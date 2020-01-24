Global Veterinary Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market anticipated propelling with a significant CAGR of over 8.2% by 2025

Market Overview:

BlueWeave Consulting review study of the Global Veterinary Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market anticipated propelling with a significant CAGR of over 8.2% in the forecasted period of 2019-2025. Rising demand and adoption of advanced veterinary infectious disease diagnostic technologies by professionals and practitioners for routine diagnostic such as nucleic acid diagnostics, biosensors, PCR, and biomarkers driving the market growth and anticipated to witness the positive impact on the increase in upcoming years 2019-2025. Advantages associated with advanced technologies such as quick, sensitive & accurate diagnosis, high rate of efficacy, and accurate result validation coupled with the rising incidence of infectious diseases are anticipated to support the growth in upcoming years. North America is dominating the global market of veterinary infectious disease diagnostic with the presence of leading players in the North American region coupled with high healthcare spending for animals.

Growth in the companion animal population coupled with pet insurance expected to propel the growth of global veterinary infectious disease diagnostics market

In addition, rising investment in animal healthcare, increasing incidence of zoonotic diseases trend, rising disposable income in emerging economies coupled with veterinary practitioner’s enhancement contributing simultaneously to drive the global veterinary infectious disease diagnostics and expected to witness commendable growth in upcoming years. The companion animal market witness significant growth owing to the increasing demand for animal products and animal protein. The companion animals such as cat and dog segment in the global veterinary infectious disease diagnostic market held a significant share in session 2018, owing to high expenditure on pet healthcare.

Non-infectious diseases anticipated to dominate the global veterinary infectious disease diagnostics market in the forecast period

Amidst the disease category non-infectious segment is anticipated to dominate the global veterinary infectious disease diagnostic market during the forecast period of 2091-2025. Advancement in technology such as chip technology for electrolytic imbalance analysis from the body fluid, hereditary, and acquired disease rise makes the market lucrative and anticipate to propel growth with a significant growth rate. Molecular screening contributing to the global market for the diagnosis of early-stage genetic disease and nanotechnology contribute via. screening of multiple pathogens in a single assay. Furthermore, the consumption of advanced analyzers for diagnostic purposes in veterinary hospitals has increased, which is aiding growth.

Veterinary infectious disease diagnostics market: competitive landscape

Some of the major industry players are Biomerieux S.A., Heska Corporation, IDEXX Laboratories, Inc., IDVet, Neogen Corporation, QIAGEN N.V. (A Part of Indical Bioscience), Randox Laboratories, Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Virbac, Zoetis, Inc. and Other Prominent Players

The in-depth analysis of the report provides the growth potential, upcoming trends and statistics of veterinary infectious disease diagnostics market size & forecast. The report promises to provide state-of-the-art technology of veterinary infectious disease diagnostics market and industry insights which help decision makers to take sound strategic decisions. Furthermore, the report also analyzes the market drivers and challenges and competitive analysis of the market.

The Objective of the Study:

To analyze and forecast the global veterinary infectious disease diagnostics market size of the market, in terms of value.

To examine the careful market segmentation and forecast the market size, in terms value, based on the region by segmenting the global veterinary infectious disease diagnostics market into five regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America and their leading countries.

To outline, categorized and forecast the global veterinary infectious disease diagnostics market based on the type, application and end user.

To examine competitive developments like technological advancement, services, and regulative framework within the global veterinary infectious disease diagnostics market.

To highlight the impact analysis of the factors, affecting the market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their market shares along with detailing the competitive landscape for market leaders.

Scope of the Report

By Technology

Immunodiagnostics

Lateral Flow Assays

ELISA Tests

Other Immunodiagnostic Technologies

Molecular Diagnostics

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests

Microarrays

Other Molecular Diagnostic Tests

By Animal Type

Companion Animals

Food Producing Animals

By Disease Type

Infectious Diseases

Non-infectious Diseases

Hereditary, Congenital, and Acquired Diseases

General Ailments

Structural and Functional Diseases

