing investments with LEAs

Cost-effective products and software revenues

Pricing and features are the two main factors shaping decision-making of law enforcement agencies. This is attributed to limited financial resources of most agencies. In order to penetrate and gain a significant footprint in this highly fragmented market, manufacturers could strategically invest in R&D initiatives to develop VEDR tools with advanced features in the low-medium ASP range. Additionally, integration of smart software could help drive margins up and flow through to the bottom line. Contingent upon proper implementation, these two efforts have the potential to drive revenues in the long term.

Enhanced customer awareness

Like any other market in the development stage, the global video event data recorder market is also characterised by low customer awareness regarding VEDR tools and the associated benefits. Educating customers about the convenience and advantages of advanced vehicle safety devices can play a vital role in triggering growth in adoption of these devices. Auto OEMs can play a crucial role in creating customer awareness as they are in close proximity to car buyers. They can make sustained efforts to educate vehicle buyers about advanced safety systems such as VEDRs along with the inherent advantages so that provision of these devices becomes a default criteria influencing customer purchase decisions. This in turn offers potential revenue opportunities to auto OEMs. Additionally, auto OEMs can take the lead by providing devices such as VEDRs and related services free of cost until customers are adequately educated about the benefits, convenience and necessity of using these systems. This is likely to lead to increased growth in demand for vehicle safety devices in future.

