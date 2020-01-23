Global Vegan Cosmetics Market – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Product Type, By Distribution Channel, and Region.

Global Vegan Cosmetics Market was valued US$13.62 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % during a forecast period.

The vegan cosmetics market is segmented into product type, distribution channel, and region.

Further, global vegan cosmetics market based on product type includes skin care, hair care, cosmetics, makeup, and others. In terms of distribution channel segment, global vegan cosmetics market is classified into supermarkets, hypermarkets, convenient stores, specialty stores, and online or e-commerce.

Based on regions, the global vegan cosmetics market is divided into five main regions are America, Europe, Asia-pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa.

Global Vegan Cosmetics Market, by Product Type

Vegan products are strictly manufactured without any animal products and are not tested on animals. Vegan cosmetics do one of the most important things that is save animals lives. Vegan cosmetics are gaining popularity due to their superior properties.

In terms of distribution channel, E-commerce retail spaces is gained tremendous momentum owing to ease of product selection and easy order placing and delivery.

Based on application, the skin care segment dominated the global market due to rising skin concerns and anti-ageing pursuit are contributing to the growth of the market. The demand for makeup products is growing owing to vegan cosmetics basically use a lesser amount of ingredients that is used are from nature, they are better on sensitive skin.

The major driving factor of global vegan cosmetics product are dry skin disappears with the use of vegan skin care due to the majority of vegan products contain a lot of water, reduce the number of chemicals on your skin and keep your insides just as healthy as the outside skin. Save animal’s lives & saves the environment is one of the key factor for propelling the growth of vegan cosmetics products. Additionally, vegan cosmetics basically use a lesser amount of ingredients that is used are from nature, they are better on sensitive skin. That means in vegan cosmetics no harmful chemicals present that could not irritate your skin. Banned to use of animal products such as hair, fur, and others in few countries is poised to boost the growth of the market.

Lack of bright colours, limited to a smaller number of shades colours restricting the growth of the market.

Based on region, In North America growing vegan population is support vegan cosmetics market developing trend of veganism due to younger generation, is playing a crucial role in the development of the market in the North America region.

Key companies in global vegan cosmetics market include L’Oréal, Zuzu Luxe, Ecco Bella, Bare Blossom, Emma Jean Cosmetics, Modern Minerals Makeup, Urban Decay, Arbonne, Pacifica, Nature’s Gate, and Beauty without Cruelty, Billy Jealousy, and MuLondon Organic.

