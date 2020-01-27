Global Ultracapacitors Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026)

Global Ultracapacitors Market was valued US$ XX Mn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2026 at a CAGR of XX % during the forecast period.

Fast electrification in vehicles and increase in demand for ultracapacitors in hybrid powertrain systems and regenerative braking are the main factors driving the global ultracapacitors market. On the other hand, high production cost is a major challenge for the market players. Use of ultracapacitors in electric turbocharger would produce new business opportunities for the market in the near future.

The energy segment is expected to grow at a CAGR exceeding 20% over the period of 2018 to 2026. Utilization of energy storing technology in ultracapacitors delivers a considerable amount of energy at high power. This makes these modules appropriate for supplying high power in multi-functional devices. In addition, the advances in material science and electronics sector have enabled new developments in the energy storage field.

The above 100 volts segment is estimated to grow at a CAGR beyond 30% because of the ability of these modules to operate with a temperature range up to 65 degrees Celsius, which makes them suitable for use in emerging application areas including wind turbine pitch control, small UPS systems, and small industrial systems.

The use of regenerative braking systems is expected to drive the adoption of ultracapacitors in automobiles during the forecast period. Ultracapacitors are set to play animportant role in future vehicles, to absorb kinetic energy from the vehicle while using it for propulsion later. The demand for ultracapacitors is estimated to increase further as more prominent automobile companies start adopting this technology.

Asia Pacific ultracapacitor market accounted for over 30% of the overall revenue share in 2015, which may increase over the next years. Increased penetration of consumer electronics is estimated to drive regional demand over the forecast period.

This report aims to provide a bird’s eye-view of the entire Ultracapacitors market with comprehensive market segmentations, combined with the qualitative analysis of the various classifications done on the basis of type, products, application, and geography. The market has been estimated and forecasted till 2026 to provide a glimpse into its growth prospects and potential.

This report emphases on ultracapacitors volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global viewpoint, this report denotes overall ultracapacitors market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe etc.

At company level, this report concentrate on the manufacture capacity, ex-factory price, and revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments by type, products, application, and region and, project the global market size. The report also provides a clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Ultracapacitors market. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders in arranging the efforts and investment in the near future to a particular market segment.

Scope of Global Ultracapacitors Market

Global Ultracapacitors Market, By Power Type

• Less than 10 volts

• 10 volts to 25 volts Modules

• 25 volts to 50 volts Modules

• 50 volts to 100 volts Modules

• Above 100 volts Modules

Global Ultracapacitors Market, By Application

• Electronics

• Energy

• Automotive

• Industrial

Global Ultracapacitors Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Ultracapacitors Market

• Cap-XX

• IoxusInc

• LS Mtron

• Maxwell Technologies Inc

• Nec-Tokin

• Nesscap Co Ltd

• Nippon Chemi-Con Corporation

• Panasonic Corporation

• Supreme Power Solutions Co Ltd

• Vinatech Co Ltd

• Yunasko.

