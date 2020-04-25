Connect with us

Global Vehicle Diesel Engine Market Scenario on Trends & Growth Parameters 2020 to 2025

A recent report, Global Vehicle Diesel Engine Market 2020 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2025, added by Fior Markets provides a comprehensive take on the overall market. It estimates the size of the market by carrying out the valuation in the constrained time period. Analysts have analyzed the current trends that are likely to shape the Vehicle Diesel Engine market’s future. The major players dominating the market are studied by analyzing their revenue, their business summary, product segmentation along with the latest developments. It also offers a global perspective where it assesses market dynamics which include growth drivers, restraining factors, opportunities and trends spearheading current nature along with the future status.

The report categorizes the Vehicle Diesel Engine market size by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2025. The report also covers restrictions, difficulties, openings, trends, challenges, risks and entry barriers, share, future trends, growth rate, sales, SWOT analysis, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis in the market. Pin-Point competition analysis of the major companies in the market is offered in the report. The research report comprises the estimation of market size for value and volume, statistical forecasts, key trends, regional marketing analysis, industry’s internal & external environments. This information is broken down with manufacturing base distribution, production area, and product type.

The various contributors involved in the value chain of the product include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in this market include: Volkswagen, FIAT, BMW, Daimler, Ford, Cummins, Deutz, PSA, Renault, Toyota, Yunnei Power, Mitsubishi, Weichai, JMC, FOTON, VOLVO, Yuchai, DFAC, FAW, Quanchai, CNHTC, Great Wall Motor, etc.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into 4 Cylinder, 6 Cylinder, Above 6 Cylinder

By the end-users/application, this report covers the following segments: Passenger Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles

Elaborating On The Market With Respect To The Geographical Landscape:

The report includes a widespread analysis of the topographical landscape of the Vehicle Diesel Engine market, which is classified into the regions North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa). The report encompasses several parameters about the regional contribution. Further, vital insights about the sales generated by each zone as well as the registered market share have been covered in the research document. The revenues and growth rate that each region will register over the projected duration are also detailed in the report.

This Study Will Answer The Most Critical Questions Which Are Listed Below:

  • What is the market size of the Vehicle Diesel Engine market at the global level?
  • Which mode of distribution channel is most preferred by the manufacturers?
  • Which is the preferred age group for targeting Vehicle Diesel Engine for manufacturers?
  • What the key factors driving, inhibiting the growth of the market, and what is the degree of impact of the drivers and restraints?
  • Which is the leading region/country for the growth of the market? What is the anticipated growth rate of the leading regions during the forecast period?
  • Who are the major players operating in the global market?

Customization of the Report:
This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please connect with our sales team ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs. You can also get in touch with our executives on +1-201-465-4211 to share your research requirements.

Rigid Packaging Market By Region, Type, Application, Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast, from 2018 to 2023

Packaging is the process of enclosing or protecting finished goods or products for distribution, storage, sale, and end use. Rigid packaging is ideal for transportation across longer distances as it helps keep finished products safer for longer. It is used to package goods in different forms such as bottles, cans, ampules, aerosol containers, aluminum bottles, and jars. Rigid plastic packaging has properties such as high impact strength, high stiffness, and high barrier properties. These, in turn, have expanded the market for rigid plastic packaging in recent years. Global Rigid Packaging Market was valued at $496.72 billion in 2016. The rigid packaging market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% and is forecast to reach $729.14 billion by 2023.

Rigid packaging materials available in the market include cups, cans, bottles, corrugated cases, and boxes. On the basis of raw material, the global rigid packaging market can be segmented into metal, plastic, paper, and glass. Plastic packaging dominates the global rigid packaging market. This is because it doesn’t degrade and helps to better preserve the packaged materials. This, in turn, helps improve the shelf life of products. However, in terms of value, rigid paper packaging material is expected to witness highest CAGR in the forecast period. The food and beverage industry, the largest consumer of rigid packaging, is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. Other major end-user industries for rigid packaging industry include pharmaceutical and personal care industries.

By geography, Asia-Pacific was the most dominant region for rigid packaging market in 2016. The dominance of the Asia-Pacific region is due to the presence of large number of food & beverage and personal care product manufacturers in the region. Asia-Pacific rigid packaging market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9%. High economic growth rate and huge population in emerging markets of China and India are the major drivers for the rigid packaging market in Asia Pacific. North America and Europe are among the more mature market for rigid packaging. Major end user industries such as food & beverage and personal care have reached their peak levels which restrains the market growth in these regions.

Key Segments of the Global Rigid Packaging Market
Rigid Packaging Market – By Material Type
Plastic
Metal
Glass
Wood
Paper & Paperboard

Rigid Packaging Market – By Product Type
Boxes
Trays
Containers & Cans
Bottles & Jars
Others

Rigid Packaging Market – By Application Type
Food & Beverages
Chemical & Petrochemical Industry
Consumer Goods
Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
Other Industries

Rigid Packaging Market – By Region Type
North America
Latin America
Europe
Asia
MEA

The report also includes detailed profiles of end players such as Serioplast SpA, Greiner Packaging International, Amcor Rigid Plastics, Zhuhai Zhongfu Enterprise Co. Ltd., Graham Packaging Company Inc., Berry Plastics Corporation, Silgan Plastics Corp., Consolidated Container Co. LLC, RPC Group PLC, DS Smith, ALPLA Werke, and Linpac Group. Other key players in the global market are Nampak Plastics, Toyo Seikan Kaisha, and Southeastern Container Inc.

Protein Ingredients Market Dynamics, Trends, Opportunities, Drivers, Challenges and Influence Factors

The global protein ingredients market was worth US$ 32.5 Billion in 2018. The market is further projected to reach a value of US$ 44.9 Billion by 2024, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.5% during 2019-2024. Protein ingredients consist of amino acids which are required for maintaining the optimum protein level in the human body. These ingredients can be acquired from different sources, such as plants or animals, and help in repairing damaged cells. They also aid in regulating weight, improving physical strength, lowering muscle loss caused by aging, and mitigating the risk of chronic diseases. As a result, protein ingredients are widely used in the production of food and beverages, personal care products, cosmetics and pharmaceuticals.

This report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global protein ingredients market along with, market trends, drivers, and restraints of the protein ingredients market. This report includes a detailed competitive scenario and product portfolio of key vendors. To understand the competitive landscape in the market, an analysis of Porter’s Five Forces model for the market has also been included. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness. This report is prepared using data sourced from in-house databases, secondary, and the primary research team of industry experts.

The report segments global protein ingredients market as follows:
Protein Ingredients Market: Source Segment Analysis
Animal-based
Plant-based
Protein Ingredients Market: Application Segment Analysis
Pharmaceuticals
Cosmetics
Animal feed
Infant formulation
Food & beverages

Protein Ingredients Market: Form Segment Analysis
Isolate
Concentrate
Others

The study provides a decisive view of the protein ingredients market by segmenting the market based on source, application, and region. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and the future trends and the market is estimated from 2018 to 2024. Based on the source, the segmentation of protein ingredients market is animal based and plant-based. Based on application, the segmentation of protein ingredients market is pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, animal feed, infant formulation and food & beverages. The regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Each region has been further segmented into countries such as the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Russia, Germany, the UK, France, China, Japan, India, Brazil, Argentina, and Saudi Arabia.

The leading market players in the global protein ingredients market primarily are Archer-Daniels-Midland Co. (U.S.), Solae (U.S.), Shandong Yuwang Industrial Co., Ltd (China), Shandong Sinoglory Health Food Co., Ltd (China), Gushen Biological Technology Group Co., Ltd (China), Solbar (Israel) and Nutripea (Canada)

Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market Report 2018 to Talk about Historical Development and Estimated Forecast 2023

This Water And Wastewater Treatment Equipment market study offers a comprehensive analysis of the business models, key strategies, and respective market shares of some of the most prominent players in this landscape. Along with an in-depth commentary on the key influencing factors, market statistics in terms of revenues, segment-wise data, region-wise data, and country-wise data are offered in the full study. This study is one of the most comprehensive documentation that captures all the facets of the evolving Water And Wastewater Treatment Equipment market.The report predicts the global water and wastewater treatment equipment market to grow with a CAGR of 5.9% over the period of 2017-2023.

Growing concerns regarding byproducts, chemicals, and contaminants in wastewater and supply water coupled with strict manufacturing requirements in processed water are key factors driving water and wastewater treatment equipment market. Moreover, water and wastewater treatment technologies is an essential step in oil and gas industry, given the harmful release of chemicals along with other contaminants during the extraction process. Additionally, in the mining industry, water treatment technologies such as reverse osmosis is broadly utilized as it significantly helps in water desalination, thereby providing pure and clean drinking water for miners. Reverse osmosis is highly useful in the recycling of water that is used in mining industry, which is exclusively beneficial for applications such as ore slurry processes.

Water & Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market Key Segments
By Type
Disinfection
Chlorine
UV
Ozone
Filtration
Granular
Adsorption
Reverse osmosis (RO)
Micro filtration (MF)
Ultra-filtration (UF)
Desalination
Others

By Technology
Primary
Secondary
Tertiary
By Application
Municipal
Industrial

Based on region, the water & wastewater treatment equipment market has been segmented into Asia Pacific, North America, Western Europe, Central & Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and South America. The Asia Pacific water & wastewater treatment equipment market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the growing demand of potable water in this region.

Water contamination is a serious issue in the Asia Pacific region due to increased environmental deterioration, high soil erosion, occasional floods, and increase in pollution levels in China, India, and Japan. The availability of clean water is declining, thus driving the demand for water treatment in these countries. Moreover, increase in manufacturing activities combined with the region’s emergence as a cost-effective production hub is expected to drive the water & wastewater treatment equipment market. With many water treatment projects planned in the region, Asia Pacific is expected to remain a high growth region in the future. Additionally, the easy availability of raw materials has also attracted several global companies and investors to set up their production facilities in the region, thereby contributing to the growth of the Asia Pacific water & wastewater treatment equipment market.

Top market players in this market include Aquatech International Corporation, Danaher Corporation, Degremont SAS, GDF Suez S.A., GE Water & Process Technologies, Veolia Environment SA, Xylem Inc., Kemira OYJ, The Dow Chemicals Company, and Ashland Water Technologies.

