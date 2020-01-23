Global Unicompartmental Knee Prostheses Market Research 2019 by – Aesculap, Arthrex, Arthro Surface

Global Hospital Operating Room (OR) Products and Solutions Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 32,079.05 million to an estimated value of USD 53,050.82 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.49% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Rising demand for hybrid operating room is the major factor for the growth of this market.

The hospital operating room (OR) products and solutions market research report is a meaningful examination of current situation of the market and future estimations which thinks about a few market elements. The report acknowledgment is fundamental for the business development as it assists with the better basic leadership, upgrading income age, organizing market objectives and results in gainful business. It makes simple for healthcare industry to envision what is now accessible in the market, what advertise foresees, the competitive scenario, and what ought to be done to outperform the contender. The hospital operating room (OR) products and solutions report helps to spare significant time as well as adds believability to the work that has been done to develop the business.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global hospital operating room (OR) products and solutions market are Stryker, Hill-Rom Services Inc., SKYTRON, STERIS plc., Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Getinge AB, GENERAL HEALTHCARE COMPANY, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Smiths Medical, Inc., Mizuho OSI, STORZ MEDICAL AG, BD, DXC Technology Company, Allscripts, Omnicell, Inc., NEXUS AG, Surgical Information Systems, Olympus Corporation.

Market Drivers

Increasing ageing population is driving the growth of this market

Rising cases of chronic disease is another factor driving the growth of this market

Market Restraints

High cost the operating room instruments is restraining the growth of this market

Excessive competition among manufacturer is another factor restraining the growth.

Segmentation: Global Hospital Operating Room (OR) Products and Solutions Market

By Product Type

Anesthesia and Respiratory Device

Anesthesia Systems

Patient Warmers

Ventilators

Patient Monitoring

Surgical Imaging Displays

Movable Imaging Displays

Vital Signs Monitoring Devices

Surgical Equipment

Electrical Surgical Units

Handheld Surgical Instruments

Operating Tables

Operating Room Lights

Surgical Booms

Others

Microscopes

Endoscopes

Operating Room Integration Systems

By End-Users

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2018, Olympus announced the launch of their new EasySuite 4K which is a new generation OR integration system. It is specially designed to help the clinicians so that they can connect easily with the endemic and impervious visual insights. This new solution has ability to capture and view image across the care and will help the clinicians to improve their productivity and will also enhance patient’s experience.

In April 2017, Cardinal Health announced that they are going to acquire Medtronic’s medical supplies business. This acquisition will help the company to get access to the Medtronic’s products in the patients care, nutrient insufficiency and deep vein thrombosis categories. This will also help the company to expand their portfolio in operating room and will help them to provide better facilities to their patients.

Competitive Analysis:

Global hospital operating room (OR) products and solutions market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of hospital operating room (OR) products and solutions market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Reasons to Purchase this Report

Current and future of global hospital operating room (OR) products and solutions market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

