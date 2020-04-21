MARKET REPORT
Global Vacuum Heat Treatment Market 2019 – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Strategies and Forecast to 2025
Advanced report on ‘Vacuum Heat Treatment Market’ Added by Upmarketresearch.com, offers details on current and future growth trends pertaining to the business besides information on myriad regions across the geographical landscape of the ‘ Vacuum Heat Treatment market’. The report also expands on comprehensive details regarding the supply and demand analysis, participation by major industry players and market share growth statistics of the business sphere.
Download Free Sample Copy of Vacuum Heat Treatment Market Report: https://www.upmarketresearch.com/home/requested_sample/75264
This research report on Vacuum Heat Treatment Market entails an exhaustive analysis of this business space, along with a succinct overview of its various market segments. The study sums up the market scenario offering a basic overview of the Vacuum Heat Treatment market with respect to its present position and the industry size, based on revenue and volume. The research also highlights important insights pertaining to the regional ambit of the market as well as the key organizations with an authoritative status in the Vacuum Heat Treatment market.
Elucidating the top pointers from the Vacuum Heat Treatment market report:
A detailed scrutiny of the regional terrain of the Vacuum Heat Treatment market:
– The study broadly exemplifies, the regional hierarchy of this market, while categorizing the same into United States, China, Europe, Japan, Southeast Asia & India.
– The research report documents data concerning the market share held by each nation, along with potential growth prospects based on the geographical analysis.
– The study anticipates the growth rate which each regional segment would cover over the estimated timeframe.
To Gain Full Access with Complete ToC of The Report, Visit https://www.upmarketresearch.com/buy/vacuum-heat-treatment-market
Uncovering the competitive outlook of the Vacuum Heat Treatment market:
– The comprehensive Vacuum Heat Treatment market study embraces a mutinously developed competitive examination of this business space. According to the study:
Amg Advanced Metallurgical
Ecm Technologies
Ipsen
Seco
Abbott Vascular
Abiomed
Atricure
Biosensors International
Biotronik
Bioventrix
C. R. Bard
– Data pertaining to production facilities owned by market majors, industry share, and the regions served are appropriately detailed in the study.
– The research integrates data regarding the producer’s product range, top product applications, and product specifications.
Gross margins and pricing models of key market contenders are also depicted in the report.
Ask for Discount on Vacuum Heat Treatment Market Report at: https://www.upmarketresearch.com/home/request_for_discount/75264
Other takeaways from the report that will impact the remuneration scale of the Vacuum Heat Treatment market:
– The Vacuum Heat Treatment market study appraises the product spectrum of this vertical with all-embracing details. Based on the report, the Vacuum Heat Treatment market, in terms of product terrain, is classified into
ADL Vacuum Technologies
ECM Technologies
– Insights about the market share captured based on each product type segment, profit valuation, and production growth data is also contained within the report.
– The study covers an elaborate analysis of the market’s application landscape that has been widely fragmented into:
Aerospace
Automotive
Industrial
Commercial
– Insights about each application’s market share, product demand predictions based on each application, and the application wise growth rate during the forthcoming years, have been included in the Vacuum Heat Treatment market report.
– Other key facts tackling aspects like the market concentration rate and raw material processing rate are illustrated in the report.
– The report evaluates the market’s recent price trends and the projects growth prospects for the industry.
– A precise summary of tendencies in marketing approach, market positioning, and marketing channel development is discussed in the report.
– The study also unveils data with regards to the producers and distributors, downstream buyers, and manufacturing cost structure of the Vacuum Heat Treatment market.
Customize Report and Inquiry for The Vacuum Heat Treatment Market Report: https://www.upmarketresearch.com/home/enquiry_before_buying/75264
Some of the Major Highlights of TOC covers:
Executive Summary
– Global Vacuum Heat Treatment Production Growth Rate Comparison by Types (2014-2025)
– Global Vacuum Heat Treatment Consumption Comparison by Applications (2014-2025)
– Global Vacuum Heat Treatment Revenue (2014-2025)
– Global Vacuum Heat Treatment Production (2014-2025)
– North America Vacuum Heat Treatment Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
– Europe Vacuum Heat Treatment Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
– China Vacuum Heat Treatment Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
– Japan Vacuum Heat Treatment Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
– Southeast Asia Vacuum Heat Treatment Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
– India Vacuum Heat Treatment Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis
– Raw Material and Suppliers
– Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Vacuum Heat Treatment
– Manufacturing Process Analysis of Vacuum Heat Treatment
– Industry Chain Structure of Vacuum Heat Treatment
Development and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of Vacuum Heat Treatment
– Capacity and Commercial Production Date
– Global Vacuum Heat Treatment Manufacturing Plants Distribution
– Major Manufacturers Technology Source and Market Position of Vacuum Heat Treatment
– Recent Development and Expansion Plans
Key Figures of Major Manufacturers
– Vacuum Heat Treatment Production and Capacity Analysis
– Vacuum Heat Treatment Revenue Analysis
– Vacuum Heat Treatment Price Analysis
– Market Concentration Degree
About UpMarketResearch:
Up Market Research (https://www.upmarketresearch.com) is a leading distributor of market research report with more than 800+ global clients. As a market research company, we take pride in equipping our clients with insights and data that holds the power to truly make a difference to their business. Our mission is singular and well-defined – we want to help our clients envisage their business environment so that they are able to make informed, strategic and therefore successful decisions for themselves.
Contact Info –
UpMarketResearch
Name – Alex Mathews
Email – [email protected]
Website –https://www.upmarketresearch.com
Address – 500 East E Street, Ontario, CA 91764, United States.
Latest posts by Alex (see all)
- Global Vacuum Insulated Piping(VIP) Market – How the Market has witnessed Substantial Growth in recent years? - April 21, 2020
- Vacuum Packaging Equipment Market Executive Summary, Introduction, Sizing, Analysis and Forecast To 2025 - April 21, 2020
- Vacuum Packaging Market Global Production, Growth, Share, Demand and Applications Forecast to 2025 - April 21, 2020
MARKET REPORT
Clickstream Analytics Market Development Analysis and Research Report 2019 to 2026
The Clickstream Analytics Market recently Published Global Market research study with more than 100 industry informative desk and Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed TOC on Clickstream Analytics Market.
Clickstream Analytics market report is a valuable source of data for business strategists. It provides the Clickstream Analytics overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This market study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope and application of this report.
The Clickstream Analytics Market was valued at USD 947.65 million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 2157.90 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 14.7% over the forecast period 2020- 2026
Top Companies in the Global Clickstream Analytics Market:
Adobe Systems (US), AT Internet (US), Google (US), IBM Corporation (US), Microsoft Corporation (US), Oracle Corporation (US), SAP SE (Germany), Connexity (US), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (US), Jumpshot (US), Splunk (US), Talend (US), Verto Analytics (Finland), Webtrends Corporation (US), Vlocity, Inc (US)….
Click Here to Get Free Sample PDF Copy of Latest Research on Clickstream Analytics Market 2019 Before Purchase:
https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/07171362134/global-clickstream-analytics-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025/inquiry?Mode=95
The Clickstream Analytics market can be divided based on product types and It’s sub-type, major applications and Third-Party usage area, and important regions.
This report segments the global Clickstream Analytics Market on the basis of Types are:
Software
Services
On The basis Of Application, the Global Clickstream Analytics Market is
Click path optimization
Website/application optimization
Customer analysis
Basket analysis and personalization
Traffic analysis
Others
(Exclusive Offer: Flat 30% discount on this report)
Inquire for Discount:
https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/07171362134/global-clickstream-analytics-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025/discount?Mode=95
Regions Are covered By Clickstream Analytics Market Report 2019 to 2025:
North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, North America (USA, Canada, and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia).
There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Clickstream Analytics market.
Chapter 1, to describe Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;
Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Clickstream Analytics, with sales, revenue, and price of Clickstream Analytics, in 2019 to 2025;
Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2019 to 2025;
Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Clickstream Analytics, for each region, from 2019 to 2025;
Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;
Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2019 to 2025;
Chapter 12, market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2025;
Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.
The report has 150 tables and figures browse the report description and TOC:
https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/07171362134/global-clickstream-analytics-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025?mode=95
We Also Offer Customization on report based on specific client Requirement
Free country Level analysis for any 5 countries of your choice.
Free Competitive analysis of any 5 key market players.
Free 40 analyst hours to cover any other data point.
About Us:
Market Insights Reports is an online market research reports library of 500,000+ in-depth studies of over 5000 micro markets. Market Insights Reports offers research studies on agriculture, energy and power, chemicals, environment, medical devices, healthcare, food and beverages, water, advanced materials and much more.
Contact Us:
Irfan Tamboli (Sales Manager) – Market Insights Reports
Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687
[email protected] , [email protected]
Latest posts by Alex (see all)
- Global Vacuum Insulated Piping(VIP) Market – How the Market has witnessed Substantial Growth in recent years? - April 21, 2020
- Vacuum Packaging Equipment Market Executive Summary, Introduction, Sizing, Analysis and Forecast To 2025 - April 21, 2020
- Vacuum Packaging Market Global Production, Growth, Share, Demand and Applications Forecast to 2025 - April 21, 2020
MARKET REPORT
Global Vacuum Insulated Piping(VIP) Market – How the Market has witnessed Substantial Growth in recent years?
Global Vacuum Insulated Piping(VIP) Market research report gives a comprehensive outlook of the markets 2019-2025 and offers an in-depth summary of the current market status, historic, and expected way forward for the Vacuum Insulated Piping(VIP) market. Additionally, to this, the report provides data on the restraints negatively impacting the market’s growth. The report includes valuable information to assist new entrants, as well as established players, to understand the prevailing trends in the Market.
Download Free Sample Copy of Vacuum Insulated Piping(VIP) Market Report: https://www.upmarketresearch.com/home/requested_sample/75265
Key Objectives of Vacuum Insulated Piping(VIP) Market Report:
– Study of the annual revenues and market developments of the major players that supply Vacuum Insulated Piping(VIP)
– Analysis of the demand for Vacuum Insulated Piping(VIP) by component
– Assessment of future trends and growth of architecture in the Vacuum Insulated Piping(VIP) market
– Assessment of the Vacuum Insulated Piping(VIP) market with respect to the type of application
– Study of the market trends in various regions and countries, by component, of the Vacuum Insulated Piping(VIP) market
– Study of contracts and developments related to the Vacuum Insulated Piping(VIP) market by key players across different regions
– Finalization of overall market sizes by triangulating the supply-side data, which includes product developments, supply chain, and annual revenues of companies supplying Vacuum Insulated Piping(VIP) across the globe
Major Players included in this report are as follows –
Piping Technology
Demaco
Chart Industries
Aet
Phpk Technologies
Cryofab
Kingspan
Preinsulatedpipe
Cryoworks
Aluminum Vacuum Piping Systems
Flexonics
Chart Industries
Cryoworld
Acme Cryogenics
Vacuum Insulated Piping(VIP) Market can be segmented into Product Types as –
0.5″ Tube Process Line * 2″ Pipe Vacuum Jacket
1″ Pipe Process Line * 3″ Pipe Vacuum Jacket
2″ Pipe Process Line * 4″ Pipe Vacuum Jacket
3″ Pipe Process Line * 5″ Pipe Vacuum Jacket
To Purchase This Report with Complete ToC, Visit https://www.upmarketresearch.com/buy/vacuum-insulated-piping-market
Vacuum Insulated Piping(VIP) Market can be segmented into Applications as –
Cryogenics
Industrial
Supply Industries
Others
Vacuum Insulated Piping(VIP) Market: Regional analysis includes:
Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)
Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)
North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada.)
South America (Brazil etc.)
The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)
Target Audience:
– Vacuum Insulated Piping(VIP) Equipment Manufacturers
– Traders, Importers, and Exporters
– Raw Material Suppliers and Distributors
– Research and Consulting Firms
– Government and Research Organizations
– Associations and Industry Bodies
Stakeholders, marketing executives and business owners planning to refer a market research report can use this study to design their offerings and understand how competitors attract their potential customers and manage their supply and distribution channels. When tracking the trends researchers have made a conscious effort to analyze and interpret the consumer behavior. Besides, the research helps product owners to understand the changes in culture, target market as well as brands so they can draw the attention of the potential customers more effectively.
Customize Report and Inquiry for The Vacuum Insulated Piping(VIP) Market Report: https://www.upmarketresearch.com/home/enquiry_before_buying/75265
Report structure:
In the recently published report, UpMarketResearch.com has provided a unique insight into the Vacuum Insulated Piping(VIP) Industry over the forecasted period. The report has covered the significant aspects which are contributing to the growth of the global Vacuum Insulated Piping(VIP) market. The primary objective of this report is to highlight the various key market dynamics listed as drivers, trends, and restraints.
These market dynamics have the potential to impact the global Vacuum Insulated Piping(VIP) market. This report has provided the detailed information to the audience about the way Vacuum Insulated Piping(VIP) industry has been heading since past few months and how it is going to take a shape in the years to come.
Upmarketresearch has offered a comprehensive analysis of the Vacuum Insulated Piping(VIP) industry. The report has provided crucial information about the elements that are impacting and driving the sales of the Vacuum Insulated Piping(VIP) market. The section of competitive landscape keeps utmost importance in the reports published by Upmarketresearch. Competitive landscape section consists of key market players functioning in the worldwide industry of Vacuum Insulated Piping(VIP).
The report has also analyzed the changing trends in the industry. Several macroeconomic factors such as Gross domestic product (GDP) and the increasing inflation rate is expected to affect directly or indirectly in the development of the Vacuum Insulated Piping(VIP) market.
Table of Contents
1 Industry Overview of Vacuum Insulated Piping(VIP)
2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis
3 Development and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of Vacuum Insulated Piping(VIP)
4 Key Figures of Major Manufacturers
5 Vacuum Insulated Piping(VIP) Regional Market Analysis
6 Vacuum Insulated Piping(VIP) Segment Market Analysis (by Type)
7 Vacuum Insulated Piping(VIP) Segment Market Analysis (by Application)
8 Vacuum Insulated Piping(VIP) Major Manufacturers Analysis
9 Development Trend of Analysis of Vacuum Insulated Piping(VIP) Market
10 Marketing Channel
11 Market Dynamics
12 Conclusion
13 Appendix
Ask for Discount on Vacuum Insulated Piping(VIP) Market Report at: https://www.upmarketresearch.com/home/request_for_discount/75265
About UpMarketResearch:
Up Market Research (https://www.upmarketresearch.com) is a leading distributor of market research report with more than 800+ global clients. As a market research company, we take pride in equipping our clients with insights and data that holds the power to truly make a difference to their business. Our mission is singular and well-defined – we want to help our clients envisage their business environment so that they are able to make informed, strategic and therefore successful decisions for themselves.
Contact Info –
UpMarketResearch
Name – Alex Mathews
Email – [email protected]
Website – https://www.upmarketresearch.com
Address – 500 East E Street, Ontario, CA 91764, United States.
Latest posts by Alex (see all)
- Global Vacuum Insulated Piping(VIP) Market – How the Market has witnessed Substantial Growth in recent years? - April 21, 2020
- Vacuum Packaging Equipment Market Executive Summary, Introduction, Sizing, Analysis and Forecast To 2025 - April 21, 2020
- Vacuum Packaging Market Global Production, Growth, Share, Demand and Applications Forecast to 2025 - April 21, 2020
MARKET REPORT
Vacuum Packaging Equipment Market Executive Summary, Introduction, Sizing, Analysis and Forecast To 2025
A report on ‘Vacuum Packaging Equipment Market’ Added by Upmarketresearch.com, features the recent and upcoming growth trends of this business in addition to accurate details related to the myriad geographies that comprise the regional spectrum of the Vacuum Packaging Equipment market. Furthermore, the report elucidates complex details about the supply-demand analysis, industry share, growth statistics and participation of major players in the Vacuum Packaging Equipment market.
Request a sample Report of Vacuum Packaging Equipment Market at: https://www.upmarketresearch.com/home/requested_sample/75270
Description
The latest document on the Vacuum Packaging Equipment Market has the inclusion of a comprehensive analysis of this industry alongside the detailed segmentation of this vertical. As per the report, the Vacuum Packaging Equipment market is projected to accrue significant returns over the estimated period, while recording a remarkable growth rate y-o-y over the forthcoming years.
The research study concisely dissects the Vacuum Packaging Equipment market and unearths valuable estimations pertaining to the profit projections, market size, sales capacity, and numerous other crucial parameters. Also, the Vacuum Packaging Equipment market document appraises the industry fragments as well as the driving factors impacting the remuneration scale of this industry.
Elaborating on the Vacuum Packaging Equipment market with respect to the geographical landscape:
The research report contains a rather widespread analysis of the topographical landscape of the Vacuum Packaging Equipment market, which is apparently classified into the regions North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America & Middle East and Africa, and encompasses several parameters pertaining to the regional contribution.
Pivotal insights about the sales generated by each zone as well as the registered market share have been mentioned in the research document.
The revenues and growth rate that each region will record over the projected duration are also detailed in the report.
Ask for Discount on Vacuum Packaging Equipment Market Report at: https://www.upmarketresearch.com/home/request_for_discount/75270
A brief outline of the major takeaways of Vacuum Packaging Equipment market report has been enlisted below:
A thorough overview of the competitive backdrop of the Vacuum Packaging Equipment market that encompasses leading firms such as
Amcor
Bemis
Berry Plastics
Sealed Air
Coveris Holdings
Cvp Systems
Linpac Packaging
Multisorb Technologies
Ulma Packaging
Orics Industries
are elaborated in the study.
– A concise synopsis of all the manufacturers, product developed, and product application scopes has been included.
– The report endorses information about the organizations on the basis of the position they hold in the industry as well as the sales accrued by the manufacturers.
– Also included in the report are the firm’s gross margins and price models.
– The Vacuum Packaging Equipment market’s product spectrum covers types
Thermoformers
External Vacuum Sealers
Tray Sealing Machines
Others
Information about these products has been mentioned in the study
– the report states the market share that these products will accrue in the industry over the forecast period.
– The study reports the sales registered by the products as well as the revenues earned over the foreseeable duration.
– The research highlights the application landscape of Vacuum Packaging Equipment market that includes applications such as
Food & Beverage
Pharmaceuticals
Industrial Goods
Consumer Goods
Others
The report enlists the market share accrued by the application segment.
– The revenues accumulated by these applications as well as the sales projections for the projected timeframe are also included in the report.
– The study also deals with important factors like the competition patterns and market concentration rate.
– Comprehensive information pertaining to the sales channels like direct and indirect marketing opted for by producers for promoting their products is given in the report.
– The evaluation of the Vacuum Packaging Equipment market claims that this industry is anticipated to depict substantial revenue over the projected timeframe. The report includes supplementary data with respect to the market dynamics such as the potential growth opportunities, challenges present in this vertical, and the factors affecting the business sphere.
To purchase this report, Visit: https://www.upmarketresearch.com/buy/vacuum-packaging-equipment-market
Some of the Major Highlights of TOC covers:
Development Trend of Analysis of Vacuum Packaging Equipment Market
Global Vacuum Packaging Equipment Market Trend Analysis
Global Vacuum Packaging Equipment Market Size (Volume and Value) Forecast 2019-2024
Marketing Channel
Direct Marketing
Indirect Marketing
Vacuum Packaging Equipment Customers
Market Dynamics
Market Trends
Opportunities
Market Drivers
Challenges
Influence Factors
Methodology/Research Approach
Research Programs/Design
Market Size Estimation
Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
Data Source
For More Information on this report, Request Inquiry At https://www.upmarketresearch.com/home/enquiry_before_buying/75270
About UpMarketResearch:
Up Market Research (https://www.upmarketresearch.com) is a leading distributor of market research report with more than 800+ global clients. As a market research company, we take pride in equipping our clients with insights and data that holds the power to truly make a difference to their business. Our mission is singular and well-defined – we want to help our clients envisage their business environment so that they are able to make informed, strategic and therefore successful decisions for themselves.
Contact Info –
UpMarketResearch
Name – Alex Mathews
Email – [email protected]
Website – https://www.upmarketresearch.com
Address – 500 East E Street, Ontario, CA 91764, United States.
Latest posts by Alex (see all)
- Global Vacuum Insulated Piping(VIP) Market – How the Market has witnessed Substantial Growth in recent years? - April 21, 2020
- Vacuum Packaging Equipment Market Executive Summary, Introduction, Sizing, Analysis and Forecast To 2025 - April 21, 2020
- Vacuum Packaging Market Global Production, Growth, Share, Demand and Applications Forecast to 2025 - April 21, 2020
Recent Posts
- Clickstream Analytics Market Development Analysis and Research Report 2019 to 2026
- Global Vacuum Insulated Piping(VIP) Market – How the Market has witnessed Substantial Growth in recent years?
- Vacuum Packaging Equipment Market Executive Summary, Introduction, Sizing, Analysis and Forecast To 2025
- Vacuum Packaging Market Global Production, Growth, Share, Demand and Applications Forecast to 2025
- Vacuum Ovens Market 2019 Global Industry Growth Analysis, Segmentation, Size, Share, Trend, Future Demand and Leading Players Updates by Forecast to 2025
- Vacuum Lifter Market 2019 – Industry Growth, Competitive Analysis, Future Prospects And Forecast 2025
- Vacuum Interrupters Market Global Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin Forecast To 2025
- Global Vacuum Heat Treatment Market 2019 – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Strategies and Forecast to 2025
- Cellulose Acetate Butyrate (CAB) Market Research And Analysis Expert Review Forecast 2019 to 2026
- Vacuum Generator for Industrial Robots Market Analysis And Demand With Forecast Overview To 2025
Trending
-
MARKET REPORT2 days ago
New breakthrough in organoids
-
MARKET REPORT3 months ago
Smart Transportation Market Analysis Research, Industry Reports By Cisco System, Inc., Accenture, IBM, LG CNS, Indigo Group and Toshiba Corporation and others
-
MARKET REPORT2 days ago
The splitting of Bitcoin to shake markets of cryptocurrency
-
MARKET REPORT3 months ago
Smart Ticketing Market to Witness Exponential Growth by 2026 | Confidex Ltd., IAC Publishing, LLC, Oberthur Technologies, Rambus.com., Xerox Corporation., Vix Technology
-
MARKET REPORT2 days ago
Venus Parker Solar investigation makes the Second Planetary Flyby
-
MARKET REPORT3 months ago
What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Sawmill Market?
-
MARKET REPORT2 days ago
Deep brain stimulation to treat severe tinnitus: encouraging results
-
MARKET REPORT2 days ago
Children allergic to cow’s milk are smaller and lighter according to study