Global Market
Global Vessel Traffic Management Market is estimated to reach USD 4.7 Billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 7.3 %,
Vessel Traffic Management Market: Summary
The Global Vessel Traffic Management Market is estimated to reach USD 4.7 Billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 7.3 %, predicts forencis research (FSR).
Vessel traffic management is the system used to carry monitoring, surveillance, communication and to navigate the ships and cargo in the oceans and seas. The vessel traffic monitoring is used to promote safety and security of the maritime traffic. These provides information regarding the position of the other water vehicle, related hazards and monitor the overall vessel movement. It uses various components for detection of the threat to the ships in the automatic identification systems, radar, satellite, and drones among others. Owing to its high efficiency, it is used in managing the traffic at offshore platforms, ports & coastal traffic, coast guard and rescue. Some key players in Vessel Traffic Management Market are: Saab AB, Vaisala Oyj, Thales Group, Rolta India Limited, Japan Radio Co. Ltd, Vissim AS, Kongsberg Gruppen AS, L3 Technologies, Terma A/S, Indra Sistemas S.A., And Other Key Companies
Vessel Traffic Management Market: Drivers & Restraints
Market Drivers:
Rise in Maritime Traffic
Vessel traffic management is useful in managing the freight traffic at the busy Maritime routes such as ports, harbors and coastal areas. As per the International Maritime Organization, 90% of the global trade is carried by the maritime route. The increasing sea traffic owing to rise in number of trade activities is projected to act as a driving force for the vessel traffic management. Despite of the headwinds of the trades issue between the giant economies; United States of America and China, the maritime traffic is expected to grow. Global Marine Trends 2030 report, the volume of the seaborne trade is estimated to escalate till 24 billion tons by 2030, which in turn boost the demand for cargo transport by seaways. This results rise in sea traffic and further better traffic management. Hence, the rise in sea traffic is projected to boost the market growth in the years to follow.
Increasing Focus Towards Enhancing Maritime Safety
Safety is the prominent factor taken into consideration when the transportation of goods is considered. The vessel traffic management acts as the security tool for the maritime transportation. Some of the potential threat to the sea transport includes, inappropriate information regarding waterway and weather conditions, which is likely to impact the sea transportation. Hence, to overcome this, higher focus is dedicated towards the increasing security. The Vessel traffic management enhances security through offering real time data, with safe and accurate position of vessels along with efficient traffic management, which ultimately contributing towards reduction in accidents and increase in maritime safety. Thus, increasing focus towards improving safety is anticipated to promote growth of the market in the forecasting period.
Market Restraints:
High Cost Associated with Vessel Traffic Management
The growth of the vessel traffic management market is mainly impacted owing to its high cost. The high cost the traffic management equipment is associated with the building of the stations that delivers data lines. In addition to this, the significant difficulties and the cost associated to develop the large network station at a longer range further hampers the market growth.
VESSEL TRAFFIC MANAGEMENT MARKET: KEY SEGMENTS
- By Function: Navigation, Communication and Surveillance
- By Sensing Component: Radar, Satellite, Automatic Identification System (AIS), Weather Station, Radio Direction Finder (RDF), Drone and Others
- By Application: Offshore Platform, Ports and Coastal Traffic, Coast Guard and Rescue and Others
- By Geography: North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America, with individual country-level analysis.
VESSEL TRAFFIC MANAGEMENT MARKET: REPORT SCOPE
THe Report On The Vessel Traffic Management Market Covers A Deep Dive Analysis Of Historic, Recent And Current Market Trends. Furthermore, Market Share/Ranking Analysis Of Key Players, Market Dynamics, Competition Landscape, Country Wise Analysis For Each Region Covered And The Entire Supply Chain Dynamics Are Covered Through The Below Segmentation.
VESSEL TRAFFIC MANAGEMENT MARKET: REPORT SEGMENTATION
FOR THE SCOPE OF REPORT, IN-DEPTH SEGMENTATION IS OFFERED BY FORENCIS RESEARCH
VESSEL TRAFFIC MANAGEMENT MARKET, BY FUNCTION
- Navigation
- Communication
- Surveillance
VESSEL TRAFFIC MANAGEMENT MARKET, BY SENSING COMPONENTS
· RADAR
· SATELLITE
· AUTOMATIC IDENTIFICATION SYSTEM (AIS)
· WEATHER STATION
· RADIO DIRECTION FINDER (RDF)
· DRONE
· OTHERS
VESSEL TRAFFIC MANAGEMENT MARKET, BY APPLICATION
· OFFSHORE PLATFORM
· PORTS AND COASTAL TRAFFIC
· COAST GUARD AND RESCUE
· OTHERS
VESSEL TRAFFIC MANAGEMENT MARKET, BY REGION
Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
About Forencis Research
Forencis Research is a B2B market research, intelligence and advisory firm engaging in market research and consulting services across leading industries, globally. Our robust and meticulous research team provides high growth and niche syndicated reports, customized reports and consulting reports to the diverse global fortune clientele and intellectual institutions. Forencis Research database is a constantly evolving pool of reports and white paper studies which helps companies to foster accelerated revenue growth in global and regional markets. Forencis Research delivers market research and consulting reports on high growth markets to help companies dominate their competition and set themselves apart by attaining increased revenue growth. To enable exclusive insights around the target market, Forencis Research employs robust research Methodology & Design which includes data acquisition, data synthesis and data correlation, through Primary and Secondary Research. Through the obtained data, Top-down and bottom-up methods are exercised to attain and verify data sanity within the entire market. This market data is yet again correlated with Forencis Research’s internal database before presenting it in any of our final publications. These methods of data correlation and amalgamation benefit us to put forward accurate market estimates enabling our clients to transform their business, markets and most importantly their “REVENUES”.
Contact Us
FORENCIS RESEARCH
Phone: +1 (720) 306 9020
Email: [email protected]
For more market research insights, please visit https://www.forencisresearch.com
Global Pressure Switch Market is estimated to reach USD 2.48 Billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 4.2%
Pressure Switch Market Summary:
The Global Pressure Switch Market is estimated to reach USD 2.48 Billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 4.2%, Says By Forencis Research. Continuous growth in the medical field coupled increasing usage in industrial machinery. However, customized process indicators and controllers are expected to restrain the market during the forecast period. Growing demand in MSME industry and increasing demand aerospace applications is identified as an opportunity for global Market. Pressure switches are used for open and close mechanisms at selected pressures to operate valves or other devices used in various applications. A pressure switch is usually used to detect the presence of fluid and air pressures. Some key players in pressure switch are ABB Ltd., Eaton, The Danfoss Group, Schlumberger Limited, PARKER HANNIFIN CORP, Baumer, Honeywell International Inc., Barksdale Inc. and SMC Corporation among other.
Pressure Switch Market: Report Synopsis
This market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of key market trends in the global pressure switch market. It includes detailed discussion on historical market trends, current market dynamics, consumer landscape, growth opportunities and challenges backed by factful feedbacks.
- On the basis of type, the market is segmented into electromechanical pressure switch & solid state pressure switch.
- By pressure range, the global market is segmented into below 100bar, 100-400bar and above 400bar.
- By application, the global market is segmented into air conditioners, gas pressure, cleaning & purification, flue gas, alarm system and others.
- By end use industry the market is segmented into energy conservation, technology industry, manufacturing industry, automotive and others.
Pressure Switch Market: Report Segmentation
For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research
Pressure Switch Market, by Type
- Electromechanical Pressure Switch
- Solid State Pressure Switch
Pressure Switch Market, by Pressure Type
- Low- Below 100bar
- Medium- 100-400bar
- High- 400bar
Pressure Switch Market by, End Users
- Energy Conservation
- Technology Industry
- Manufacturing Industry
- Automotive Industry
- Others
Global Pressure Switch Market, by Region
- Asia-Pacific
- North America
- Europe
- Middle East and Africa
- South America
Global UV Stabilizer Market is estimated to reach USD 1.75 billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 6.7%
UV Stabilizers Market: Summary
The Global UV Stabilizer Market is estimated to reach USD 1.75 billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 6.7%, Says By Forencis Research. The factors responsible for the growth of the UV Stabilizer market include the demand increasing in Asia Pacific region and by building Infrastructure. However, there are certain restraint that has been face by the market are high production cost and volatility in price of raw materials.
UV Stabilizers are a group of additives that have been developed to decrease or avoid the damage to plastics caused by their exposure to heat, UV and other environmental elements. Some of the key players in the UV stabilizer market are BASF SE, SONGWON, Clariant, Solvay, Evonik Industries AG, SI Group, Mayzo, Inc., MPI Chemic B.V, and Jade New Materials Technology among others.
UV Stabilizers Market: Report Synopsis
This market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of key market trends in the global UV stabilizer market. It includes detailed discussion on historical market trends, current market dynamics, consumer landscape, growth opportunities and challenges backed by factful feedbacks.
- The primary types of global UV stabilizer that are covered in the report include hals, uv absorbers, quenchers and antioxidants.
- The segmentation by application includes coatings, plastic & polymers, adhesive & sealants and others.
- For opportunity analysis, the end-users that are covered in the report are automotive, building & construction, agriculture, packaging, and others.
- The regional analysis is covered under five major regions such as north america, south america, europe, apac, and the middle east and africa, with individual country-level analysis.
UV Stabilizers Market: Report Segmentation
For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research
UV Stabilizers Market, by Type
- HALS
- UV Absorbers
- Quenchers
- Antioxidants
UV Stabilizers Market, by Application
- Coatings
- Plastics & Polymers
- Sealants & Adhesive
- Others
UV Stabilizers Market by, End-Use Industry
- Automotive
- Building & Construction
- Agriculture
- Packaging
- Others
Global Truck Platooning Market is estimated to reach USD 3.3 Billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 39.8%
Truck Platooning Market: Summary
The Global Truck Platooning Market is estimated to reach USD 3.3 Billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 39.8%, Observe by Forencis Research (FSR). Increasing need for fuel consumption, growing need for reducing CO2 emissions, and increase in road safety are some of the factors which are expected to drive the truck platooning market during the forecast period. However, high cost of platooning technology and impact on infrastructure migration are expected to restrain the market during the forecast period. Demand in automated driving and smart mobility is expected to become an opportunity for truck platooning system market.
Truck platooning allows two or more trucks travel together through connectivity technologies such as automated driving support systems. These vehicles automatically maintain a specific distance between each other. The leader truck acts as the head of the convoy, guiding the movements of the vehicles behind requiring little or no action from the follower trucks. Some key players in truck platooning are Peloton Technology, AB Volvo, Daimler AG., Scania, Navistar, Inc., and WABCO among others.
Truck Platooning Market: Report Synopsis
This market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of key market trends in the global truck platooning market. It includes detailed discussion on historical market trends, current market dynamics, consumer landscape, growth opportunities and challenges backed by factful feedbacks.
- On the the basis of type, the truck platooning market is segmented into driver assisted truck platooning (DATP) and automated truck platooning.
- Based on hardware type, the truck platooning market can be segmented into forward-looking camera, system display, platooning control unit, driver controls, speaker, push-to-talk pedal, radar-based collision mitigation, sensors and others.
- Based on technology, the truck platooning market can be segmented into automatic emergency braking (AEB), adaptive cruise control (ACC), blind-spot collision warning (BSW), forward collision warning (FCW), lane keeping assist (LKA), human machine interface (HMI), lane departure warning (LDW) and others.
- Based on connectivity, the truck platooning market can be segmented into global posting system (GPS), dedicated short range communications (DSRC), celluar, Wi-Fi antennae, vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) communication and others.
- The regional analysis is covered under five major regions such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America with individual country-level analysis.
Truck Platooning Market: Report Segmentation
For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research
Truck Platooning Market by Type
- Driver Assisted Truck Platooning (DATP)
- Automated Truck Platooning
Truck Platooning Market by Hardware Type
- Forward-Looking Camera
- System Display
- Platooning Control Unit
- Driver controls
- Speaker
- Push-To-Talk Pedal
- Radar-Based Collision Mitigation
- Senors
- Others
Truck Platooning Market by Technology
- Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
- Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)
- Blind-Spot Collision Warning (BSW)
- Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
- Lane Keeping Assist (LKA)
- Human Machine Interface (HMI)
- Lane Departure Warning (LDW)
- Others
Truck Platooning Market by Connectivity
- Global Posting System (GPS)
- Dedicated Short Range Communications (DSRC)
- Cellular
- Wi-Fi Antennae
- Vehicle-To-Vehicle (V2V) Communication
- Others
Truck Platooning Market by Region
- Asia-Pacific
- North America
- Europe
- Middle East and Africa
- South America
