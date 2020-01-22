Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market Report 2020, by Enterprise Size, Solution and Services, Applications, Technologies, Opportunities, Growth, Revenue and Forecast 2025

Unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) also sometimes referred as drones are used as aircraft systems without a human pilot aboard. They are often employed in missions which are dangerous for manned aircraft.

Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle(UAV) market is mainly driven by increasing demand for UAVs in commercial applications and enhanced capabilities of UAVs to fight terrorism. However, regulatory policies & procedural issues acts as a major restraint for the global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle(UAV) market.

North America led to the largest market share in the Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) market due to increased application in military, home-security and commercial areas. Furthermore, Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest growth rate owing to the growing trend of globalization & automation and instability due to internal political tensions.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2499266

The Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) market was valued at 11700 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 31700 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 13.3% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV).

This report presents the worldwide Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

DJI Innovations

AeroVironment

Cybaero

Parrot

Israel Aerospace Industries

Airbus Group

Microdrones

Boeing

Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Breakdown Data by Type

Small UAV

Tactical UAV

Strategic UAV

Special Purpose UAV

Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Breakdown Data by Application

Military

Civil & Commercial

Homeland Security

Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

Other Regions

Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) status and future forecast?involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) :

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-unmanned-aerial-vehicle-uav-market-insights-forecast-to-2025

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Study Coverage

1.1 Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Small UAV

1.4.3 Tactical UAV

1.4.4 Strategic UAV

1.4.5 Special Purpose UAV

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Military

1.5.3 Civil & Commercial

1.5.4 Homeland Security

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

2.1 Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market Size

2.1.1 Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Production 2014-2025

2.2 Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Manufacturers

2.3.2.1 Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

2.3.2.2 Manufacturers Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Product Offered

2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market

2.4 Key Trends for Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Markets & Products

Chapter Three: Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.3 Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Production by Regions

4.1 Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Production by Regions

4.1.1 Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Production Market Share by Regions

4.1.2 Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Revenue Market Share by Regions

4.2 United States

4.2.1 United States Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Production

4.2.2 United States Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Revenue

4.2.3 Key Players in United States

4.2.4 United States Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Import & Export

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Production

4.3.2 Europe Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Revenue

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Import & Export

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Production

4.4.2 China Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Revenue

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Import & Export

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Production

4.5.2 Japan Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Revenue

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Import & Export

4.6 South Korea

4.6.1 South Korea Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Production

4.6.2 South Korea Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Revenue

4.6.3 Key Players in South Korea

4.6.4 South Korea Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Import & Export

4.7 Other Regions

4.7.1 Taiwan

4.7.2 India

4.7.3 Southeast Asia

Chapter Five: Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Consumption by Regions

5.1 Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Consumption by Regions

5.1.1 Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Consumption by Regions

5.1.2 Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Consumption Market Share by Regions

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 United States

5.2.4 Canada

5.2.5 Mexico

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 UK

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Consumption by Countries

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Indonesia

5.4.9 Thailand

5.4.10 Malaysia

5.4.11 Philippines

5.4.12 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Brazil

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 GCC Countries

5.6.4 Egypt

5.6.5 South Africa

Chapter Six: Market Size by Type

6.1 Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Production by Type

6.2 Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Revenue by Type

6.3 Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Price by Type

Chapter Seven: Market Size by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Breakdown Dada by Application

7.2.1 Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Consumption by Application

7.2.2 Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

Chapter Eight: Manufacturers Profiles

8.1 DJI Innovations

8.1.1 DJI Innovations Company Details

8.1.2 Company Overview

8.1.3 DJI Innovations Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.1.4 DJI Innovations Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Product Description

8.1.5 DJI Innovations Recent Development

8.2 AeroVironment

8.2.1 AeroVironment Company Details

8.2.2 Company Overview

8.2.3 AeroVironment Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.2.4 AeroVironment Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Product Description

8.2.5 AeroVironment Recent Development

8.3 Cybaero

8.3.1 Cybaero Company Details

8.3.2 Company Overview

8.3.3 Cybaero Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.3.4 Cybaero Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Product Description

8.3.5 Cybaero Recent Development

8.4 Parrot

8.4.1 Parrot Company Details

8.4.2 Company Overview

8.4.3 Parrot Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.4.4 Parrot Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Product Description

8.4.5 Parrot Recent Development

8.5 Israel Aerospace Industries

8.5.1 Israel Aerospace Industries Company Details

8.5.2 Company Overview

8.5.3 Israel Aerospace Industries Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.5.4 Israel Aerospace Industries Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Product Description

8.5.5 Israel Aerospace Industries Recent Development

8.6 Airbus Group

8.6.1 Airbus Group Company Details

8.6.2 Company Overview

8.6.3 Airbus Group Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.6.4 Airbus Group Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Product Description

8.6.5 Airbus Group Recent Development

8.7 Microdrones

8.7.1 Microdrones Company Details

8.7.2 Company Overview

8.7.3 Microdrones Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.7.4 Microdrones Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Product Description

8.7.5 Microdrones Recent Development

8.8 Boeing

8.8.1 Boeing Company Details

8.8.2 Company Overview

8.8.3 Boeing Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.8.4 Boeing Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Product Description

8.8.5 Boeing Recent Development

Chapter Nine: Production Forecasts

9.1 Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Production and Revenue Forecast

9.1.1 Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Production Forecast 2019-2025

9.1.2 Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Revenue Forecast 2019-2025

9.2 Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Production and Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.1 Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.2 Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Key Producers Forecast

9.3.1 United States

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.4 Forecast by Type

9.4.1 Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Production Forecast by Type

9.4.2 Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Revenue Forecast by Type

Chapter Ten: Consumption Forecast

10.1 Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Consumption Forecast by Application

10.2 Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Consumption Forecast by Regions

10.3 North America Market Consumption Forecast

10.3.1 North America Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Consumption Forecast by Regions 2019-2025

10.3.2 United States

10.3.3 Canada

10.3.4 Mexico

10.4 Europe Market Consumption Forecast

10.4.1 Europe Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Consumption Forecast by Regions 2019-2025

10.4.2 Germany

10.4.3 France

10.4.4 UK

10.4.5 Italy

10.4.6 Russia

10.5 Asia Pacific Market Consumption Forecast

10.5.1 Asia Pacific Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Consumption Forecast by Regions 2019-2025

10.5.2 China

10.5.3 Japan

10.5.4 South Korea

10.5.5 India

10.5.6 Australia

10.5.7 Indonesia

10.5.8 Thailand

10.5.9 Malaysia

10.5.10 Philippines

10.5.11 Vietnam

10.6 Central & South America Market Consumption Forecast

10.6.1 Central & South America Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Consumption Forecast by Regions 2019-2025

10.6.2 Brazil

10.7 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption Forecast

10.7.1 Middle East and Africa Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Consumption Forecast by Regions 2019-2025

10.7.2 GCC Countries

10.7.3 Egypt

10.7.4 South Africa

Chapter Eleven: Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Sales Channels

11.2.2 Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Distributors

11.3 Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Customers

Chapter Twelve: Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Market Risks/Restraints

Chapter Thirteen: Key Findings in the Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Study

Chapter Fourteen: Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/2499266

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155