Global Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market-Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Fiber Type, Resin End-User, and Region.

Global Unidirectional Tapes Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 548.74 Bn by 2026, at CAGR of xx % during forecast period.

The UD tapes market is segmented by fiber type as Glass Fiber UD Tapes, Carbon Fiber UD Tapes, and Other UD Tapes. The UD tapes can be manufactured using various thermoplastics according to customer requirements. A unidirectional carbon fiber tape is supported to the unidirectional tape that consists of several thousand parallel carbon fibers lightly bound together. The unidirectional tape’s mechanical properties can be tuned by selecting the suitable number of fibers and the carbon type: high modulus or high strength.

The basic fiber types are glass fiber and carbon fiber. In glass fiber is a low-cost possibility and offers outstanding price-performance ratio to most of the end-use industries containing aerospace & defense, automotive, and sporting goods. Also, glass fiber UD tapes deal with excellent corrosion resistance and are easy to process. The carbon fiber UD tape, a relatively small segment, is likely to exhibit the highest growth during the same period, driven by increasing demand for lightweight materials in aerospace & defense and automotive industries. Carbon fiber is lighter in weight as matched to other fibers including glass fiber as well as competing metals including aluminum and steel. Carbon fiber UD tape is purchase traction in the aerospace & defense and sporting goods industries.

Based on the Resin segments the market is segmented by Thermoset Unidirectional Tapes and Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tapes. Thermoset Unidirectional Tapes is segmented by Epoxy and Other Thermoset Unidirectional Tapes. Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tapes is segmented into Polyamide, Polyether Ether Ketone (PEEK) and Other Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes).

Unidirectional tapes are used in different end-users in industries, such as aerospace & defense, automotive, construction, and sports & leisure. The growth of the UD tapes market in the aerospace & defense industry is driven by the need for fuel-efficient and technically advanced aircraft. Unidirectional tapes have developed strength-to-weight capability than other old-style aerospace materials. These tapes are used in both primary and secondary structures in aircraft. UD tapes are used in aircraft seat structures as they help reduce the weight of aircraft seats by 30% with the traditional aluminum frame seats. These factors are expected to drive the demand for unidirectional tapes in the aerospace & defense end-use industry during the calculation period.

North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the unidirectional tapes market in 2018, in terms of both volume and value. The market in this region is also projected to register the highest CAGR between 2018 and 2023, in terms of value. The North America unidirectional tapes market is driven by high financial growth and heavy investments in the aerospace & defense industry. Increasing demand for lightweight, fuel-efficient, and technologically advanced aircraft is expected to drive the request for unidirectional tapes in North America. Major factors driving the growth of the North America Unidirectional tapes market include in the height demand for Unidirectional tapes in the US and Canada. This is due to the growing demand for UD tapes in commercial customer aircraft.

The objective of the report is to present a complete calculation of the global unidirectional tapes (UD tapes) market and contains thoughtful insights, historical data, facts, industry-validated market data and plans with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding global unidirectional tapes (UD tapes) market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. The additional, report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by-product, financial position, price, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment shortly to the emerging segment in global unidirectional tapes (UD tapes) market.

Scope of the Global Unidirectional Tapes Market

Global Unidirectional Tapes Market, By Fiber Type

• Glass Fiber UD Tapes

• Carbon Fiber UD Tapes

• Other UD Tapes

Global Unidirectional Tapes Market, By Resin

• Thermoplastic

• Thermoset

Global Unidirectional Tapes Market, By End-User

• Aerospace & Defense

• Automotive

• Sports & Leisure

• Construction

• Other End users

Global Unidirectional Tapes Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Unidirectional Tapes Market

• Royal TenCate N.V.

• Cytec Solvay Group

• SABIC (Saudi Arabia) Teijin Ltd.

• Hexcel Corporation

• Evonik industries

• SGL Group

• Celanese Corporation

• Teijin Limited

• BASF

• Hexcel Corporation

• Oxeon AB

• TCR Composites

• Barrday

• Cristex

• Sigmatex

• Axiom Materials

• PRF Composite Materials

• Eurocarbon

