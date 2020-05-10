ENERGY
Global Ultra-High Molecular Weight Polyethylene Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026)
Global Ultra-High Molecular Weight Polyethylene Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at CAGR of 5.73% during forecast period.
Major driver of the global ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene market are increasing quality medical services and infrastructure, increasing surgical procedures, and growth in some diseases like osteoarthritis. Medical-grade global ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene market is a subset of polyethylene which has no taste and color. This material holds superior corrosive and abrasive resistance, lightweight, and has high strength and low coefficient of friction. These characteristics have led the medical-grade global ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene market to find extensive usage in medical usage.
Rising geriatric population is driving medical industry which in turn estimated to fuel the growth of global medical grade ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene market over the forecast period. UHMWPE is used over other materials because of its self-lubricating and low absorption properties. The UHMWPE has outstanding chemical resistance, electrically insulating and superior dielectric properties, excellent sound dampening characteristics, because of which it is used in orthopedic industry. Like an increasing demand from the orthopedic industry is expected to drive the growth of the medical grade global ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene market over the forecast period.
Primary application of UHMWPE includes shoulder, hip, knee, small joint and ankle replacement. Growth in joint infection, arthritis, and implant loosening have resulted in the rise of knee replacement and related surgeries. Superior properties and high versatility of UHMWPE are supposed to drive its use in knee replacement surgeries. The overall growth in replacement surgeries is estimated to propel the growth of the medical grade global ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene (UHMWPE) market over the forecast period
On the basis of form segment, the sheets segment is expected to hold largest market share during the forecast period. This large share is mainly attributed to extensive use of UHMW PE sheets in the mechanical equipment industry. The segment is also expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period, because of the increasing demand from healthcare & medical end-use industry.
Based on end-use industry segment, major end-use industries of the UHMW PE market are aerospace, healthcare & medical, defense, & shipping, mechanical equipment, and others, which include sports & lifestyle and electronics industries. Global ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene market is a simple linear background polyethylene possessing unique properties such as noise resistance, low coefficient of friction, excellent chemical resistance, self-lubrication, bio-compatible, wear resistance, and electric insulation resistance. This makes the material a preferred choice for prosthetic implant manufacturers across the globe. The healthcare end-use industry segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth is mainly attributed to increase usage of UHMW PE to manufacture orthopedic implants.
In terms of region, Asia-Pacific UHMW PE market is expected to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period, because of the increasing demand for medical devices from countries, like China, Japan, and India.
This report studies the global ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene market size by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data. This report also studies the global market competition landscape, opportunities and challenges, market drivers and trends, sales channels, risks and entry barriers, distributors and Porter’s five forces analysis.
The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding global ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the modest analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in global ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene market.
Scope of the Global Ultra-High Molecular Weight Polyethylene Market
Global Ultra-High Molecular Weight Polyethylene Market, By Form
• Sheets
• Rods & Tubes
• Others
Global Ultra-High Molecular Weight Polyethylene Market, By End-Use Industry
• Healthcare & Medical
• Aerospace, Defense, and Shipping
• Mechanical Equipment
• Others
Global Ultra-High Molecular Weight Polyethylene Market, By Region
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Middle East and Africa
• South America
Key players operating in Global Ultra-High Molecular Weight Polyethylene Market
• Braskem S.A.
• Celanese Corporation
• Lyondellbasell Industries N.V.
• Koninklijke DSM N.V.
• Asahi Kasei Corporation
• Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.
• Saudi Basic Industries Corporation
• E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company
• Honeywell International Inc.
• Toyobo Co., Limited
• Teijin Limited
• Rochling Engineering Plastics Pvt. Ltd.
• Quadrant Engineering Plastic Products
• Crown Plastics Company, Inc
• Redwood Plastics
• King Plastic Corporation
• Garland Manufacturing Company
• Korea Petrochemical Ind. Co., Ltd
• Orthoplastics
• CP Medical, Inc.
• EMCO Industrial Plastics, Inc.
• Global Polymers
• Shanghai Lianle Chemical Industry Science and Technology Co. Ltd
• Nitto Denko Corporation
• Shandong Ningjin Xinxing Chemical Co., Ltd.
Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Ultra-High Molecular Weight Polyethylene Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-ultra-high-molecular-weight-polyethylene-market/33150/
Global Pressure Transmitter Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) – By Fluid Type, Application, Type, Industry and Region.
Global Pressure Transmitter Market size was valued at US$ 2.64 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 3.97 Bn by 2026 to exhibit a CAGR of 5.23 % during the forecast period.
The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding the global pressure transmitter market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size.
Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in the global pressure transmitter market.
The pressure transmitter is a pressure sensor used for measurement of pressure in fluids, liquids, and gasses. There are several uses of pressure transmitter in industrial and automotive applications. It is also used for determining the pressures in industrial machinery to aware the ruin situations earlier. Before the developments in integrated circuit technology, pressure transmitters were simply distinct from transducers because of their bulky size.
Owing to technological progressions in the industrial and consumer appliances is driving the growth of the pressure transmitter market in the coming years. The increasing need for maintenance to extend the life of industrial equipment requires continued fluid flow, pressure controlling activities, and monitoring of fluids are boosted the market growth. Also, pressure transmitters have the ability to resist radiation and electromagnetic fields, which are also contributing to the growth of the global market.
However, the factor which hampers the growth of the global pressure transmitter market is innovative and superior technology is used in electronic gadgets and mechanical equipment that requires high maintenance cost and changing market trend witnessed in end-user industries. The major challenge to the growth of this market is unease overgrowth in developing economies and contracting of Greenfield projects. Several opportunities are expected to produce in this market during the forecast period because of the growing demand for multivariable pressure transmitters.
The pressure transmitter application is witnessing significant growth with the help of liquid segment during the forecast period because they are widely used in the measurement of liquids in various industries. The pressure transmitters are largely used in the oil & gas industry for controlling hydraulic pressure, measuring the flow line pressure and subsea injection valves. Hence the oil and gas industry also helps to increase the growth of the pressure transmitter in the global market.
Different pressure transmitters are used to measure the hydrostatic pressure level of liquids in tanks and in offshore platforms and onshore factories. Also, pressure transmitters are used to measure the pressure employed by liquefied petroleum gas, petrol, crude oil, and other petroleum in petrochemical industries are helping to the growth of pressure transmitter segment.
Now the oil & gas industry is gaining popularity in the global pressure transmitter market because of oil & gas industry is expected to hold the largest share of the global market during the forecast period. The growth of this industry is attributed by the factors such as increasing use of the pressure transmitters across the production of the oil & gas industry to take multiple measurements about mass flow, level detection, and pressure. Also for several process measurements through the drilling and exploration stage the oil & gas industry needs pressure transmitters. It is also working in many onshore applications and offshore applications are boosting the growth of the oil & gas industry in the global market.
By the analysis of the global pressure transmitter market, North America is investing considerably in energy infrastructure to fulfill the rising demand for oil and gas. Presence of a strong economy and established process industries in the US is projected to grow rapidly during the forecast period owing to the maximum demand of oil and gas. The growth of the US market is responsible for the growth of pressure transmitter market of North America. Also, the world’s largest network of gas pipelines is present in the US and important contribution toward global annual electricity generation of the US is continuously boosting the growth of the growth of the pressure transmitter market in North America.
Scope of the Global Pressure Transmitter Market
Global Pressure Transmitter Market, by Fluid Type
• Liquid
• Steam
• Gas
Global Pressure Transmitter Market, by Application
• Flow
• Level
• Pressure
Global Pressure Transmitter Market, by Type
• Absolute Pressure Transmitter
• Liquid Pressure Transmitter
• Multivariable Pressure Transmitter
• Differential Pressure Transmitter
Global Pressure Transmitter Market, by Industry
• Oil & Gas
• Chemicals
• Water and Wastewater
• Food & Beverages
• Metal & Mining
• Pulp & Paper
• Others (Power, Pharmaceutical)
Global Pressure Transmitter Market, by Region
• North America
• Europe
• Asia-Pacific
• Middle East & Africa
• South America
Key Players operating in the Global Pressure Transmitter Market
• Emerson
• ABB
• Siemens
• General Electric
• Schneider
• Yokogawa
• Honeywell
• Endress+Hauser
• WIKA
• Dwyer
• Setra
• Omega Engineering
• Aplisens
• Ashcroft
• Fuji Electric
• Hitachi
• Azbil Corporation
• Krohne
• Vega
• Danfoss
• Jumo
• Brooks Instrument
• BDISensors
High Barrier Packaging Films Market 2020 Industry Size by Global Major Companies like Dai Nippon Printing, Toppan Printing Co. Ltd, Amcor, Ultimet Films Limited, DuPont Teijin Films, etc
Global High Barrier Packaging Films Market Trends, In-Depth Research on Prime Manufacturers, Market Size, Emerging Growth Factors, SWOT Analysis, Key Regions, Global 2020 Trends and Forecasts 2025
Market Info Reports Added New Latest Study On Overview of High Barrier Packaging Films Market: The Research Report is one of the most comprehensive and important data about business strategies, qualitative and quantitative analysis of Global Market and describes necessary factors like Top manufacturers, production worth, leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, key regions and CAGR, numerous stakeholders, SWOT analysis. This report focuses on Professional Global High Barrier Packaging Films Market volume and value at Global level, regional level and company level.
The researchers have considered almost all important parameters for company profiling, including market share, recent development, gross margin, future development plans, product portfolio, production, and revenue. The report includes detailed analysis of the vendor landscape and thorough company profiling of leading players of the High Barrier Packaging Films market.
Leading players covered in the High Barrier Packaging Films market report: Dai Nippon Printing, Toppan Printing Co. Ltd, Amcor, Ultimet Films Limited, DuPont Teijin Films, Toray Advanced Film, Mitsubishi PLASTICS, Toyobo, Schur Flexibles Group, Sealed Air, Mondi, Wipak, 3M, QIKE, Berry Plastics, Taghleef Industries, Fraunhofer POLO, Sunrise, JBF RAK, Bemis, Konica Minolta, FUJIFILM, Biofilm and More…
Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):
PET
CPP
BOPP
PVA
PLA
Others
Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):
Food &Beverage
Pharmaceutical & Medical
Electron
Industry
Others
Global High Barrier Packaging Films Market is valued at USD XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million till 2025, rising at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2020 to 2025.
Regional analysis covers:
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
The Essential Content Covered in the Global High Barrier Packaging Films Market Report:
- Top Key Company Profiles.
- Main Business and Rival Information
- SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis
- Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin
- Market Share and Size
Major Points Covered in TOC:
Overview: Along with a broad overview of the global High Barrier Packaging Films market, this section gives an overview of the report to give an idea about the nature and contents of the research study.
Analysis on Strategies of Leading Players: Market players can use this analysis to gain competitive advantage over their competitors in the High Barrier Packaging Films market.
Study on Key Market Trends: This section of the report offers deeper analysis of latest and future trends of the market.
Market Forecasts: Buyers of the report will have access to accurate and validated estimates of the total market size in terms of value and volume. The report also provides consumption, production, sales, and other forecasts for the High Barrier Packaging Films market.
Regional Growth Analysis: All major regions and countries have been covered in the report. The regional analysis will help market players to tap into unexplored regional markets, prepare specific strategies for target regions, and compare the growth of all regional markets.
Segmental Analysis: The report provides accurate and reliable forecasts of the market share of important segments of the High Barrier Packaging Films market. Market participants can use this analysis to make strategic investments in key growth pockets of the market.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What will the market growth rate of High Barrier Packaging Films market?
- What are the key factors driving the Global High Barrier Packaging Films market?
- Who are the key manufacturers in market space?
- What are the market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the market?
- What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of High Barrier Packaging Films market?
- Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of High Barrier Packaging Films market?
- What are the High Barrier Packaging Films market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the Global High Barrier Packaging Films industries?
- What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applications of market?
- What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by regions of industries?
Global Hypochlorous Acid Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026): By Type, Application, End User and Region.
Global Hypochlorous Acid Marketwas valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 11.2 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of around XX% during a forecast period.
Hypochlorous acid is a weak acid that can only exist in solution, as it is highly unstable when isolated in its pure form. Advantage of its strong oxidation properties, which is used as a bleach and disinfectant, among various other things.
It is preferred in the water treatment industry because of the convenience of storage, transport, and use; cost-effectiveness and non-toxicity to humans and animals. Additionally, it is an effective microbicide, especially against waterborne pathogens. Also, its cost-effectiveness and non-toxicity to humans and animals further contribute to its popularity in the water treatment industry. The disinfecting properties of hypochlorous acid offer novel opportunities for its use in the water treatment sector.
The report on the global hypochlorous acid market covers segments such as type, application, end-user and region. Based on application, the oxidizing agent segment is dominating as the use of household bleach has been growing since the last few years, because of rising concerns over infectious diseases.
The textile industry segment expected to grow at the highest XX% CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the use of hypochlorous acid as an oxidizing agent and a bleaching agent in this industry. Sodium hypochlorite finds wide application as a bleaching agent in the textile industry in various emerging economies. The water treatment industry is also witnessing steady growth with a growing demand for clean water, globally.
Hypochlorous Acid Market
The report offers a brief analysis of the major regions in the market, namely, APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America is prominent the market in the hypochlorous acid market during the forecast period, followed by the APAC. The presence of prominent manufacturers and distributors contributes to market growth in North America.
Government regulations regarding the use of sanitizers in many industries are also expected to positively influence market growth in the region. Such as, the U.S. Food and drug administration has implemented a regulation that governs the use of effective sanitizers in the food industry to kill bacteria and other microorganisms, especially on food contact surfaces.
In 2018, URGO Medical, a leading player in wound care products, entered into an asset acquiring agreement with REALM Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company based in the U.S. REALM Therapeutics engages in research activities to discover new hypochlorous acid-based treatments for atopic dermatitis and allergic conjunctivitis. This acquisition is estimated to help URGO Medical become the leading player in advanced wound care business across the globe.
The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Global Hypochlorous Acid Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment shortly to the emerging segment in the Global Hypochlorous Acid Market.
Scope of the Global Hypochlorous Acid Market
Global Hypochlorous Acid Market, By Type
• Sodium Hypochlorite
• Calcium Hypochlorite
• Others
Global Hypochlorous Acid Market, By Application
• Sanitizing Agent
• Disinfecting
• Oxidizing Agent
• Others
Global Hypochlorous Acid Market, By End User
• Water Treatment Industry
• Textile Industry
• Others
Global Hypochlorous Acid Market, By Region
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa
• South America
Key players operating in the Global Hypochlorous Acid Market
• INOVYN
• Olin Chlor Alkali
• Akzo Nobel
• OxyChem
• Arkema
• BASF
• Kuehne Company
• Lonza
• AGC Chemicals
• Surpass Chemical Company
• Axiall
• Clorox
• Hasa
• Chongqing Tianyuan Chemical
• Tianjin Ruifuxin Chemical
• Tosoh
• Hangzhou ElectroChemical Group
• Hill Brothers
• JCI Jones Chemicals
• Cydsa
• Mexichem
• IXOM
• Aditya Birla
