Global Water Softener Market – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast 2018-2026
Global Water Softener Market was valued at US$ 2.07 Bn in 2017, and is estimated to reach US$ 3.43 Bn by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 6.52 %during forecast.
Installation of water softeners minimizes the use of detergents and degradation of plumbing systems caused by hard water. Also, increasing awareness among the consumers regarding the benefits of soft water on human health, cleaning, and for domestic use is favoring the sales of water softeners equipment globally.
Robust growth of the industrial sector and growing urbanization has raised concerns among the consumers and the government regarding environmental pollution, resulting into installation of large number of water and wastewater treatment plants in order to reuse the water resources and to meet the safety standards for water discharge from various industries. However, high cost of installation and maintenance inhibiting the adoption of water softener mainly in developing countries.
Salt-free water softeners are cost effective than salt-based counterparts. Salt-free water are mostly preferred as they do not use any chemicals to soften the water and neutralize contaminants such as calcium and magnesium so that they do not form scale to surfaces. Salt-free water softeners are easy to install, and maintenance cost is also less. The rise in demand for chemical free softeners makes way for the growth of the salt-free water softener market.
Water softeners are increasingly used in residential application to reduce corrosion of the pipelines and fixture problems. Increase in requirement for safe and clean drinking water in household application drives the growth of the residential water softener market. Residential sector is the largest end use segment of the global water softeners market. Industrial and commercial sectors are the other fastest growing end use segments of the water softeners market.
North America held largest share of global water softeners market on the back of increasing technological advancements and rising applications of advanced water softening instruments. Awareness regarding benefits of soft water coupled with launch of innovative water softening instruments such as Wi-Fi enabled water softeners. Advanced instruments would further help the consumers to operate their home electric appliances using portable phones, tablets, etc. While Asia-Pacific region, is a rapidly emerging market for water softeners on account of strong economic growth, rising manufacturing industries and increasing FDI in commercial and residential infrastructure fuelling the demand for water softeners in the region.
The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding catalyst market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the market size. Further, the report also focuses on a competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in catalyst market.
The Scope Of Global Water Softener Market:
Global Water Softener Market, By Product:
• Salt Based
• Salt Free
Global Water Softener Market, By Application:
• Residential
• Commercial
• Industrial
Global Water Softener Market, By Region:
• North America
• South America
• Asia Pacific
• Europe
• Middle East & Africa
Key Player Analyzed in the Report:
• 3M
• AO. Smith
• Culligan
• EcoWater Systems
• Haier
• Kinetico UK Ltd
• NuvoH2O, LLC
• US Water System, Inc.
• Ecowater System, LLC.
• BWT AG
• Culligan International Company
• Whirlpool Corporation
• Pentair Residential Filtration
• EcoWater Systems
• Ion Exchange Ltd.
• Canature Water Group
• Fountain Softener
• K-water Corporation
• Axel Johnson Inc.
• Harvey Water Softeners Ltd
• KCD IP, LLC
• Waterboss Inc.
• Hans Sasserath GmbH & Co. KG
• Hague Quality Water International
• Fontus Water Pvt Ltd.
• GE Appliances
• MECO Incorporated
• Marlo Incorporated
• Pelican Water Systems
• Kenmore
• Advance Water Softener Ltd.
• Grünbeck Wasseraufbereitung
Global Air Pollution Control Systems Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) – By Application, By Product, and Region.
Global Air Pollution Control Systems Market was valued US$ 66.54 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 99.3 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.13 % during a forecast period.
The air pollution control systems market is segmented into application, product, and region.
Further, air pollution control systems market based on application includes chemical, iron & steel, power generation, cement, and others. In terms of product segment, air pollution control systems market is classified into scrubbers, thermal oxidizers, catalytic converters, electrostatic precipitators, and others.
Based on regions, the global air pollution control systems market is divided into five main regions are America, Europe, Asia-pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa.
By application, the iron and steel segment is the second fastest growing application segment in the market. While power generation is expected to witness the fastest growth through the forecast period, the chemical segment is also slated to present lucrative opportunities for players, particularly manufacturers of basic chemicals, specialty chemicals, consumer chemicals, and niche chemicals.
In terms of product, scrubbers emerged as the dominant product segment in the air pollution control systems market in terms of revenue. Scrubbers are systems that use numerous liquids to eliminate particulate matter and gases. However, catalytic converters are poised to overtake this segment by the end of the forecast period.
Electrostatic precipitators also form a key component in air pollution control systems. The power generation industry, including coal, fired plants, thermal, or steam power plants, widely use electrostatic precipitators owing to stringent government regulations, environmental laws, and surge in air pollution level in various operations.
The major driving factor of global air pollution control systems market is rapid industrialization in a number of developing and developed countries is substantially contributed to the pollution of the environment. Rising population levels and growing respiratory issues in urban areas are expected to the growth of the market. Additionally, increasing consumer demand for clean air results in development, promotion, and adoption of air purifiers and treatment units is boosting the market growth.
In terms of region, Asia Pacific is projected to dominate the global industry in terms of revenue during the forecast period due to strong economic growth, along with high production rates, is expected to help China in maintaining its position as a global economic superpower. Large-scale investments in core industries such as chemical manufacturing, power generation, and mining are projected to augment market growth.
Key companies in global air pollution control systems market include Ionisation Filtration Industries PVT LTD, Joriki Engineering, Alfa Enterprises, Rieco Industries Limited, and Horizon Services.
Scope of Global Air Pollution Control Systems Market:
Global Air Pollution Control Systems Market, by Application:
• Chemical
• Iron & Steel
• Power Generation
• Cement
• Others
Global Air Pollution Control Systems Market, by Product:
• Scrubbers
• Thermal Oxidizers
• Catalytic Converters
• Electrostatic Precipitators
• Others
Global Air Pollution Control Systems Market, by Region:
• North America
• Europe
• Middle East & Africa
• Asia Pacific
• Latin America
Key players operated in Global Air Pollution Control Systems Market:
• Ionisation Filtration Industries PVT LTD
• Joriki Engineering
• Alfa Enterprises
• Rieco Industries Limited
• Horizon Services
• Others
Global Acetone Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast 2018-2026
Global Acetone Market was valued US$ 6.11 Bn in 2017 and is forecasted to reach US$ 7.8 Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of 3.1 %.
Rise in demand for the application of methyl methacrylate in LCDs for consumer electronics market and increasing use of polycarbonate in the automotive industry is estimated to be a major driver for the market of acetone in the forecast period. Commercialization of the bio based acetone is estimated to create growth opportunity for the market over the forecast period. However, fluctuation in prices of crude oil limits the market growth. An increasing demand for bio based acetone and strict government regulations is expected to slow the market growth of acetone. Moreover, contact with acetone is dangerous for health and can cause intoxication, dizziness, nausea, unconsciousness which in turn may hamper the market growth.
Bisphenol-A is the dominant application segment due to its extensive usage in the automotive industry. However, demand is expected to grow at slow pace owing to increasing regulations on its usage. Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) is expected to grow at a moderate rate because of increasing usage in cosmetics for artificial nail products, especially in Asia-Pacific economies. Methyl Methacrylate is majorly used in electronics and computer industries for flat screens, DVD’s, compact discs, and laser discs. Methyl Methacrylate is also used in conformal coatings to provide resistance to attack and prolonging their life. Printed circuit boards are increasingly used in automotive sector.
Electronics industry is the major end use industry of acetone market. Acetone derived methyl methacrylate is used in electronics and computer industries for flat screens, DVD’s, compact discs, and laser discs. Methyl methacrylate is also used in printed circuit boards to provide resistance to attack and prolonging their life. Growing demand for PCB’s is expected to drive the electronics segment growth in acetone market during the forecast period. Automotive is the second largest market for acetone attributed to increased use of PCBs.
Asia-Pacific is the largest market for acetone grabbing a market share of nearly 46 %, and is expected to grow at a healthy rate during the forecast period. Asia Pacific was largest revenue generating owing to the development of automotive and electronics industries. Moreover, growing pharmaceutical sector in China and India is expected to propel the demand for acetone. North America and Europe have been largest market for acetone owing to the increasing demand for electrical & electronic appliances and pharmaceuticals, as well as to the increasing expenditure in innovation in health care and cosmetic products, coupled with increasing purchasing power.
The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding acetone market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the market size. Further, the report also focuses on a competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in acetone market.
Scope of Global Acetone Market
Global Acetone Market, by Application:
• Methyl methacrylate
• Bisphenol-A
• Aldol chemicals
• Solvent
Global Acetone Market, by End-Use Industry:
• Chemicals
• Pharmaceuticals
• Cosmetics
• Electronics
Global Acetone Market, by Region:
• North America
• South America
• Asia Pacific
• Europe
• Middle East & Africa
Key Player analyzed in the Report:
• INEOS Phenol
• Royal Dutch Shell PLC
• The Dow Chemical Company
• Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.
• Sasol
• Hindustan Organic Chemicals Limited
• Domo Chemicals
• Honeywell International, Inc.
• Formosa Chemicals and Fiber Corporation
• CEPSA Quimica
• Prasol Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.
• EMCO Limited
Global Automotive NVH Materials Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026)
Global Automotive NVH Materials market was valued at US$ 7.3 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 12.8 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.27 % during the forecast period.
Increasing automotive production coupled with increasing consumer warranty claims against vehicle manufacturers for component noise vibration and harshness is the primary factor driving the growth of the market. Further, the growing demand for the customization and auto replacement parts for soundproofing is projected to increase the demand for the automotive NVH materials market over the forecast time frame. Use of substitute products to mitigate such effects are restraining the growth of the automotive NVH materials market. For instance, the installation of active noise control systems.
Rubbers segment held a major share of the automotive NVH market and is expected to remain the dominant material type during the forecast period. Rubber based materials are easily replaceable and easy to the manufacturer. Rubbers segment provide ideal noise insulation and vibration damping and have high density due to which they are widely accepted as sound absorbing the material in the automotive industry.
Passenger vehicle segment is the largest end-use segment followed by LCV and HCV. The high share of passenger vehicle is accredited to the relatively higher production output of cars among all vehicle types, globally. A fast-growing logistics industry will bolster growth in the commercial vehicles space going forward and the biggest beneficiary will be the light commercial vehicles (LCV) segment, followed by HCV.
The Asia Pacific is leading producing and consuming region in automotive. Countries such as China, India and Japan are considered as a global automotive hub with the existence of a large number of automotive and auto component manufacturers. These factors drive the demand for automotive NVH materials during the forecast period. North America followed the Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold a major share during the forecast period. Increase in preference towards hybrid cars and electric cars are the major factors which are contributed to driving the NVH materials market in North America. Europe region being third exhibits considerable growth. Middle East & Africa and Latin America are expected sluggish growth rate owing to political instability in some of the leading countries in these regions.
The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding automotive NVH materials market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, report also focuses on competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in near future to emerging segment in automotive NVH materials market.
Scope of the Global Automotive NVH Materials Market
Global Automotive NVH Materials Market, By Type
• Rubber
• Cork
• Foam
• Felt
• Metal sheet
• PVC
• Others
Global Automotive NVH Materials Market, By Application
• Sound absorption
• Insulation
• Vibration dampening
Global Automotive NVH Materials Market, By Vehicle Type
• Passenger vehicles
• LCV
• HCV
Global Automotive NVH Materials Market, by Region:
• North America
• South America
• Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa
• Europe
Key Player analyzed in the Report:
• ElringKlinger AG
• Unique Fabricating Inc.
• Rogers Foam Cooperation
• Avery Dennison
• W. KOPP GmbH & Co. KG
• DowDuPont Inc.
• Exxon Mobil Corporation
• Sumitomo Chemical Company Limited
• Huntsman Corporation
• Lanxess AG
• Covestro AG
• 3M Company
• BASF SE
• Mitsui Chemicals Inc.
• Borgers SE & Co. KGaA.
