Global Video Surveillance Market (2017-2025): Major Economies will Contribute to Market Growth

Facto Market Insights published a new research report focusing on the video surveillance market. The main aim of this assessment would be to provide more in-depth insight into the video surveillance sector for the period during 2017-2025. Readers will get to access necessary information associated with market size, revenue share, and regional outlook, to explain the various projections related to the target market. Furthermore, the contribution of leading market players would surely be reviewed and carefully presented.

The video surveillance market research report offers an overview of global video surveillance industry with market size data, estimate for year 2017 and forecast for 2017-2025.

The video surveillance market was valued at USD XXXX million in 2017 and is anticipated to reach to USD XXXX million in 2025, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of XX% between 2017 and 2025.

The global video surveillance market is segment based on region, by system type, by component, and by application. The region examined in the market includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Video surveillance market Segmentation:

Video surveillance market, By System Type:

• Analog Surveillance

• IP Surveillance

• Hybrid Surveillance

Video surveillance market, By Component:

• Hardware

o Camera

o Monitor

o Storage

o Accessories

• Software

o Video Analytics

o Video Management Software

• Services

Video surveillance market, By Application:

• Commercial

• Military & Defense

• Infrastructure

• Residential

• Others

The report also covers major region such as Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, the Middle East &Africa, and Latin America. Region level analysis helps the stakeholders to identify the demand within each region and supply forces which are influencing the market.

The total market is further divided by countries and country market data are presented in the report.

Global video surveillance market research report also offers in-depth company profiling of top and promising market players of global video surveillance Industry.

Companies covered in this report include:

HKVISION

Bosch Security System

Honeywell Security Group

Dahua Technology

FLIR

Panasonic

Avigilon

Axis Communication

Infinova

