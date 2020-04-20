ENERGY
Global VNA & PACS Market 2020 | Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2025
In modern healthcare decision making is crucial to ensure affordable healthcare and patient satisfaction. Secrecy of electronic health records and its dissemination are a point of concern for government healthcare regulatory agencies worldwide. VNA and PACS services provides data storage and security solutions, additionally it ensures access to multiple users in real time in any part of the globe.
Picture archiving and communication system (PACS) represented 70.03% in 2018 for the type segment of VNA and PACS market. It has been widely employed by healthcare professionals worldwide to securely store and disseminate critical clinical data to assess patient health and provide treatment accordingly. Vendor neutral archive will be recording double digit CAGR during the forecast period primarily due to its ability to permit multiple users to gain access to vital clinical data and increase the workflow efficiency and productivity at a relatively low cost in a healthcare setting.
Digital radiology accounts for 30.52% market share in 2018 for the imaging modality segment of VNA and PACS market. The chief parameters responsible for its positive market growth are low operating cost and quick turnaround time, making it the most affordable preliminary disease diagnosis option among healthcare providers worldwide. The other imaging modalities such as nuclear medicine, PET scan, mammography, angiography etc. will be growing at a rampant pace during the forecast period owing to the rising prevalence of chronic disease and technological advancement in their operation and interpretation of clinical data.
North America is spearheading the regional segment for VNA & PACS market with a share of 38.51% in 2018. The key factors responsible for its optimistic market growth are existence of developed healthcare infrastructure and rising public health awareness resulting in early disease diagnosis. Europe held 35.17% market share in 2018 on account of proactive government initiatives in providing VNA & PACS services to healthcare providers to increase patient care coordination and enhance clinical productivity. Asia Pacific is going to register faster growth during the forecast period on account of developing healthcare infrastructure and emergence of local IT-healthcare firms providing VNA & PACS services.
The IT healthcare firms providing VNA & PACS solutions & services are Agfa Healthcare N.V., Cerner Corporation, Carestream, Inc., Fujifilm Corporation, Novarad Corporation, GE Healthcare, Hyland Software, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Mach7Technologies, Ltd., McKesson Corporation, Siemens Healthineers and Xerox Corporation.
Key Segments of the VNA & PACS market
By Type, 2015-2025 (USD Million)
- Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA)
- Picture Archiving & Communication System (PACS)
By Modality, 2015-2025 (USD Million)
- Digital Radiology
- Computed Tomography
- Magnetic Resonance Imaging
- Ultrasound
- Others
Regional Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million)
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- U.K.
- Germany
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- Rest of MEA
About Us:
Adroit Market Research is an India-based business analytics and consulting company incorporated in 2018. Our target audience is a wide range of corporations, manufacturing companies, product/technology development institutions and industry associations that require understanding of a market’s size, key trends, participants and future of an industry. We intend to become our clients’ knowledge partner and provide them with valuable market insights to help create opportunities that increase their revenues. We follow a code– Explore, Learn and Transform. At our core, we are curious people who love to identify and understand industry patterns, create an insightful study around our findings and churn out money-making roadmaps.
Contact Information:
Ryan Johnson
Account Manager Global
3131 McKinney Ave Ste 600, Dallas,
TX 75204, U.S.A.
Phone No.: USA: +1 972-362-8199/ +91 9665341414
ENERGY
Polyvinyl Butrayl (PVB) Films for Automobile Market To Witness Robust Expansion Throughout The Forecast Period 2019 – 2025
The ‘Polyvinyl Butrayl (PVB) Films for Automobile Market’ research added by UpMarketResearch.com, offers a comprehensive analysis of growth trends prevailing in the global business domain. This report also provides definitive data concerning market, size, commercialization aspects and revenue forecast of the industry. In addition, the study explicitly highlights the competitive status of key players within the projection timeline while focusing on their portfolio and regional expansion endeavours.
This report on Polyvinyl Butrayl (PVB) Films for Automobile Market delivers an in-depth analysis that also comprises an elaborate assessment of this business. Also, segments of the Polyvinyl Butrayl (PVB) Films for Automobile market have been evidently elucidated in this study, in addition to a basic overview pertaining to the markets current status as well as size, with respect to the profit and volume parameters.
The study is ubiquitous of the major insights related to the regional spectrum of this vertical as well as the companies that have effectively gained a commendable status in the Polyvinyl Butrayl (PVB) Films for Automobile market.
Major Players included in this report are as follows –
Eastman Chemical Company
Kuraray Co. Ltd.
Sekisui Chemicals
Kingboard
Chang Chun Petrochemicals Co. Ltd.
Dulite PVB Film
Anhui Wanwei Group Co. Ltd.
Jiangxi Rongxin New Materials Co. Ltd.
Huakai Plastic (Chongqing) Co. Ltd.
Everlam
Polyvinyl Butrayl (PVB) Films for Automobile Market can be segmented into Product Types as –
In Films & Sheets
In Paints & Coatings
In Adhesives
Others
Polyvinyl Butrayl (PVB) Films for Automobile Market can be segmented into Applications as –
Building & construction
Ground transportation
Solar energy
Others
Polyvinyl Butrayl (PVB) Films for Automobile Market: Regional analysis includes:
Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)
Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)
North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada.)
South America (Brazil etc.)
The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)
Polyvinyl Butrayl (PVB) Films for Automobile market scope
– A basic summary of the competitive landscape
– A detailed breakdown of the regional expanse
– A short overview of the segmentation
A generic overview of the competitive landscape
– The Polyvinyl Butrayl (PVB) Films for Automobile market report comprises a thorough analysis of the competitive terrain of this vertical.
– The study offers details pertaining to each industry participants’ specific market share, the area served, manufacturing sites and more.
– Information pertaining to the producer’s product portfolio, product features, and their respective product applications have been talked about in the report.
– The report profiles the companies in conjunction with the facts regarding their gross margins and price models
An all-inclusive framework of the geographical terrain
– The research report extensively segments the geographical spectrum of this industry. As per the report, the Polyvinyl Butrayl (PVB) Films for Automobile market has established its presence across the regions of United States, China, Europe, Japan, Southeast Asia & India.
– The report includes insights regarding the industry share acquired by each region. In addition, data concerning growth opportunities for the Polyvinyl Butrayl (PVB) Films for Automobile market across every detailed region is included within the report.
– The anticipated growth rate to be recorded by each region over the estimated years has been correctly specified within the research report.
A brief summary of the segmentation
– The Polyvinyl Butrayl (PVB) Films for Automobile market report exemplifies the bifurcations of this vertical with extreme precision.
– Data with reference to industry share amassed by each product segment, together with their market value within the industry, have been highlighted in the report.
– Data pertaining to production growth has also been included in the report.
– With reverence to the application spectrum, the study comprises details concerning market share, amassed by each application segment.
– Moreover, the study emphasizes details associated with the product consumption of each application, along with the growth rate to be accounted for by each application segment over the estimation period.
Some of the Major Highlights of TOC covers:
Polyvinyl Butrayl (PVB) Films for Automobile Regional Market Analysis
– Polyvinyl Butrayl (PVB) Films for Automobile Production by Regions
– Global Polyvinyl Butrayl (PVB) Films for Automobile Production by Regions
– Global Polyvinyl Butrayl (PVB) Films for Automobile Revenue by Regions
– Polyvinyl Butrayl (PVB) Films for Automobile Consumption by Regions
Polyvinyl Butrayl (PVB) Films for Automobile Segment Market Analysis (by Type)
– Global Polyvinyl Butrayl (PVB) Films for Automobile Production by Type
– Global Polyvinyl Butrayl (PVB) Films for Automobile Revenue by Type
– Polyvinyl Butrayl (PVB) Films for Automobile Price by Type
Polyvinyl Butrayl (PVB) Films for Automobile Segment Market Analysis (by Application)
– Global Polyvinyl Butrayl (PVB) Films for Automobile Consumption by Application
– Global Polyvinyl Butrayl (PVB) Films for Automobile Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
Polyvinyl Butrayl (PVB) Films for Automobile Major Manufacturers Analysis
– Polyvinyl Butrayl (PVB) Films for Automobile Production Sites and Area Served
– Product Introduction, Application and Specification
– Polyvinyl Butrayl (PVB) Films for Automobile Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
– Main Business and Markets Served
About UpMarketResearch:
Up Market Research (https://www.upmarketresearch.com) is a leading distributor of market research report with more than 800+ global clients. As a market research company, we take pride in equipping our clients with insights and data that holds the power to truly make a difference to their business. Our mission is singular and well-defined – we want to help our clients envisage their business environment so that they are able to make informed, strategic and therefore successful decisions for themselves.
Contact Info –
UpMarketResearch
Name – Alex Mathews
Email – [email protected]
Website – https://www.upmarketresearch.com
Address – 500 East E Street, Ontario, CA 91764, United States.
ENERGY
Veterinary Software Market 2020 – Detailed Analysis of Current Industry Figures with Forecasts Growth By 2025
Veterinary Software Market has recently added by Qurate Research to its vast repository. This intelligence report includes investigations based on Current scenarios, Historical records, and future predictions. An accurate data of various aspects such as Type, Size, Application, and end-user have been scrutinized in this research report. It presents the 360-degree overview of the competitive landscape of the industries. SWOT analysis has been used to understand the Strength, Weaknesses, Opportunities, and threats in front of the businesses. Thus, helping the companies to understand the threats and challenges in front of the businesses. Veterinary Software Market is showing steady growth and CAGR is expected to improve during the forecast period.
Leading Players In The Veterinary Software Market
Idexx
EzyVET
Firmcloud
Henry Schein
Timeless
Animal Intelligence Software
Patterson
BWCI
Most important types of Veterinary Software products covered in this report are:
Practice Management Software
Veterinary Imaging Software
Most widely used downstream fields of Veterinary Software market covered in this report are:
Veterinary Hospitals and Clinics
Laboratories
The Veterinary Software market report includes comprehensive information about the market’s major competitors, including various organizations, companies, associations, suppliers and manufacturers competing for production, supply, sales, revenue generation, and after-sales performance expectations. The bargaining power of numerous vendors and buyers have also been included in the research report.
Veterinary Software Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers : Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries.
Key Question Answered in Report.
- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the Veterinary Software Market?
- What are the different marketing and distribution channels?
- What is the current CAGR of the Veterinary Software Market?
- What are the Veterinary Software market opportunities in front of the market?
- What are the highest competitors in Veterinary Software market?
- What are the key outcomes of SWOT and Porter’s five techniques?
- What is the Veterinary Software market size and growth rate in the forecast period?
Table of Contents:
- Veterinary Software Market Overview
- Economic Impact on Industry
- Veterinary Software Market Competition by Manufacturers
- Veterinary Software Market Production, Revenue (Value) by Region
- Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type
- Global Veterinary Software Market Analysis by Application
- Cost Analysis
- Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers
- Veterinary Software Market Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders
- Market Effect Factors Analysis
- Global Veterinary Software Market Forecast
ENERGY
Packaging Additives Market 2020: Latest Trends, Global Demand, Industry Growth, In-depth Analysis and Opportunities till 2025
Adroit Market Research recently launched a study on, “Global Packaging Additives Market Size 2018 By Type (Antimicrobial Agents, Oxygen Scavengers, Anti-Fog Agents, Antistatic Additives, Clarifying Agents, UV Stabilizers, and Others), By Packaging Type (Rigid Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Others), By Applications (Beverages, Food, Healthcare, Cosmetics and Personal Care), By Region With Forecast 2018 to 2025”. The report includes global packaging additives market estimates and forecasts from 2015 to 2025 where 2015-2017 denotes historic data and forecast from 2018-2025. The report also highlights market drivers, restraints and their impact. The global packaging additives market share for the different types, packaging types, and applications has been discussed till the country level.
By 2025, the global packaging additives market size is estimated to cross USD 1 million by driven by demand for low-cost innovative solutions and better quality packaging materials requirement. However, the strict government regulations to use environmentally friendly packaging additives in order to minimize the damages to the environment is expected to hinder the growth of the global packaging additives market.
The oxygen scavengers market is expected to grow with the highest CAGR of 4%, in terms of volume, over the forecast period due to its advantages such as maintaining the quality of the packaged goods and improve the shelf life of the same. Clarifying agents are also likely to witness significant growth over the forecast period within the global packaging additives market with an estimated demand at 7.4 kilo tons by 2025.
The rigid packaging market was valued at USD 577.2 million in 2017 and the demand for it is expected to flourish due to the increasing demand of bioplastics, reusable plastics and strong barrier protection for bottles, cans, boxes among others. Increasing packaging regulations for labeling coupled with the enhanced aesthetic appeal of these rigid plastic packages is expected to subsequently drive the global packaging additives market over the projected period.
In 2017, the food segment accounted for more than 25 kilo tons of the global packaging additives market size and a similar trend is expected to witness in the forecast period. The food and beverage industry is growing in developing countries such as India and China among others due to growing disposable income and changing lifestyle patterns.
In 2017, Asia Pacific accounted for more than 35% of the global packaging additives market share and is expected to emerge as the most lucrative market by 2025. In Asia Pacific, India is expected to grow with the highest CAGR over the forecast period. China also holds a lucrative opportunity for the growth of the packaging additives market size. For instance, BASF, a U.S. based company and the world’s leading supplier and manufacturer of plastic additives, announced in 2016, plans to invest EUR 200 million globally to increase its production capacity. Also, the company is investing in building a new plastic additives plant in China, has an annual production capacity of 42,000 tons which would help the company to leverage the significant growth opportunities in the region which is being driven by growing applications such as consumer goods, automotive, construction among others.
BASF SE, ALTANA, Arkema Inc., MHM Holding GmbH, ADEKA CORPORATION, SONGWON, Amcor Limited, Addivant, DuPont, DIC CORPORATION, Flint Group, and Clariant AG are the leading players present within the global packaging additives market. In order to gain market share, the manufacturers are adopting M&A strategy. For instance, in April 2018, DowDuPont announced to invest USD 100 million to expand manufacturing capacity in Texas. The investment will help the company to grow its business of packaging & specialty plastics in the region.
Key segments of the global packaging additives market
Type Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million) (Tons)
- Antimicrobial Agents
- Anti-Fog Agents
- Antistatic Additives
- Clarifying Agents
- Oxygen Scavengers
- UV stabilizers
- Others
Packaging Type Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million) (Tons)
- Rigid Packaging
- Flexible Packaging
- Others
Application Type Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million) (Tons)
- Food
- Beverages
- Pharmaceutical & Healthcare
- Cosmetics & Personal Care
Regional Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million) (Tons)
- North America
- S.
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Central & South America
- Middle East and Africa
About Us:
Adroit Market Research is an India-based business analytics and consulting company incorporated in 2018. Our target audience is a wide range of corporations, manufacturing companies, product/technology development institutions and industry associations that require understanding of a market’s size, key trends, participants and future outlook of an industry. We intend to become our clients’ knowledge partner and provide them with valuable market insights to help create opportunities that increase their revenues. We follow a code– Explore, Learn and Transform. At our core, we are curious people who love to identify and understand industry patterns, create an insightful study around our findings and churn out money-making roadmaps.
Contact Information:
Ryan Johnson
Account Manager Global
3131 McKinney Ave Ste 600, Dallas,
TX75204, U.S.A.
Phone No.: USA: +1 972-362-8199/ +91 9665341414
